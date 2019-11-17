Kaepernick stages workout for NFL teams
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for 40 minutes in front of representatives from eight NFL teams near Atlanta on November 16, 2019, then gave a short statement afterward saying he is ready to join a team and play at any time. REUTERS/Elijah...more
"I've been ready for three years," Kaepernick said. "I've been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here: Showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we're waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all...more
The number of teams represented was about a third of the expectation, after Kaepernick changed the time and location of the workout earlier Saturday and opened it up to the media against the NFL's wishes. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Backed by his representatives, Kaepernick, seen here approaching Scott Brooks to sign an autograph, changed the time of the 3 p.m. workout, which was moved to Charles Drew High School in Riverdale, Ga., about 60 miles from the Atlanta Falcons'...more
Kevin Hadden holds a sign opposing Colin Kaepernick outside the special workout. Apparently, the change in venue didn't affect Kaepernick's performance. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that an NFL executive at the session told him Kaepernick's arm is...more
Prior to the showcase, Kaepernicks's representatives expressed that they had issues with a liability waiver the league provided the QB to sign, and wanted members of the media to be able to see the workout and also videotape it. "Our biggest thing...more
Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, with the help of former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin, were set to direct the original session, but they did not once Kaepernick's plans changed. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
After the change of plans, the NFL released a statement that read in part: "We are disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout. ... Today's session was designed to give Colin what he has consistently said he wants -- an opportunity to show...more
Kaepernick's agent Nalley also spoke to reporters afterward, but he wasn't optimistic about the odds of a team signing his client. "I hope so, but I don't know," he said. "I'll be honest, I'm a little bit pessimistic because I've talked to all 32...more
Nalley continued: "I'll tell you this: No team asked for this workout. The league office asked for this workout. And, I've got to tell you what, I've got to hand it to Colin. He stepped up, showed his in shape. I talked to the NFL people out here...more
Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling on the sideline during the national anthem to bring attention to social injustice, has not played since the 2016 season. The 32-year-old has played six seasons in the NFL and...more
Colin Kaepernick puts his hand over his heart in response to a comment at the special training event. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A girl hugs the leg of Colin Kaepernick. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Colin Kaepernick walks away from the media after saying a few words. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Members of the media and the general public watch as Colin Kaepernick trains. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Scott Brooks holds a sign supporting Colin Kaepernick outside a special workout hosted by the NFL at the Atlanta Falcons training facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A sign opposing Colin Kaepernick is seen outside a special workout hosted by the NFL at the Atlanta Falcons training facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Colin Kaepernick is seen at a special training event created by Kaepernick. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Next Slideshows
Ousted ambassador testifies in Trump impeachment hearings
A second day of televised impeachment hearings opened in the House of Representatives with the spotlight on Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to...
Protesters barricade Hong Kong university campuses
Hong Kong protesters have turned several universities into fortresses, stockpiled with petrol bombs and bows and arrows, amid some of the worst violence in the...
Venice under water
Venice declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating...
MORE IN PICTURES
Ousted ambassador testifies in Trump impeachment hearings
A second day of televised impeachment hearings opened in the House of Representatives with the spotlight on Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine branded "bad news" by President Donald Trump before he fired her.
Sudan looks to pyramids to attract tourism
Sudan boasts more more - though smaller - pyramids than Egypt, and after conflicts and crises, the country's new civilian transition government is seeking to grow the number of visitors to the historic sites.
Protesters barricade Hong Kong university campuses
Hong Kong protesters have turned several universities into fortresses, stockpiled with petrol bombs and bows and arrows, amid some of the worst violence in the former British colony in decades.
Venice under water
Venice declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left more than 20 people dead in Chile.
Iraq's young protesters vow to never give up
Wearing surgical masks, motorcycle helmets and clothes stained with blood and grime, young Iraqis have been out in their thousands since mass anti-government protests kicked off on Oct. 1 in the capital and then quickly spread to the country's south.
Tenuous truce in Gaza after two days of hostilities
Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel declared a halt to hostilities across the Gaza Strip border but a lasting ceasefire appeared tenuous as they differed on terms, after Israel triggered the exchange of fire by killing the Iranian-backed faction's top Gaza commander in an air strike.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.