Pictures | Mon May 7, 2018 | 11:17am EDT

Justify wins Kentucky Derby

Justify jockey Mike Smith celebrates with champagne after winning the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2018. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Justify became the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the 'Run for the Roses' without a start as a two-year-old. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Unfazed by the sloppy track on a rainy Derby day, the 5/2 favorite rocketed out of the gate and was neck and neck with longshot Promises Fulfilled before jockey Mike Smith pushed the Chestnut colt into gear to record the comfortable win and break the "Curse of Apollo". Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Horses enter the first turn. "It will take a horse like him to break that curse and just wow, he's just something else," said Smith, who also won the race in 2005 on Giacomo. "He's got unbelievable talent and then he's got a mind to go with it. For such a young horse he is just so big and talented," he added of Justify, which has won all four of its starts. Jim Owens-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
(L-R) Paige Rogers, Josephine Whan and Soohuen Whan take shelter from the rain under a tarp. Good Magic finished second in the first leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown series for three-year-olds, with Audible third. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Corey J. Lanerie aboard Promises Fulfilled (3) leads Mike Smith aboard Justify (7) into the first turn. Mendelssohn, the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt looking to be the first European-based horse to win the Derby, collided into other horses shortly after the break and never recovered, finishing last. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Mike Smith aboard Justify (7) races Corey J. Lanerie aboard Promises Fulfilled (3). The victory is the fifth for Justify trainer Bob Baffert, who also trained 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. "He was doing it easy," Baffert said. "Him and American Pharoah and Arrogate, these horse are cut different ... I rank him up there with my top ones."The win marks the sixth consecutive year where the favorite has won the race despite this year's field being seen as the most competitive in recent years. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Mike Smith aboard Justify (7) celebrates after winning the Kentucky Derby. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
The win came on the rainiest day in the race's history with nearly three inches falling on the dirt track prior to the race, though the wet weather did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the 157,813 in attendance. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Mike Smith aboard Justify (7) beats Javier Castellano aboard Audible (5) to the finish line. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Women in derby attire wear plastic bags to seek shelter from the rain. Jim Owens-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Rain falls before the race. Jim Owens-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Lora Coomes wears a derby hat. Jim Owens-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Johnny Weir on the red carpet. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
DeeDee Sorvino arrives on the red carpet with a horse-shaped purse. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Women in derby hats pose for a selfie photo. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Keith Phillips serves a mint julep to Kevin "The Jack Daniels Barrel Man". Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Mint juleps for sale. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Mike Smith aboard Justify crosses the finish line to win the Kentucky Derby. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Horse racing fans seek shelter from the rain. Jim Owens-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
