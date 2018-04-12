Edition:
Kazakhstan Fashion Week

A model presents a creation by Kazakhstan designer Naiyl Baikuchukov during Kazakhstan Fashion Week at National Academical Theater of Opera and Ballet in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Models get ready for a show backstage. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Kazakhstan designer Naiyl Baikuchukov. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Models get ready for a show. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Kazakhstan designer Naiyl Baikuchukov. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Kazakhstan designer Naiyl Baikuchukov. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Kazakhstan designer Naiyl Baikuchukov. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A model gets ready for a show backstage. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A model has her hair done backstage. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Kazakhstan designer Dinara Satzhan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Kazakhstan designer Dinara Satzhan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Kazakhstan designer Dinara Satzhan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A model takes a selfie backstage. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Kazakhstan designer Yerlan Zholdasbek. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Kazakhstan designer Sergei Shabunin. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A model has her make up done. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Kazakhstan design house ARUNAZ. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Models wait for a show backstage. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Kazakhstan design house DI SIITOVA. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Models wait for a show backstage. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

