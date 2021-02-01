Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Feb 1, 2021 | 3:56pm EST

Kawaii Monster Cafe claimed by COVID

Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe called 'Monster Girls' pose with Sebastian Masuda, an artist and designer of the cafe, before the cafe ends its five-year run, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. The iconic cafe and show venue that symbolizes Japan's "kawaii" pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and celebrities, has shut its doors in Tokyo after business dried up following the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe called 'Monster Girls' pose with Sebastian Masuda, an artist and designer of the cafe, before the cafe ends its five-year run, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. The iconic cafe and...more

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe called 'Monster Girls' pose with Sebastian Masuda, an artist and designer of the cafe, before the cafe ends its five-year run, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. The iconic cafe and show venue that symbolizes Japan's "kawaii" pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and celebrities, has shut its doors in Tokyo after business dried up following the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
1 / 26
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe called 'Monster Girls' wave and bow to guests while the entrance shutter gate goes down in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. A funky aesthetic of outlandish colors and designs made Kawaii Monster Cafe in the capital's youth culture hotspot of Harajuku a hit, drawing overseas A-listers, such as reality star Kim Kardashian, singer Dua Lipa and Jenny of K-pop's Blackpink. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe called 'Monster Girls' wave and bow to guests while the entrance shutter gate goes down in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. A funky aesthetic of outlandish colors and designs made Kawaii Monster Cafe in the capital's...more

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe called 'Monster Girls' wave and bow to guests while the entrance shutter gate goes down in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. A funky aesthetic of outlandish colors and designs made Kawaii Monster Cafe in the capital's youth culture hotspot of Harajuku a hit, drawing overseas A-listers, such as reality star Kim Kardashian, singer Dua Lipa and Jenny of K-pop's Blackpink. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 26
Guests watch the performance by the staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe called 'Monster Girls' before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. But its five-year run ended in part after overseas clientele disappeared because of border curbs against the pandemic. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Guests watch the performance by the staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe called 'Monster Girls' before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. But its five-year run ended in part after overseas clientele disappeared because...more

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Guests watch the performance by the staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe called 'Monster Girls' before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. But its five-year run ended in part after overseas clientele disappeared because of border curbs against the pandemic. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 26
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe and other dancers perform on the stage at the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. The cafe had hoped to capitalize on strong demand during the 2020 Olympics, but with the outlook still uncertain after the virus forced a year's delay in the Tokyo games, a decision was made to let the lease expire and shut down. "I feel it is very hard to keep the business going, without knowing how long the current situation will last," cafe manager Keisuke Yamada told Reuters. "It is difficult for overseas customers to come to Japan, and it is also difficult for customers in Japan to go out." REUTERS/Issei Kato

Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe and other dancers perform on the stage at the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. The cafe had hoped to capitalize on strong demand during the 2020 Olympics, but with the outlook still uncertain after the virus...more

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe and other dancers perform on the stage at the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. The cafe had hoped to capitalize on strong demand during the 2020 Olympics, but with the outlook still uncertain after the virus forced a year's delay in the Tokyo games, a decision was made to let the lease expire and shut down. "I feel it is very hard to keep the business going, without knowing how long the current situation will last," cafe manager Keisuke Yamada told Reuters. "It is difficult for overseas customers to come to Japan, and it is also difficult for customers in Japan to go out." REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 26
Monster X Ciel, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monster X Ciel, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Monster X Ciel, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 26
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe send off guests before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. While Sebastian Masuda, the artist who designed the sprawling cafe, said he was sad to see it close, he remained upbeat on the future of the trend-setting district. "In Harajuku, regardless of age and era, the younger generations will always create new cultures. So I believe that the young generation will make something interesting again." REUTERS/Issei Kato

Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe send off guests before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. While Sebastian Masuda, the artist who designed the sprawling cafe, said he was sad to see it close, he remained upbeat on...more

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe send off guests before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. While Sebastian Masuda, the artist who designed the sprawling cafe, said he was sad to see it close, he remained upbeat on the future of the trend-setting district. "In Harajuku, regardless of age and era, the younger generations will always create new cultures. So I believe that the young generation will make something interesting again." REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 26
Guests try to take photos and video using their smartphones as they watch the performance by the staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Guests try to take photos and video using their smartphones as they watch the performance by the staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Guests try to take photos and video using their smartphones as they watch the performance by the staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 26
Monster Girl Candy Asachill, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monster Girl Candy Asachill, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Monster Girl Candy Asachill, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 26
A staff member wearing a protective face mask disinfects seats at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A staff member wearing a protective face mask disinfects seats at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
A staff member wearing a protective face mask disinfects seats at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 26
Monster Girl Reo, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monster Girl Reo, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Monster Girl Reo, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
10 / 26
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe pose for a photograph with other performers before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe pose for a photograph with other performers before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe pose for a photograph with other performers before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
11 / 26
Guests and staff members are seen at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Guests and staff members are seen at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Guests and staff members are seen at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
12 / 26
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe send off guests before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe send off guests before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe send off guests before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
13 / 26
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe perform on stage at the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe perform on stage at the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe perform on stage at the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
14 / 26
Guests enjoy drinks and food at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Guests enjoy drinks and food at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Guests enjoy drinks and food at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
15 / 26
Monster girl Crazy Sa-ya, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monster girl Crazy Sa-ya, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Monster girl Crazy Sa-ya, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
16 / 26
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe perform before guests in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe perform before guests in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe perform before guests in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
17 / 26
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe pose for a photograph with other performers before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe pose for a photograph with other performers before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe pose for a photograph with other performers before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 26
Monster X Mush Rarity, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monster X Mush Rarity, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Monster X Mush Rarity, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
19 / 26
Staff members wearing protective face masks serve food to guests at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Staff members wearing protective face masks serve food to guests at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Staff members wearing protective face masks serve food to guests at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
20 / 26
Guests try to take selfie photos with a staff member of  'Monster Girls' at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Guests try to take selfie photos with a staff member of  'Monster Girls' at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Guests try to take selfie photos with a staff member of  'Monster Girls' at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
21 / 26
Monster X Jelly no Catherine, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monster X Jelly no Catherine, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Monster X Jelly no Catherine, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
22 / 26
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe perform on the stage at the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe perform on the stage at the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe perform on the stage at the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
23 / 26
Monster girl  Baby Manafy, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monster girl  Baby Manafy, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Monster girl  Baby Manafy, an iconic Harajuku girl and a staff member of the cafe, wearing a face mask poses for a photograph in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
24 / 26
A staff member of Kawaii Monster Cafe called 'Monster Girls' wipes tears as she performs on the stage before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A staff member of Kawaii Monster Cafe called 'Monster Girls' wipes tears as she performs on the stage before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
A staff member of Kawaii Monster Cafe called 'Monster Girls' wipes tears as she performs on the stage before the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
25 / 26
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe wave and bow to guests while the entrance shutter gate goes down as the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe wave and bow to guests while the entrance shutter gate goes down as the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe wave and bow to guests while the entrance shutter gate goes down as the cafe ends its five-year run in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths surge

London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths...

Next Slideshows

London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths surge

London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths surge

With the deceased arriving faster than they can be cremated or buried, the mortuaries at W. Uden & Sons are packed with coffins, but funeral director Matthew...

12:28pm EST
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar s military seizes power in a coup against the democratically elected government.

11:54am EST
Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Riot police broke up protests across Russia in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, detaining more than 5,000 people who had braved the bitter cold and the...

Jan 31 2021
Photos of the month: January

Photos of the month: January

Our top photos from January 2021.

Jan 30 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow

Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow

A major winter storm sweeps over the U.S. east coast with nearly two feet of snow expected in some areas.

London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths surge

London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths surge

With the deceased arriving faster than they can be cremated or buried, the mortuaries at W. Uden & Sons are packed with coffins, but funeral director Matthew Uden said he refused to be numbed by the escalating toll: "These are people's loved ones, they're not numbers."

Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar s military seizes power in a coup against the democratically elected government.

Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Riot police broke up protests across Russia in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, detaining more than 5,000 people who had braved the bitter cold and the threat of prosecution to demand he be set free.

Photos of the month: January

Photos of the month: January

Our top photos from January 2021.

Life in locked down South Africa

Life in locked down South Africa

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 infections and deaths on the continent, and is now facing a troubling new variant of the virus that has been shown to evade antibody protection in lab studies.

America's COVID deaths surge as vaccines roll out

America's COVID deaths surge as vaccines roll out

The United States is scrambling to inoculate most Americans by summertime, as the incoming Biden administration races to curb a pandemic it warns could still get worse.

With fresh reinforcements, Indian farmers face off with police

With fresh reinforcements, Indian farmers face off with police

Thousands of Indian farmers marched overnight to reinforce protesting colleagues camping out on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, to press the government to withdraw three new farm laws that they say will hurt their livelihoods.

Violent protests in locked-down Lebanon

Violent protests in locked-down Lebanon

Clashes continue between security forces and protesters angry over a strict lockdown that has cut off livelihoods in a collapsing economy.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast