Kamala Harris launches White House bid
Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Nora Baedeker, 11, and Maggie Sinclair,12, listen to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Julian Jimenez wears pins supporting Senator Kamala Harris while waiting in line to attend the launch of her campaign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A young girl claps while listening to Senator Kamala Harris at the launch of her campaign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A supporter is overcome with emotion while listening to Senator Kamala Harris . REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman holds up a sign while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak at the launch of her campaign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
An attendee hugs Senator Kamala Harris following a rally launching Harris' campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Supporters cheer while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A woman cries while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Supporters cheer while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Supporters cheer while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Supporters of Senator Kamala Harris hold signs and letters forming her name at a rally. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Pins and banners are seen for sale outside a rally formally launching Senator Kamala Harris' campaign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Julia Martinez puts a pin on the jacket of her friend Laura Martinez, while waiting to hear Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Supporters cheer while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Senator Kamala Harris holds a rally. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
