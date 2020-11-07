Edition:
Kamala Harris breaks barriers to become vice president

Kamala Harris laughs during the presidential candidate forum at the annual convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), in Detroit, Michigan, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Attorney General of California Kamala Harris attends a news conference to announce the creation of the Mortgage Fraud Strike Force in Los Angeles May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2011
President Barack Obama is greeted by California Attorney General Kamala Harris (L), California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom (2nd L) and San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee (R) upon his arrival in San Francisco February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 17, 2011
California Attorney General Kamala Harris addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2012
California Attorney General Kamala Harris (L) smiles after marrying same-sex couple and Proposition 8 lawsuit plaintiffs Sandy Stier and Kris Perry (both not seen) at City Hall in San Francisco, June 28, 2013. Same-sex couples rushed to San Francisco's City Hall to be legally married after an appeals court officially ended California's ban on gay marriage following a landmark ruling at the Supreme Court this week. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2013
Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), ranking member, Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-CA), before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27, 2018. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Senator Kamala Harris talks with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (R) as they arrive to attend President Donald Trump's second State of the Union address to a joint session of the Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) departs the Senate floor after the confirmation vote for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, October 6, 2018. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2018
Senator Kamala Harris greets supporters after speaking at a Polk County Democrats event in Des Moines, Iowa, October 22, 2018. &nbsp;REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Kamala Harris holds a rally to launch her 2020 presidential campaign in her hometown of Oakland, California, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
A supporter is overcome with emotion while listening to Kamala Harris during a rally to launch her presidential campaign in her hometown of Oakland, California, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Kamala Harris takes the stage for a campaign stop at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire, April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Kamala Harris greets a young supporter at the end of a rally at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas, March 23, 2019. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Kamala Harris puts hot sauce on her greens while eating lunch at Rodney Scott's BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Kamala Harris poses for a photograph with audience members following a campaign town hall meeting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 18, 2019. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Kamala Harris joins supporters of the LGBTQ community at the Pride Parade in San Francisco, California, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Kamala Harris gestures during a meeting with Rev. Al Sharpton at Sylvia’s Restaurant in Harlem, New York February 21, 2019. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Kamala Harris joins a demonstration with striking McDonalds workers demanding a $15 minimum wage in Las Vegas, Nevada June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Kamala Harris shares a moment with old friend Rep. Barbara Lee and Carlottia Scott at a campaign Women's Meet & Greet event at a home in Columbia, South Carolina, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Kamala Harris flips pork chops on a grill at the Iowa Pork Producers stand at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Democratic presidential candidates stand on stage together, including all of the women running, Marianne Williamson, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, and Kirsten Gillibrand during Jim Clyburn's World Famous Fish Fry in Columbia, South Carolina, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Kamala Harris listens to a question from a reporter after a campaign stop in Somersworth, New Hampshire, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Kamala Harris and her sister and campaign chairwoman Maya (R) order during a campaign visit to the Narrow Way Cafe and Shop in Detroit, Michigan, July 29, 2019. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) look on during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Police Use of Force and Community Relations" in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, June 16, 2020. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Kamala Harris points at Joe Biden on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Kamala Harris listens to a question from the audience during a forum held by gun safety organizations the Giffords group and March For Our Lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Joe Biden is greeted by Kamala Harris during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Kamala Harris listens during a hearing before Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, August 6, 2020. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Kamala Harris is seated in front of a chart tracking reported coronavirus cases as she participates in a briefing on the pandemic with public health officials during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Delaware, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff celebrate after Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention, as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 19, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Kamala Harris tours the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) training facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Kamala Harris meets with California Governor Gavin Newsom at the site of the Creek Fire in Auberry, California, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Kamala Harris wears customized Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers as she speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Kamala Harris looks on during the vice presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Kamala Harris speaks during an election campaign event in Cleveland, Ohio, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Kamala Harris arrives in Flint, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Kamala Harris talks with Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) before the start of a ceremony to honor the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state in the Statuary Hall of the Capitol, Washington, September 25, 2020. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
Kamala Harris responds to supporters as she arrives for a drive-in campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, November 1, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Kamala Harris speaks during an election campaign visit to Charlotte, North Carolina, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, store owner Abbey Markiewitz, Kamala Harris and Congresswoman Marcia Fudge form the word O-H-I-O as Harris campaigns in Cleveland, Ohio, October 24, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Joe Biden turns to his running mate Kamala Harris as he arrives to speak about the election results in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Kamala Harris speaks to reporters as she arrives at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport to begin a daylong bus tour in Pennsylvania the day before Election Day in Avoca, Pennsylvania, November 2, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
