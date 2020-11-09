Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrates her historic win
A man lights fireworks as villagers gather to celebrate the victory of U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Painganadu, near the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern state of...more
Women gather to celebrate the victory of U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Painganadu near the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, November 8....more
A woman applies finishing touches to a message for Kamala Harris in Painganadu, near the village of Thulasendrapuram, in Tamil Nadu state, India, November 5. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
People walk past an artist applying finishing touches to a painting of Kamala Harris alongside a road in Mumbai, India, November 8. Sonia Gandhi, the head of the main opposition Congress party described Harris as a daughter of India in a letter to...more
A family poses for a photo wishing for Kamala Harris to win, in Painganadu near the village of Thulasendrapuram, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, November 6. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
People pray for the victory of Kamala Harris inside a temple in the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, November 4. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Kamala Harris' maternal grandparents' former apartment is pictured where she visited occasionally, in Chennai, India. Harris, who visited her village when she was 5, has often recalled walks with her maternal grandfather on the beaches of the...more
Gopalan Balachandran, maternal uncle of Kamala Harris, addresses the media from his house in New Delhi, India, November 8. She has been in close touch with her family in India and her uncle said he planned to attend the inauguration in January. "It's...more
A banner featuring Kamala Harris is seen pasted on a wall at a bus stop at the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, November 4. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A girl sits next to the paintings of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on display alongside a road in Mumbai, India, November 8. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
Gopalan Balachandran, maternal uncle of Kamala Harris, talks to media outside his house in New Delhi, India. "I knew she was going to win. So, I was not tense, except I wanted the final results to come in so that I could go and sleep," he said. ...more
A postal box with the name Sarala Gopalan, aunt of Kamala Harris, is seen outside Harris' maternal grandparents' former apartment which she visited occasionally, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A man drives past a banner of Kamala Harris at the entrance to the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. REUTERS/Sudarshan Varadhan
Kamala Harris' maternal grandparents' former apartment is pictured where she visited occasionally, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
