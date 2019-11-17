Edition:
Kaepernick stages workout for NFL teams

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for 40 minutes in front of representatives from eight NFL teams near Atlanta on November 16, 2019, then gave a short statement afterward saying he is ready to join a team and play at any time. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for 40 minutes in front of representatives from eight NFL teams near Atlanta on November 16, 2019, then gave a short statement afterward saying he is ready to join a team and play at any time.

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for 40 minutes in front of representatives from eight NFL teams near Atlanta on November 16, 2019, then gave a short statement afterward saying he is ready to join a team and play at any time. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
"I've been ready for three years," Kaepernick said. "I've been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here: Showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we're waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people. We're out here. We're ready to play. We're ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk any team. I'll interview with any team at any time. I've been ready." REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

"I've been ready for three years," Kaepernick said. "I've been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here: Showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we're waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people. We're out here. We're ready to play. We're ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk any team. I'll interview with any team at any time. I've been ready." REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The number of teams represented was about a third of the expectation, after Kaepernick changed the time and location of the workout earlier Saturday and opened it up to the media against the NFL's wishes. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

The number of teams represented was about a third of the expectation, after Kaepernick changed the time and location of the workout earlier Saturday and opened it up to the media against the NFL's wishes. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Backed by his representatives, Kaepernick, seen here approaching Scott Brooks to sign an autograph, changed the time of the 3 p.m. workout, which was moved to Charles Drew High School in Riverdale, Ga., about 60 miles from the Atlanta Falcons' training complex in Flowery Branch, where the session for 25 teams was originally scheduled to take place. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Backed by his representatives, Kaepernick, seen here approaching Scott Brooks to sign an autograph, changed the time of the 3 p.m. workout, which was moved to Charles Drew High School in Riverdale, Ga., about 60 miles from the Atlanta Falcons' training complex in Flowery Branch, where the session for 25 teams was originally scheduled to take place. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Kevin Hadden holds a sign opposing Colin Kaepernick outside the special workout. Apparently, the change in venue didn't affect Kaepernick's performance. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that an NFL executive at the session told him Kaepernick's arm is "elite" and that he threw the ball well. Kaepernick worked with several free agent wide receivers, including Bruce Ellington and Brice Butler, and friend and Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid was there to support him for a portion of it. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Kevin Hadden holds a sign opposing Colin Kaepernick outside the special workout. Apparently, the change in venue didn't affect Kaepernick's performance. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that an NFL executive at the session told him Kaepernick's arm is "elite" and that he threw the ball well. Kaepernick worked with several free agent wide receivers, including Bruce Ellington and Brice Butler, and friend and Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid was there to support him for a portion of it. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Prior to the showcase, Kaepernicks's representatives expressed that they had issues with a liability waiver the league provided the QB to sign, and wanted members of the media to be able to see the workout and also videotape it. "Our biggest thing with everything today was making sure we had transparency in what went on," Kaepernick said afterward. "We weren't getting that elsewhere, so we came out here. It's important that y'all (the media) are here." REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Prior to the showcase, Kaepernicks's representatives expressed that they had issues with a liability waiver the league provided the QB to sign, and wanted members of the media to be able to see the workout and also videotape it. "Our biggest thing with everything today was making sure we had transparency in what went on," Kaepernick said afterward. "We weren't getting that elsewhere, so we came out here. It's important that y'all (the media) are here." REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, with the help of former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin, were set to direct the original session, but they did not once Kaepernick's plans changed. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, with the help of former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin, were set to direct the original session, but they did not once Kaepernick's plans changed. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
After the change of plans, the NFL released a statement that read in part: "We are disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout. ... Today's session was designed to give Colin what he has consistently said he wants -- an opportunity to show his football readiness and desire to return to the NFL. Twenty-five (25) clubs were present for the workout, and all 32 clubs, their head coaches, general managers, and other personnel executives would have received video footage of the interview and workout, shot by the Atlanta Falcons video crew." The lengthy statement ended with, "Colin's decision has no effect on his status in the League. He remains an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign with any club." REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

After the change of plans, the NFL released a statement that read in part: "We are disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout. ... Today's session was designed to give Colin what he has consistently said he wants -- an opportunity to show his football readiness and desire to return to the NFL. Twenty-five (25) clubs were present for the workout, and all 32 clubs, their head coaches, general managers, and other personnel executives would have received video footage of the interview and workout, shot by the Atlanta Falcons video crew." The lengthy statement ended with, "Colin's decision has no effect on his status in the League. He remains an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign with any club." REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Kaepernick's agent Nalley also spoke to reporters afterward, but he wasn't optimistic about the odds of a team signing his client. "I hope so, but I don't know," he said. "I'll be honest, I'm a little bit pessimistic because I've talked to all 32 teams. I've reached out to them recently and none of them have had any interest. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Kaepernick's agent Nalley also spoke to reporters afterward, but he wasn't optimistic about the odds of a team signing his client. "I hope so, but I don't know," he said. "I'll be honest, I'm a little bit pessimistic because I've talked to all 32 teams. I've reached out to them recently and none of them have had any interest. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Nalley continued: "I'll tell you this: No team asked for this workout. The league office asked for this workout. And, I've got to tell you what, I've got to hand it to Colin. He stepped up, showed his in shape. I talked to the NFL people out here today. They said his arm talent is elite, that it's the same as when he came out of college. I even asked them if you want to get him on a scale, see what he weighs -- they said, 'We don't need to. He looks ripped. He looks in great shape.'" REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Nalley continued: "I'll tell you this: No team asked for this workout. The league office asked for this workout. And, I've got to tell you what, I've got to hand it to Colin. He stepped up, showed his in shape. I talked to the NFL people out here today. They said his arm talent is elite, that it's the same as when he came out of college. I even asked them if you want to get him on a scale, see what he weighs -- they said, 'We don't need to. He looks ripped. He looks in great shape.'" REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling on the sideline during the national anthem to bring attention to social injustice, has not played since the 2016 season. The 32-year-old has played six seasons in the NFL and participated in six postseason games, including Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, when the 49ers lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling on the sideline during the national anthem to bring attention to social injustice, has not played since the 2016 season. The 32-year-old has played six seasons in the NFL and participated in six postseason games, including Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, when the 49ers lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Colin Kaepernick puts his hand over his heart in response to a comment at the special training event. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Colin Kaepernick puts his hand over his heart in response to a comment at the special training event. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A girl hugs the leg of Colin Kaepernick. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A girl hugs the leg of Colin Kaepernick. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Colin Kaepernick walks away from the media after saying a few words. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Colin Kaepernick walks away from the media after saying a few words. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Members of the media and the general public watch as Colin Kaepernick trains. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Members of the media and the general public watch as Colin Kaepernick trains. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Scott Brooks holds a sign supporting Colin Kaepernick outside a special workout hosted by the NFL at the Atlanta Falcons training facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Scott Brooks holds a sign supporting Colin Kaepernick outside a special workout hosted by the NFL at the Atlanta Falcons training facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A sign opposing Colin Kaepernick is seen outside a special workout hosted by the NFL at the Atlanta Falcons training facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A sign opposing Colin Kaepernick is seen outside a special workout hosted by the NFL at the Atlanta Falcons training facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Colin Kaepernick is seen at a special training event created by Kaepernick. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Colin Kaepernick is seen at a special training event created by Kaepernick. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
