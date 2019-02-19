Edition:
Karl Lagerfeld's art of the runway

Karl Lagerfeld placed a 265-tonne real iceberg from Sweden in the middle of the glass-domed Grand Palais, dressing models in fake fur trousers and yeti boots to prepare them for the coming ice age for Chanel's Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's ready-to-wear show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2010
Chanel drew inspiration from digital data centers for Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower was erected for the Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Models populated a life-size dollhouse for Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
As the United States thawed relations with Cuba, Lagerfeld sent models to Cuba. Here, Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen poses before the inter-seasonal Cruise show at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A giant rocket ship was the centerpiece of the interstellar-themed Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Life's a beach at the Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Fashionably dressed models staged a street demonstration on Boulevard Chanel for the Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Models browse the aisles at the Chanel Shopping Center for the Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014
Chanel rolled the dice in a casino-themed Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 collection. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Lagerfeld envisioned an apocalyptic future with a collection themed after volcanic landscapes at the Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2011
Models dined at Brasserie Gabrielle for the Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Chanel sends models into an enchanted forest for the Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Chanel laid out a sumptuous banquet for the Metiers D'Art Show, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2011
Models walk through a cafe in Saint Tropez on the French Riviera for the 2010-2011 Cruise collection. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2010
Lagerfeld envisioned a futuristic metropolis and the bombed-out rubble left behind for Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2013
Chanel rules the world for the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2013
The Paris Cosmopolite was the theme at the Metiers D'Art Show, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
At the height of the global economic crisis, Karl Lagerfeld designed a grandiose carousel for Fall/Winter 2008/09 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, February 29, 2008
Models wait for take off at Chanel Airport for Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Lagerfeld evoked the streets of Paris, with its green book stalls and stone facades, for his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Models ride the Paris metro at night for Chanel's "Metiers d'art show" in Rome, Italy, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Chanel honors its atelier workers during the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A mighty lion, with a pearl under its paw, rules the runway at the Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2010-2011 show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2010
Models chase waterfalls at the Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Models walk amongst the columns and ruins of Ancient Greece for the 2017/2018 Cruise collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Models laze by the pool at the Villa Chanel for the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Architect Zaha Hadid designed a magical underwater world with corals and shells for the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2011
Models walk through an enchanted forest for Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
The runway was film noir meets apocalyptic sci-fi classic "Metropolis" for Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2011
Lagerfeld created a cut-out paper jungle for Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
The Cap d'Antibes on the French Riviera became the runway for the 2011-2012 Cruise collection. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2011
Lagerfeld erected a monument to the classic Chanel tweed jacket, cast in concrete, for the Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2008 collection. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2008
The crystalline set mirrored the crystal-trimmed clothes at Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2012
Chanel was ready for flight on a runway designed to look like a commercial space shuttle at Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2012
Wind turbines towered over the models at the Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2012
