Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, July 19, 2020. In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, West ranted against abortion and pornography, argued policy...more
West, 43, a former supporter of President Donald Trump who has left voters befuddled over whether his campaign is genuine or a publicity stunt to help sell albums or merchandise, delivered rambling remarks during the event at a Charleston, South...more
The event, which was livestreamed on YouTube and carried on local television stations, did little to clarify whether West is genuinely attempting to win the presidency. The campaign he launched with a July 4 tweet has already missed several deadlines...more
In remarks that lasted just over an hour, he denounced abortion, swore, called on random members to speak, appeared to be putting forward policy proposals on the fly, and made comments that left even those in attendance muttering in disbelief....more
At times, he even seemed to suggest he was more interested in disseminating a message than winning the presidency. "Freedom does not come from an election. The freedom comes from you not loading up the pornography. The freedom comes from you not...more
A supporter holds a sign while waiting in line for the rally. REUTERS/Randall Hill
West appeared on stage with "2020" shaved into the back of his head and wearing what appeared to be a military-style vest. He argued that abortion should be legal but heavily discouraged, suggesting he would promote a policy as president that anyone...more
A worker prepares the stage. West referred to the Bible and Christian teachings multiple times, and broke down in tears at one point while describing how he was nearly aborted by his parents. "The only thing that can free us is by obeying the rules...more
Rapper Kanye West brings people onto the stage for questions. The event carried few similarities with typical polished candidate events. The venue appeared to lack audience microphones, so West repeatedly told the crowd to be silent so audience...more
A participant uses a selfie stick to get a closer look. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Rapper Kanye West holds his first presidential rally. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A young supporter wears a Kanye t-shirt. REUTERS/Randall Hill
An attendee gets his temperature taken. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Rapper Kanye West holds his first presidential campaign rally. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Kanye West gestures to the crowd. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Kanye West holds his first presidential campaign rally. REUTERS/Randall Hill
