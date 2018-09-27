Edition:
Kavanaugh accuser testifies

Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building at the Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 27, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Christine Blasey Ford testifies on Capitol Hill. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

Phoenix prosecutor Rachel Mitchell asks questions to Christine Blasey Ford as she testifies. Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

Senator Orrin Hatch listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing with professor Christine Blasey Ford. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Christine Blasey Ford prepares to take a break as she testifies. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Christine Blasey Ford prepares to testify. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

Phoenix prosecutor Rachel Mitchell points to a map as she questions Christine Blasey Ford. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Professor Christine Blasey Ford receives a drink from Senator Corey Booker as she testifies. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Kamala Harris listen as Christine Blasey Ford testifies. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

Rachel Mitchell, counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans, questions Christine Blasey Ford. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley and committee members Sen. Patrick Leahy and Sen. Richard Durbin prepare for the arrival of Christine Blasey Ford. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Christine Blasey Ford prepares to testify. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Rachel Mitchell at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

Christine Blasey Ford talks with her attorney Michael Bromwich as she prepares to testify. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley is seen ahead of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

Christine Blasey Ford takes her seat to testify. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

Rep. Carolyn Maloney and actress Alyssa Milano are interviewed in the hearing room where Christine Blasey Ford will testify. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Republican prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, who will be questioning Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, prepares prior to a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Attorney Debra Katz, lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford, attends the hearing. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Professor Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in to testify. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

The desk where Christine Blasey Ford will sit is seen ahead of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

