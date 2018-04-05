Edition:
Thu Apr 5, 2018

Kenya tags rhinos in conservation drive

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel hold a tranquillised rhino during the launch of a rhino ear notching exercise and the inauguration of the extended Rhino Sanctuary at Meru National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenya started marking rhinos on Thursday and aims to tag and identify 22 of them in two weeks at a cost of $600,000, senior government officials said, as part of conserving their dwindling numbers. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The project comes just weeks after the world�s last male northern white rhino died in Kenya, leaving only two females of its kind alive in the world. Scientists still hope to save the subspecies from extinction using in vitro fertilization. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenya had 20,000 rhinos in the 1970s, falling to 400 in the 1990s. It now has 650, almost all of them black rhinos. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenya Wildlife Service and the Ministry of Tourism started marking the rhinos in Meru National Park, the area of which is being increased to 83 square km from 45 square km previously. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The numbers of rhinos in the park have risen to 104 from 90 previously. Of those, 72 are southern white rhinos and 32 are black. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thousands of southern white rhinos still roam sub-Saharan Africa, but decades of rampant poaching have almost wiped out northern whites. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Poachers were able to sell northern white rhino horns for $50,000 per kilo, making them more valuable than gold. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinarian cuts a notch in the ear of a tranquillised Rhino during the launch of a rhino ear notching exercise and the inauguration of the extended Rhino Sanctuary at Meru National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wildlife rangers stand guard during the launch of a rhino ear notching exercise and the inauguration of the extended Rhino Sanctuary at Meru National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A tranquillized rhino is tracked from a Kenya Wildlife Service helicopter during the launch of a rhino ear notching exercise and the inauguration of the extended Rhino Sanctuary at Meru National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wildlife rangers stand guard during the launch of a rhino ear notching exercise and the inauguration of the extended Rhino Sanctuary at Meru National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

