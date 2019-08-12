Kashmir under lockdown
Kashmiri residents throw stones towards Indian security forces during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri men wait before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiris attend a protest after Eid-al-Adha prayers at a mosque during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri women shout slogans during a protest after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri residents walk past a truck which was allegedly damaged by Indian security forces after clashes between protesters and the security forces during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the...more
Kashmiri women walk past an Indian security personnel during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri men shout slogans during a protest after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri residents throw stones towards Indian security forces during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri woman feeds pigeons at a street during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiris attend a protest after Eid-al-Adha prayers at a mosque during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiris walk past a blockade put up by residents to prevent security personnel from sealing a mosque ground ahead of the Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian...more
Kashmiri man waits before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri women shout slogans during a protest after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri boy walks past the graffiti written on the shutters of closed shops during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Dogs rest on an empty street during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri woman shows her hand with a message as others shout slogans during a protest after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Indian police officer stands behind the concertina wire during restrictions on Eid-al-Adha after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri women shout slogans during a protest after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri woman walks past a bus used as a road block by Indian security personnel during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri residents walk along a street during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri woman cries after offering the Eid-al-Adha prayers at a mosque during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Indian police officer crosses an empty road during restrictions on Eid-al-Adha after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman removes pieces of stones and bricks from a road during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Kashmir, in Srinagar, August 7. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian security forces personnel patrol a deserted street during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Kashmir, as it rains in Srinagar, August 8. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu, August 5. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Next Slideshows
Typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in China
The deadly Typhoon Lekima slams eastern China, racking up billions of dollars in economic losses and widely disrupting travel.
Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell
Hong Kong's airport cancelled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world's busiest terminals, a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Monsoon rains flood parts of India
Floods brought by heavy rains and overflowing rivers across large swathes of western and southern India have forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands from their homes.
Medic shot in eye during Hong Kong protests
A young female medic was hospitalized after being hit in the right eye with a pellet round during demonstrations in Tsim Sha Tsui.
Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair
Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the first nominating contest in February 2020.
Hong Kongers take to streets in weekend of anti-government protests
Demonstrators threw up barricades across the city on the weekend, as police fired tear gas into crowded underground train stations as well as rubber bullets and pepper pellets at close range.
Typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in China
The deadly Typhoon Lekima slams eastern China, racking up billions of dollars in economic losses and widely disrupting travel.
Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell
Hong Kong's airport cancelled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world's busiest terminals, a dramatic escalation of anti-government protests.