Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 19, 2019 | 8:25am EST

Karl Lagerfeld: 1933 - 2019

Karl Lagerfeld, artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century, has died, a source at the French fashion house Chanel said on Tuesday. He was 85. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Karl Lagerfeld, artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century, has died, a source at the French fashion house Chanel said on Tuesday. He was 85. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Karl Lagerfeld, artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century, has died, a source at the French fashion house Chanel said on Tuesday. He was 85. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
1 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld arrives for his 2011-2012 Cruise collection show for Chanel at the Cap d'Antibes on the French Riviera. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Karl Lagerfeld arrives for his 2011-2012 Cruise collection show for Chanel at the Cap d'Antibes on the French Riviera. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2011
Karl Lagerfeld arrives for his 2011-2012 Cruise collection show for Chanel at the Cap d'Antibes on the French Riviera. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
3 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld walks on the runway during his 2011-2012 Cruise collection show for Chanel. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Karl Lagerfeld walks on the runway during his 2011-2012 Cruise collection show for Chanel. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2011
Karl Lagerfeld walks on the runway during his 2011-2012 Cruise collection show for Chanel. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
4 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2011
Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
5 / 25
France's first lady Carla Bruni chats with Karl Lagerfeld after she performed during the German television show 'Wetten dass...?' in Nuremberg, October 2008. REUTERS/Alexandra Beier

France's first lady Carla Bruni chats with Karl Lagerfeld after she performed during the German television show 'Wetten dass...?' in Nuremberg, October 2008. REUTERS/Alexandra Beier

Reuters / Sunday, October 05, 2008
France's first lady Carla Bruni chats with Karl Lagerfeld after she performed during the German television show 'Wetten dass...?' in Nuremberg, October 2008. REUTERS/Alexandra Beier
Close
6 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld presents a trophy to Britney Spears during the Bambi media awards ceremony in the southwestern German town of Offenburg, November 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Karl Lagerfeld presents a trophy to Britney Spears during the Bambi media awards ceremony in the southwestern German town of Offenburg, November 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2008
Karl Lagerfeld presents a trophy to Britney Spears during the Bambi media awards ceremony in the southwestern German town of Offenburg, November 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
7 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld at the end of the spring/summer 2009 women's ready-to-wear show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Karl Lagerfeld at the end of the spring/summer 2009 women's ready-to-wear show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2008
Karl Lagerfeld at the end of the spring/summer 2009 women's ready-to-wear show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
8 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld is surrounded by top models (L-R) American Cindy Crawford, Danish Helena Christensen and German Claudia Schiffer at the end of Chanel's Spring/Summer high fashion show, 1993. REUTERS/Files

Karl Lagerfeld is surrounded by top models (L-R) American Cindy Crawford, Danish Helena Christensen and German Claudia Schiffer at the end of Chanel's Spring/Summer high fashion show, 1993. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Karl Lagerfeld is surrounded by top models (L-R) American Cindy Crawford, Danish Helena Christensen and German Claudia Schiffer at the end of Chanel's Spring/Summer high fashion show, 1993. REUTERS/Files
Close
9 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld blows a kiss to the crowd after he presented the Chanel Autumn/Winter 1994 fashion collection. REUTERS/Files

Karl Lagerfeld blows a kiss to the crowd after he presented the Chanel Autumn/Winter 1994 fashion collection. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Karl Lagerfeld blows a kiss to the crowd after he presented the Chanel Autumn/Winter 1994 fashion collection. REUTERS/Files
Close
10 / 25
Naomi Campbell and Stella Tennant for Chanel pose with Karl Lagerfeld after he presented his Spring/Summer 1997. REUTERS/Files

Naomi Campbell and Stella Tennant for Chanel pose with Karl Lagerfeld after he presented his Spring/Summer 1997. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
Naomi Campbell and Stella Tennant for Chanel pose with Karl Lagerfeld after he presented his Spring/Summer 1997. REUTERS/Files
Close
11 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld smiles as a group of models show off the new autumn and winter fashion collection for German mail order house Quelle, after a fashion show in Leipzig, June 1997. The new collection was exclusively designed for Quelle by Karl Lagerfeld. REUTERS/Files

Karl Lagerfeld smiles as a group of models show off the new autumn and winter fashion collection for German mail order house Quelle, after a fashion show in Leipzig, June 1997. The new collection was exclusively designed for Quelle by Karl Lagerfeld....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Karl Lagerfeld smiles as a group of models show off the new autumn and winter fashion collection for German mail order house Quelle, after a fashion show in Leipzig, June 1997. The new collection was exclusively designed for Quelle by Karl Lagerfeld. REUTERS/Files
Close
12 / 25
Fendi's Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of Fendi's collection at Milan's spring/summer ready-to-wear collection October 1997. REUTERS/Files

Fendi's Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of Fendi's collection at Milan's spring/summer ready-to-wear collection October 1997. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Fendi's Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of Fendi's collection at Milan's spring/summer ready-to-wear collection October 1997. REUTERS/Files
Close
13 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel sends kisses to the audience at the end of his Autumn/Winter 2001-2002 haute couture show. REUTERS/Files

Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel sends kisses to the audience at the end of his Autumn/Winter 2001-2002 haute couture show. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel sends kisses to the audience at the end of his Autumn/Winter 2001-2002 haute couture show. REUTERS/Files
Close
14 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld appears with his models at the end of the Chanel Spring-Summer ready-to-wear women's fashion collection for 2004 in Paris. REUTERS/Files

Karl Lagerfeld appears with his models at the end of the Chanel Spring-Summer ready-to-wear women's fashion collection for 2004 in Paris. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
Karl Lagerfeld appears with his models at the end of the Chanel Spring-Summer ready-to-wear women's fashion collection for 2004 in Paris. REUTERS/Files
Close
15 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld acknowledges the applause at the end of Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2004 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Karl Lagerfeld acknowledges the applause at the end of Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2004 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Karl Lagerfeld acknowledges the applause at the end of Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2004 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
16 / 25
Workers unveil a giant 1,500 square metre advertisement for Swedish fashion retailer H&M showing designer Karl Lagerfeld and U.S. model Erin Wasson on the Unter den Linden boulevard in Berlin, November 2004. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Workers unveil a giant 1,500 square metre advertisement for Swedish fashion retailer H&M showing designer Karl Lagerfeld and U.S. model Erin Wasson on the Unter den Linden boulevard in Berlin, November 2004. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Workers unveil a giant 1,500 square metre advertisement for Swedish fashion retailer H&M showing designer Karl Lagerfeld and U.S. model Erin Wasson on the Unter den Linden boulevard in Berlin, November 2004. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
17 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld appears with a model at the end of his Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Karl Lagerfeld appears with a model at the end of his Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2006
Karl Lagerfeld appears with a model at the end of his Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
18 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld appears with actress and model Lily-Rose Depp at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Karl Lagerfeld appears with actress and model Lily-Rose Depp at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Karl Lagerfeld appears with actress and model Lily-Rose Depp at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris.REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris.REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris.REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
20 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
21 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld talks with U.S. actress Kristen Stewart after the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16 fashion show at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Karl Lagerfeld talks with U.S. actress Kristen Stewart after the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16 fashion show at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld talks with U.S. actress Kristen Stewart after the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16 fashion show at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
22 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
23 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
24 / 25
Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014
Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Next Slideshows

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.

Feb 18 2019
Presidents Day protests decry Trump's emergency declaration

Presidents Day protests decry Trump's emergency declaration

Activists in dozens of U.S. cities protest against President Trump's declaration of a national emergency to secure funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Feb 18 2019
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Feb 18 2019
Sinaloa, Mexico: Birthplace of 'El Chapo'

Sinaloa, Mexico: Birthplace of 'El Chapo'

Some villagers speak fondly of the largesse of their native son, who was born in the hamlet of La Tuna and whose Sinaloa cartel provided work for marijuana and...

Feb 18 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.

Presidents Day protests decry Trump's emergency declaration

Presidents Day protests decry Trump's emergency declaration

Activists in dozens of U.S. cities protest against President Trump's declaration of a national emergency to secure funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Sinaloa, Mexico: Birthplace of 'El Chapo'

Sinaloa, Mexico: Birthplace of 'El Chapo'

Some villagers speak fondly of the largesse of their native son, who was born in the hamlet of La Tuna and whose Sinaloa cartel provided work for marijuana and opium poppy growers.

Japanese forces train with U.S Marines in California

Japanese forces train with U.S Marines in California

Members of the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force train with the U.S. Navy and Marines at California's Camp Pendleton.

Anti-government protests in Haiti

Anti-government protests in Haiti

Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.

German town breaks record for most Smurfs

German town breaks record for most Smurfs

A German town breaks the world record for the largest gathering of Smurfs.

NBA All-Star weekend

NBA All-Star weekend

Highlights from the NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.

Carnival in Venice

Carnival in Venice

Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast