Kenya gears up for election

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (2nd R) and Deputy President William Ruto (3rd R) listen to Bishop John Brown Masinde during a church service at Deliverance Church Umoja in Nairobi, Kenya August 6, 2017. Kenyatta, who six years ago was sitting in the dock in The Hague on charges of crimes against humanity for orchestrating the 2007 violence, urged a peaceful vote and outcome. "No matter the result of this election, we must stand together as one people. Above all, we must reject intimidation. We must reject violence or any attempt to divide us," he said in a televised national address. "We are all Kenyans." The case against him collapsed in 2015 for lack of evidence. Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

