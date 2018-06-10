Justify wins Triple Crown
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York,. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The crowd celebrates as Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing at Belmont Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jockey Mike Smith celebrates aboard Justify after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jockey Mike Smith celebrates in the winner's circle aboard Justify after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
