Kenya braces for second COVID-19 wave
A coronavirus disease patient holds up his hand inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of the medical staff dressed in a protective suit prepares medicine for coronavirus disease patients inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Medical staff dressed in protective suits talk to each other as they treat coronavirus disease patients at the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of the medical staff dressed in a protective suit provides water to a coronavirus disease patient inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Medical staff dressed in protective suits treat coronavirus disease patients at the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A sign warns against unsupervised entrance to the coronavirus ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A medical worker dressed in a protective suit holds the hand of a coronavirus disease patient inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A medical staff member dressed in a protective suit holds a syringe as he treats a coronavirus disease patient inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of the medical staff dressed in a protective suit treats a coronavirus disease patient inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The medical measures of coronavirus disease patients are displayed inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Medical staff dressed in protective suits talk to each other as they treat coronavirus disease patients inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of the medical staff treats a coronavirus disease patient inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Boot used by medical staff are seen outside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker measures the temperature of a man during free mass testing for the coronavirus in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker collects a swab sample from a young girl during free mass testing for the coronavirus in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker holds a tube containing a sample during free mass testing for the coronavirus in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child during free mass testing for the coronavirus in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
