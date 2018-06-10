Edition:
Pictures | Sat Jun 9, 2018 | 8:10pm EDT

Justify wins Triple Crown

Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York,. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
The crowd celebrates as Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing at Belmont Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Jockey Mike Smith celebrates aboard Justify after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Jockey Mike Smith celebrates in the winner's circle aboard Justify after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Justify with jockey Mike Smith aboard wins the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
