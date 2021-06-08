Kamala Harris meets Mexican president to tackle the root causes of migration
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris looks on as she and Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attend the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Mexico to establish a strategic partnership to cooperate...more
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Vice President Kamala Harris have a conversation after attending the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Mexico at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City,...more
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Vice President Kamala Harris have a conversation as they attend the signing ceremony at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vice President Kamala Harris walks to attend a meeting with labor leaders at the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma hotel in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Vice President Kamala Harris attend a bilateral meeting at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People take part in a protest against the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Vice President Kamala Harris tour the Palacio Nacional after attending the signing ceremony in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with labor leaders at the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma hotel in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vice President Kamala Harris walks to speak to media ahead of meeting women entrepreneurs, at the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma hotel in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vice President Kamala Harris walks alongside Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador after arriving at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Women hold up a sign outside the Sofitel Hotel during the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris to Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures next to Vice President Kamala Harris as they attend the signing ceremony at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People wait for the arrival of Vice President Kamala Harris to the Palacio Nacional for a meeting with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vice President Kamala Harris and Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attend the signing ceremony in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes
(Warning: graphic content) U.N. war crimes judges upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic,...
Graduating in the class of 2021
Young people mark a life milestone with socially distanced graduation ceremonies.
Driver accused of killing Canadian Muslim family in suspected hate attack
A man is accused of killing four members of a Canadian Muslim family by running them over in his pickup truck, targeting them in an attack motivated by hate,...
Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota
Environmental protesters rally against Enbridge's Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, which ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners,...
MORE IN PICTURES
The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes
(Warning: graphic content) U.N. war crimes judges upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, who terrorized Sarajevo during a 43-month siege and presided over the massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica.
Graduating in the class of 2021
Young people mark a life milestone with socially distanced graduation ceremonies.
Driver accused of killing Canadian Muslim family in suspected hate attack
A man is accused of killing four members of a Canadian Muslim family by running them over in his pickup truck, targeting them in an attack motivated by hate, said police in London, Ontario.
Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota
Environmental protesters rally against Enbridge's Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, which ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners, saying they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the line poses to their rivers and lakes.
Turkey's coast mired in 'sea snot'
A plague of "sea snot" threatens Turkey's Sea of Marmara, as the thick slimy layer of the organic matter, known as marine mucilage, spreads through the sea south of Istanbul, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry.
Peru presidential run-off still too close to call
Peru's presidential election vote count ticked closer to the end on Tuesday, but a slender margin between the two polarized candidates Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, contested ballots and accusations of fraud mean the winner may take a lot longer to confirm.
Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground
Billions of red-eyed cicadas, known as Brood X, are crawling their way above ground after a 17-year stay underground in portions of the eastern United States.
Kamala Harris meets Guatemalan president to tackle corruption, undocumented immigration
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday she had held "robust" talks with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on the need to fight corruption and deter undocumented immigration from Central America to the United States.
Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school
The discovery of 215 children's remains last month at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia reopened old wounds about the lack of information and accountability around the residential school system, which forcibly separated indigenous children from their families.