Pictures | Thu Oct 11, 2018 | 3:05pm EDT

Kanye visits the White House

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Rapper Kanye West shows President Donald Trump his mobile phone. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Rapper Kanye West bends down and hugs President Donald Trump behind his desk. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Rapper Kanye West shows a photo on his mobile phone to White House senior adviser Jared Kushner during a meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Rapper Kanye West speaks to President Donald Trump during a meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
President Donald Trump meets with rapper Kanye West, NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and others to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with rapper Kanye West. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with rapper Kanye West. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
President Donald Trump listens to rapper Kanye West during a meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
White House senior advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
