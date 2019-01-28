Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 28, 2019 | 10:15am EST

Kamala Harris launches White House bid

Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
1 / 20
Nora Baedeker, 11, and Maggie Sinclair,12, listen to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Nora Baedeker, 11, and Maggie Sinclair,12, listen to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Nora Baedeker, 11, and Maggie Sinclair,12, listen to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
2 / 20
Julian Jimenez wears pins supporting Senator Kamala Harris while waiting in line to attend the launch of her campaign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Julian Jimenez wears pins supporting Senator Kamala Harris while waiting in line to attend the launch of her campaign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Julian Jimenez wears pins supporting Senator Kamala Harris while waiting in line to attend the launch of her campaign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
3 / 20
Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
4 / 20
A young girl claps while listening to Senator Kamala Harris at the launch of her campaign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A young girl claps while listening to Senator Kamala Harris at the launch of her campaign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
A young girl claps while listening to Senator Kamala Harris at the launch of her campaign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
5 / 20
A supporter is overcome with emotion while listening to Senator Kamala Harris . REUTERS/Leah Millis

A supporter is overcome with emotion while listening to Senator Kamala Harris . REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
A supporter is overcome with emotion while listening to Senator Kamala Harris . REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
6 / 20
A woman holds up a sign while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak at the launch of her campaign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A woman holds up a sign while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak at the launch of her campaign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
A woman holds up a sign while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak at the launch of her campaign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
7 / 20
An attendee hugs Senator Kamala Harris following a rally launching Harris' campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

An attendee hugs Senator Kamala Harris following a rally launching Harris' campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
An attendee hugs Senator Kamala Harris following a rally launching Harris' campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
8 / 20
Supporters cheer while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Supporters cheer while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Supporters cheer while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
9 / 20
Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
10 / 20
Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
11 / 20
A woman cries while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A woman cries while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
A woman cries while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
12 / 20
Supporters cheer while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Supporters cheer while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Supporters cheer while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
13 / 20
Supporters cheer while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Supporters cheer while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Supporters cheer while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
14 / 20
Supporters of Senator Kamala Harris hold signs and letters forming her name at a rally. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Supporters of Senator Kamala Harris hold signs and letters forming her name at a rally. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Supporters of Senator Kamala Harris hold signs and letters forming her name at a rally. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
15 / 20
Pins and banners are seen for sale outside a rally formally launching Senator Kamala Harris' campaign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Pins and banners are seen for sale outside a rally formally launching Senator Kamala Harris' campaign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Pins and banners are seen for sale outside a rally formally launching Senator Kamala Harris' campaign. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
16 / 20
Julia Martinez puts a pin on the jacket of her friend Laura Martinez, while waiting to hear Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Julia Martinez puts a pin on the jacket of her friend Laura Martinez, while waiting to hear Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Julia Martinez puts a pin on the jacket of her friend Laura Martinez, while waiting to hear Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
17 / 20
Supporters cheer while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters cheer while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Supporters cheer while listening to Senator Kamala Harris speak. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
18 / 20
Senator Kamala Harris holds a rally. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Senator Kamala Harris holds a rally. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris holds a rally. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
19 / 20
Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Best of SAG Awards

Best of SAG Awards

Next Slideshows

Best of SAG Awards

Best of SAG Awards

Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

8:10am EST
Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts

Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts

Police and firemen search for people missing after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA in southwestern Minas Gerais state.

Jan 27 2019
Trump ally Roger Stone arrested

Trump ally Roger Stone arrested

Roger Stone, an ally of President Donald Trump for 40 years, was arrested on Friday on charges of lying to Congress about the release of stolen Democratic Party...

Jan 27 2019
Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photography of the week.

Jan 27 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

SAG Awards red carpet

SAG Awards red carpet

Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Best of SAG Awards

Best of SAG Awards

Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts

Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts

Police and firemen search for people missing after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA in southwestern Minas Gerais state.

Trump ally Roger Stone arrested

Trump ally Roger Stone arrested

Roger Stone, an ally of President Donald Trump for 40 years, was arrested on Friday on charges of lying to Congress about the release of stolen Democratic Party emails during the 2016 campaign.

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photography of the week.

Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Scenes from the longest shutdown

Scenes from the longest shutdown

Images from the longest partial federal government shutdown in U.S. history.

Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland

Frozen scenes from around the world.

Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast