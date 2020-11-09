Edition:
Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrates her historic win

A man lights fireworks as villagers gather to celebrate the victory of U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Painganadu, near the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, November 8. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
A man lights fireworks as villagers gather to celebrate the victory of U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Painganadu, near the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, November 8. REUTERS/Stringer
Women gather to celebrate the victory of U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Painganadu near the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, November 8. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Women gather to celebrate the victory of U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Painganadu near the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, November 8. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman applies finishing touches to a message for Kamala Harris in Painganadu, near the village of Thulasendrapuram, in Tamil Nadu state, India, November 5. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
A woman applies finishing touches to a message for Kamala Harris in Painganadu, near the village of Thulasendrapuram, in Tamil Nadu state, India, November 5. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
People walk past an artist applying finishing touches to a painting of Kamala Harris alongside a road in Mumbai, India, November 8. Sonia Gandhi, the head of the main opposition Congress party described Harris as a daughter of India in a letter to the vice-president elect, inviting her to visit. "We hope we will have the opportunity soon to welcome you to India, where you will be warmly hailed not just as a much admired leader of a great democracy, but also as a beloved daughter." REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
People walk past an artist applying finishing touches to a painting of Kamala Harris alongside a road in Mumbai, India, November 8. Sonia Gandhi, the head of the main opposition Congress party described Harris as a daughter of India in a letter to the vice-president elect, inviting her to visit. "We hope we will have the opportunity soon to welcome you to India, where you will be warmly hailed not just as a much admired leader of a great democracy, but also as a beloved daughter." REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
A family poses for a photo wishing for Kamala Harris to win, in Painganadu near the village of Thulasendrapuram, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, November 6. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A family poses for a photo wishing for Kamala Harris to win, in Painganadu near the village of Thulasendrapuram, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, November 6. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
People pray for the victory of Kamala Harris inside a temple in the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, November 4. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
People pray for the victory of Kamala Harris inside a temple in the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, November 4. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Kamala Harris' maternal grandparents' former apartment is pictured where she visited occasionally, in Chennai, India. Harris, who visited her village when she was 5, has often recalled walks with her maternal grandfather on the beaches of the southern city of Chennai during annual trips from the U.S. Those conversations with her grandfather, who was among millions of people who joined India's independence movement, left a profound impact, Harris said in a 2018 speech. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Kamala Harris' maternal grandparents' former apartment is pictured where she visited occasionally, in Chennai, India. Harris, who visited her village when she was 5, has often recalled walks with her maternal grandfather on the beaches of the southern city of Chennai during annual trips from the U.S. Those conversations with her grandfather, who was among millions of people who joined India's independence movement, left a profound impact, Harris said in a 2018 speech. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Gopalan Balachandran, maternal uncle of Kamala Harris, addresses the media from his house in New Delhi, India, November 8. She has been in close touch with her family in India and her uncle said he planned to attend the inauguration in January. "It's great (the victory). It was needed and it was good. And the next four years will be good," G. Balachandran, a leading defense scholar, told Reuters partner ANI at his home in New Delhi, where like millions of people worldwide, he watched every turn and twist of the election. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Gopalan Balachandran, maternal uncle of Kamala Harris, addresses the media from his house in New Delhi, India, November 8. She has been in close touch with her family in India and her uncle said he planned to attend the inauguration in January. "It's great (the victory). It was needed and it was good. And the next four years will be good," G. Balachandran, a leading defense scholar, told Reuters partner ANI at his home in New Delhi, where like millions of people worldwide, he watched every turn and twist of the election. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A banner featuring Kamala Harris is seen pasted on a wall at a bus stop at the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, November 4. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A banner featuring Kamala Harris is seen pasted on a wall at a bus stop at the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, November 4. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A girl sits next to the paintings of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on display alongside a road in Mumbai, India, November 8. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
A girl sits next to the paintings of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on display alongside a road in Mumbai, India, November 8. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
Gopalan Balachandran, maternal uncle of Kamala Harris, talks to media outside his house in New Delhi, India. "I knew she was going to win. So, I was not tense, except I wanted the final results to come in so that I could go and sleep," he said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Gopalan Balachandran, maternal uncle of Kamala Harris, talks to media outside his house in New Delhi, India. "I knew she was going to win. So, I was not tense, except I wanted the final results to come in so that I could go and sleep," he said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A postal box with the name Sarala Gopalan, aunt of Kamala Harris, is seen outside Harris' maternal grandparents' former apartment which she visited occasionally, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
A postal box with the name Sarala Gopalan, aunt of Kamala Harris, is seen outside Harris' maternal grandparents' former apartment which she visited occasionally, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A man drives past a banner of Kamala Harris at the entrance to the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. REUTERS/Sudarshan Varadhan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A man drives past a banner of Kamala Harris at the entrance to the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. REUTERS/Sudarshan Varadhan
Kamala Harris' maternal grandparents' former apartment is pictured where she visited occasionally, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Kamala Harris' maternal grandparents' former apartment is pictured where she visited occasionally, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
