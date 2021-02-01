Kawaii Monster Cafe claimed by COVID

Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe and other dancers perform on the stage at the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. The cafe had hoped to capitalize on strong demand during the 2020 Olympics, but with the outlook still uncertain after the virus...more

Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe and other dancers perform on the stage at the cafe in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. The cafe had hoped to capitalize on strong demand during the 2020 Olympics, but with the outlook still uncertain after the virus forced a year's delay in the Tokyo games, a decision was made to let the lease expire and shut down. "I feel it is very hard to keep the business going, without knowing how long the current situation will last," cafe manager Keisuke Yamada told Reuters. "It is difficult for overseas customers to come to Japan, and it is also difficult for customers in Japan to go out." REUTERS/Issei Kato

