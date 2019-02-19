Karl Lagerfeld's art of the runway
Karl Lagerfeld placed a 265-tonne real iceberg from Sweden in the middle of the glass-domed Grand Palais, dressing models in fake fur trousers and yeti boots to prepare them for the coming ice age for Chanel's Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's...more
Chanel drew inspiration from digital data centers for Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower was erected for the Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models populated a life-size dollhouse for Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
As the United States thawed relations with Cuba, Lagerfeld sent models to Cuba. Here, Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen poses before the inter-seasonal Cruise show at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre...more
A giant rocket ship was the centerpiece of the interstellar-themed Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Life's a beach at the Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Fashionably dressed models staged a street demonstration on Boulevard Chanel for the Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models browse the aisles at the Chanel Shopping Center for the Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel rolled the dice in a casino-themed Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 collection. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Lagerfeld envisioned an apocalyptic future with a collection themed after volcanic landscapes at the Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models dined at Brasserie Gabrielle for the Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel sends models into an enchanted forest for the Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Chanel laid out a sumptuous banquet for the Metiers D'Art Show, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models walk through a cafe in Saint Tropez on the French Riviera for the 2010-2011 Cruise collection. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Lagerfeld envisioned a futuristic metropolis and the bombed-out rubble left behind for Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Chanel rules the world for the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Paris Cosmopolite was the theme at the Metiers D'Art Show, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
At the height of the global economic crisis, Karl Lagerfeld designed a grandiose carousel for Fall/Winter 2008/09 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models wait for take off at Chanel Airport for Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Lagerfeld evoked the streets of Paris, with its green book stalls and stone facades, for his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models ride the Paris metro at night for Chanel's "Metiers d'art show" in Rome, Italy, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Chanel honors its atelier workers during the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A mighty lion, with a pearl under its paw, rules the runway at the Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2010-2011 show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models chase waterfalls at the Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models walk amongst the columns and ruins of Ancient Greece for the 2017/2018 Cruise collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models laze by the pool at the Villa Chanel for the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Architect Zaha Hadid designed a magical underwater world with corals and shells for the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models walk through an enchanted forest for Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The runway was film noir meets apocalyptic sci-fi classic "Metropolis" for Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lagerfeld created a cut-out paper jungle for Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The Cap d'Antibes on the French Riviera became the runway for the 2011-2012 Cruise collection. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Lagerfeld erected a monument to the classic Chanel tweed jacket, cast in concrete, for the Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2008 collection. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
The crystalline set mirrored the crystal-trimmed clothes at Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Chanel was ready for flight on a runway designed to look like a commercial space shuttle at Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Wind turbines towered over the models at the Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
Jewish graves desecrated in France
Vandals defaced around 90 graves in a Jewish cemetery in eastern France with swastikas and anti-Semitic slogans shortly before planned marches nationwide...
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States, as President Donald Trump invokes emergency powers to help build the border wall that was...
Karl Lagerfeld: 1933 - 2019
The artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century has died at age 85.
MORE IN PICTURES
Lantern Festival
Floating lanterns and fireworks mark the end of Lunar New Year festivities across Asia.
Meghan's royal pregnancy
The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring, is in New York City reportedly for a baby shower.
Jewish graves desecrated in France
Vandals defaced around 90 graves in a Jewish cemetery in eastern France with swastikas and anti-Semitic slogans shortly before planned marches nationwide against a surge in anti-Semitic attacks.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States, as President Donald Trump invokes emergency powers to help build the border wall that was his signature 2016 campaign promise.
Honoring Buddha and his teachings
Buddhists monks across Southeast Asia celebrate Buddha and his teachings on Makha Bucha Day.
Karl Lagerfeld: 1933 - 2019
The artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century has died at age 85.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.
Presidents Day protests decry Trump's emergency declaration
Activists in dozens of U.S. cities protest against President Trump's declaration of a national emergency to secure funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.