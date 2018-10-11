Kanye visits the White House
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rapper Kanye West shows President Donald Trump his mobile phone. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rapper Kanye West bends down and hugs President Donald Trump behind his desk. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rapper Kanye West shows a photo on his mobile phone to White House senior adviser Jared Kushner during a meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rapper Kanye West speaks to President Donald Trump during a meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump meets with rapper Kanye West, NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and others to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with rapper Kanye West. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with rapper Kanye West. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump listens to rapper Kanye West during a meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White House senior advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Space crew survives plunge to Earth
The two-man U.S.-Russian crew of a Soyuz spacecraft en route to the International Space Station was forced to make a dramatic emergency landing when their...
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on November 6.
Deadly flash floods hit Mallorca
Torrents of brown water sweep cars along narrow streets as heavy rain and flash floods hit the Spanish island.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hurricane Michael plows inland
The third-most powerful storm ever to strike the U.S. mainland plows inland, leaving the Florida Panhandle to assess the devastation left by Hurricane Michael.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Space crew survives plunge to Earth
The two-man U.S.-Russian crew of a Soyuz spacecraft en route to the International Space Station was forced to make a dramatic emergency landing when their rocket failed in mid-air.
World's largest fish market reopens in Tokyo
The world's largest fish market resumed operations inside the gleaming new $5-billion Toyosu market after final auctions last week at the Tsukiji facility, one of the top tourist attractions in the Japanese capital.
On the game reserve in Tanzania
Elephants roam, lions hunt and giraffes graze at the Grumeti Game Reserve in Tanzania.
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on November 6.
Deadly flash floods hit Mallorca
Torrents of brown water sweep cars along narrow streets as heavy rain and flash floods hit the Spanish island.
AMA red carpet style
Style from the American Music Awards.