Kenya elephants on the move
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers load a tranquilized elephant onto a truck during a translocation exercise to Ithumba Camp in Tsavo East National Park, in Solio Ranch in Nyeri County, Kenya, February 21, 2018. Wildlife officials in Kenya kicked...more
Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Nabjib Balala (C) and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers load a tranquilized elephant on to a truck. Kenya has several thousand elephants, who face threats such as ivory poachers and habitat loss, but they...more
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers prepare to load a tranquilized elephant. The Kenya Wildlife Service, which transported the animals from Nyeri county, around 200 km (124 miles) north of the capital, Nairobi, to the Tsavo East National Park in a...more
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers load a tranquilized elephant onto a truck. "In efforts to reduce human-wildlife conflicts, we are relocating some elephants from Solio ranch to Tsavo," Najib Balala, Kenya's cabinet secretary for tourism, who...more
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers load a tranquilized elephant onto a truck. The ranch and the surrounding Lamuria region, home to about 300 elephants, forms part of a migration corridor for the pachyderms between the parks in the country's Mount...more
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers prepare to load a tranquilized elephant on to a truck. A fence stretching 400 km (249 miles) in the Aberdare range and another, 200 km long (125 miles), in the Mount Kenya range, are among the strategies wildlife...more
Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Najib Balala takes a selfie during a translocation exercise. Veterinary officers drew blood samples from the elephants for health screening and recording purposes, besides fitting the monitoring collars that give...more
A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) veterinary monitors the breathing of a tranquilized elephant. Elephants destroy crops and trees during nighttime visits to farms, said Lamuria resident Gladys Muriuki, 31, adding that she sometimes saw about 16...more
A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) veterinary monitors the breathing of a tranquilized elephant. The Kenya Wildlife Service has said elephant numbers have rebounded from a low of 16,000 in 1989, when the world conservation body CITES banned sales of...more
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers stand guard during an elephant translocation exercise. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) veterinary monitor the breathing of a tranquilized elephant. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) veterinary takes blood samples of a tranquilized elephant. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers load a tranquilized elephant onto a truck. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A tranquilized elephant is seen in a cage during a translocation exercise. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers transport a tranquilized elephant. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger controls residents during an elephant translocation exercise. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers transport a tranquilized elephant. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
