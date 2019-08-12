Edition:
Kashmir under lockdown

Kashmiri residents throw stones towards Indian security forces during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Kashmiri men wait before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Kashmiris attend a protest after Eid-al-Adha prayers at a mosque during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Kashmiri women shout slogans during a protest after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Kashmiri residents walk past a truck which was allegedly damaged by Indian security forces after clashes between protesters and the security forces during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Kashmiri women walk past an Indian security personnel during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Kashmiri men shout slogans during a protest after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Kashmiri residents throw stones towards Indian security forces during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
A Kashmiri woman feeds pigeons at a street during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Kashmiris attend a protest after Eid-al-Adha prayers at a mosque during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Kashmiris walk past a blockade put up by residents to prevent security personnel from sealing a mosque ground ahead of the Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Kashmiri man waits before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Kashmiri women shout slogans during a protest after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
A Kashmiri boy walks past the graffiti written on the shutters of closed shops during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Dogs rest on an empty street during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
A Kashmiri woman shows her hand with a message as others shout slogans during a protest after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
An Indian police officer stands behind the concertina wire during restrictions on Eid-al-Adha after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Kashmiri women shout slogans during a protest after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
A Kashmiri woman walks past a bus used as a road block by Indian security personnel during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Kashmiri residents walk along a street during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
A Kashmiri woman cries after offering the Eid-al-Adha prayers at a mosque during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An Indian police officer crosses an empty road during restrictions on Eid-al-Adha after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
A woman removes pieces of stones and bricks from a road during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Kashmir, in Srinagar, August 7. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Indian security forces personnel patrol a deserted street during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Kashmir, as it rains in Srinagar, August 8. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu, August 5. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
