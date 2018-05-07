Justify wins Kentucky Derby
Justify jockey Mike Smith celebrates with champagne after winning the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2018. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Justify became the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the 'Run for the Roses' without a start as a two-year-old. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Unfazed by the sloppy track on a rainy Derby day, the 5/2 favorite rocketed out of the gate and was neck and neck with longshot Promises Fulfilled before jockey Mike Smith pushed the Chestnut colt into gear to record the comfortable win and break the...more
Horses enter the first turn. "It will take a horse like him to break that curse and just wow, he's just something else," said Smith, who also won the race in 2005 on Giacomo. "He's got unbelievable talent and then he's got a mind to go with it. For...more
(L-R) Paige Rogers, Josephine Whan and Soohuen Whan take shelter from the rain under a tarp. Good Magic finished second in the first leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown series for three-year-olds, with Audible third. Jamie Rhodes-USA...more
Corey J. Lanerie aboard Promises Fulfilled (3) leads Mike Smith aboard Justify (7) into the first turn. Mendelssohn, the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt looking to be the first European-based horse to win the Derby, collided into other horses shortly...more
Mike Smith aboard Justify (7) races Corey J. Lanerie aboard Promises Fulfilled (3). The victory is the fifth for Justify trainer Bob Baffert, who also trained 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. "He was doing it easy," Baffert said. "Him and...more
Mike Smith aboard Justify (7) celebrates after winning the Kentucky Derby. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
The win came on the rainiest day in the race's history with nearly three inches falling on the dirt track prior to the race, though the wet weather did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the 157,813 in attendance. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Smith aboard Justify (7) beats Javier Castellano aboard Audible (5) to the finish line. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
Women in derby attire wear plastic bags to seek shelter from the rain. Jim Owens-USA TODAY Sports
Rain falls before the race. Jim Owens-USA TODAY Sports
Lora Coomes wears a derby hat. Jim Owens-USA TODAY Sports
Johnny Weir on the red carpet. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
DeeDee Sorvino arrives on the red carpet with a horse-shaped purse. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
Women in derby hats pose for a selfie photo. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Keith Phillips serves a mint julep to Kevin "The Jack Daniels Barrel Man". Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Mint juleps for sale. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Smith aboard Justify crosses the finish line to win the Kentucky Derby. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Horse racing fans seek shelter from the rain. Jim Owens-USA TODAY Sports
