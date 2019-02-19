Karl Lagerfeld: 1933 - 2019
Karl Lagerfeld, artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century, has died, a source at the French fashion house Chanel said on Tuesday. He was 85. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Karl Lagerfeld arrives for his 2011-2012 Cruise collection show for Chanel at the Cap d'Antibes on the French Riviera. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Karl Lagerfeld walks on the runway during his 2011-2012 Cruise collection show for Chanel. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France's first lady Carla Bruni chats with Karl Lagerfeld after she performed during the German television show 'Wetten dass...?' in Nuremberg, October 2008. REUTERS/Alexandra Beier
Karl Lagerfeld presents a trophy to Britney Spears during the Bambi media awards ceremony in the southwestern German town of Offenburg, November 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Karl Lagerfeld at the end of the spring/summer 2009 women's ready-to-wear show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Karl Lagerfeld is surrounded by top models (L-R) American Cindy Crawford, Danish Helena Christensen and German Claudia Schiffer at the end of Chanel's Spring/Summer high fashion show, 1993. REUTERS/Files
Karl Lagerfeld blows a kiss to the crowd after he presented the Chanel Autumn/Winter 1994 fashion collection. REUTERS/Files
Naomi Campbell and Stella Tennant for Chanel pose with Karl Lagerfeld after he presented his Spring/Summer 1997. REUTERS/Files
Karl Lagerfeld smiles as a group of models show off the new autumn and winter fashion collection for German mail order house Quelle, after a fashion show in Leipzig, June 1997. The new collection was exclusively designed for Quelle by Karl Lagerfeld....more
Fendi's Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of Fendi's collection at Milan's spring/summer ready-to-wear collection October 1997. REUTERS/Files
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel sends kisses to the audience at the end of his Autumn/Winter 2001-2002 haute couture show. REUTERS/Files
Karl Lagerfeld appears with his models at the end of the Chanel Spring-Summer ready-to-wear women's fashion collection for 2004 in Paris. REUTERS/Files
Karl Lagerfeld acknowledges the applause at the end of Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2004 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Workers unveil a giant 1,500 square metre advertisement for Swedish fashion retailer H&M showing designer Karl Lagerfeld and U.S. model Erin Wasson on the Unter den Linden boulevard in Berlin, November 2004. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Karl Lagerfeld appears with a model at the end of his Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Karl Lagerfeld appears with actress and model Lily-Rose Depp at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris.REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Karl Lagerfeld talks with U.S. actress Kristen Stewart after the Chanel Cruise Collection 2015/16 fashion show at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.
Presidents Day protests decry Trump's emergency declaration
Activists in dozens of U.S. cities protest against President Trump's declaration of a national emergency to secure funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Sinaloa, Mexico: Birthplace of 'El Chapo'
Some villagers speak fondly of the largesse of their native son, who was born in the hamlet of La Tuna and whose Sinaloa cartel provided work for marijuana and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.
Presidents Day protests decry Trump's emergency declaration
Activists in dozens of U.S. cities protest against President Trump's declaration of a national emergency to secure funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Sinaloa, Mexico: Birthplace of 'El Chapo'
Some villagers speak fondly of the largesse of their native son, who was born in the hamlet of La Tuna and whose Sinaloa cartel provided work for marijuana and opium poppy growers.
Japanese forces train with U.S Marines in California
Members of the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force train with the U.S. Navy and Marines at California's Camp Pendleton.
Anti-government protests in Haiti
Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.
German town breaks record for most Smurfs
A German town breaks the world record for the largest gathering of Smurfs.
NBA All-Star weekend
Highlights from the NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.
Carnival in Venice
Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.