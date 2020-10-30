Edition:
Kenya braces for second COVID-19 wave

A coronavirus disease patient holds up his hand inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A member of the medical staff dressed in a protective suit prepares medicine for coronavirus disease patients inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Medical staff dressed in protective suits talk to each other as they treat coronavirus disease patients at the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A member of the medical staff dressed in a protective suit provides water to a coronavirus disease patient inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Medical staff dressed in protective suits treat coronavirus disease patients at the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A sign warns against unsupervised entrance to the coronavirus ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A medical worker dressed in a protective suit holds the hand of a coronavirus disease patient inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A medical staff member dressed in a protective suit holds a syringe as he treats a coronavirus disease patient inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A member of the medical staff dressed in a protective suit treats a coronavirus disease patient inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
The medical measures of coronavirus disease patients are displayed inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Medical staff dressed in protective suits talk to each other as they treat coronavirus disease patients inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A member of the medical staff treats a coronavirus disease patient inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Boot used by medical staff are seen outside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A health worker measures the temperature of a man during free mass testing for the coronavirus in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A health worker collects a swab sample from a young girl during free mass testing for the coronavirus in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A health worker holds a tube containing a sample during free mass testing for the coronavirus in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child during free mass testing for the coronavirus in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
