Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrates her historic win

Gopalan Balachandran, maternal uncle of Kamala Harris, addresses the media from his house in New Delhi, India, November 8. She has been in close touch with her family in India and her uncle said he planned to attend the inauguration in January. "It's great (the victory). It was needed and it was good. And the next four years will be good," G. Balachandran, a leading defense scholar, told Reuters partner ANI at his home in New Delhi, where like millions of people worldwide, he watched every turn and twist of the election. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

