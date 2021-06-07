Kamala Harris meets Guatemalan president to tackle corruption, undocumented immigration
Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attend a news conference at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, during Harris' first international trip as Vice President to Guatemala and...more
Nobel Peace Prize and member of the Indigenous Women's Platform Rigoberta Menchu and Vice President Kamala Harris participate in a roundtable with members of the Guatemalan community and civil society leaders at the Universidad del Valle de...more
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a roundtable with members of the Guatemalan community and civil society leaders at the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala in Guatemala City, Guatemala June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest against the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Guatemalan Air Force, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sebastian
Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei and Vice President Kamala Harris attend a news conference at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators hold a banner as they protest against the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris, in Guatemala City, Guatemala June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sebastian
Demonstrators protest against the corruption of the Guatemalan government, during the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris, in Guatemala City, Guatemala June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sebastian
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a news conference with Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura, in Guatemala City, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Guatemalan Air Force, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sebastian
A demonstrator argues with a police officer as she protests against the corruption of the Guatemalan government, during the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris, in Guatemala City, Guatemala June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sebastian
Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei attends a news conference with Vice President Kamala Harris (not pictured), at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A demonstrator gestures during a protest against the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Guatemalan Air Force, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sebastian
Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei and Vice President Kamala Harris attend a news conference at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei wave as they pose for a photo on a balcony at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vice President Kamala Harris looks on during a news conference with Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei (not pictured), at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a bilateral meeting with Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A demonstrator holds signs during a protest against the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Guatemalan Air Force, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sebastian
Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatamala's Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo wave upon her arrival at Guatemalan Air Force Central Command in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Guatemalan Air Force, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sebastian
Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatamalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo walk upon her arrival at Guatemalan Air Force Central Command in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators protest against the corruption of the Guatemalan government during the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sebastian
A demonstrator holds a placard reading "Kamala, they are lying to you" as he protests against the corruption of the Guatemalan government during the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra...more
Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatamala's Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo walk upon her arrival at Guatemalan Air Force Central Command in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Guatemalan Air Force, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sebastian
