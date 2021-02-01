Kawaii Monster Cafe claimed by COVID
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe called 'Monster Girls' pose with Sebastian Masuda, an artist and designer of the cafe, before the cafe ends its five-year run, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. The iconic cafe and...more
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe called 'Monster Girls' wave and bow to guests while the entrance shutter gate goes down in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. A funky aesthetic of outlandish colors and designs made Kawaii Monster Cafe in the capital's...more
Guests watch the performance by the staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe called 'Monster Girls' before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. But its five-year run ended in part after overseas clientele disappeared because...more
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe and other dancers perform on the stage at the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. The cafe had hoped to capitalize on strong demand during the 2020 Olympics, but with the outlook still uncertain after the virus...more
Monster X Ciel, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe send off guests before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. While Sebastian Masuda, the artist who designed the sprawling cafe, said he was sad to see it close, he remained upbeat on...more
Guests try to take photos and video using their smartphones as they watch the performance by the staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Monster Girl Candy Asachill, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A staff member wearing a protective face mask disinfects seats at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Monster Girl Reo, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe pose for a photograph with other performers before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Guests and staff members are seen at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe send off guests before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe perform on stage at the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Guests enjoy drinks and food at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Monster girl Crazy Sa-ya, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe perform before guests in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe pose for a photograph with other performers before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Monster X Mush Rarity, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Staff members wearing protective face masks serve food to guests at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Guests try to take selfie photos with a staff member of 'Monster Girls' at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Monster X Jelly no Catherine, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe perform on the stage at the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Monster girl Baby Manafy, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A staff member of Kawaii Monster Cafe called 'Monster Girls' wipes tears as she performs on the stage before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe wave and bow to guests while the entrance shutter gate goes down as the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
