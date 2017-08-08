Kenya votes
Samburu tribesmen wait to vote in front of a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is greeted by supporters after casting his vote in the Kenya election in his hometown of Gatundu in Kiambu county. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An election official from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) holds a presidential candidates ballot marked for President Uhuru Kenyatta after the close of the polling station during the presidential election in Nairobi....more
People queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the presidential election in Mombasa. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official shows a ballot paper during vote counting at the end of the presidential election in Mombasa. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A child waits as its mother votes during the presidential election at a polling station in Gatundu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, stands atop of a vehicle after casting his vote during the presidential election in Kibera primary school outside Kibera slums of...more
People queue outside a polling station to cast their vote during the presidential election in the city centre in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya T
Women carrying babies cast their vote in Gatundu in Kiambu county. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of Turkana tribe wait to vote in front of a polling station during the election in a village near Baragoy. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An old woman is carried from the polling station after casting her vote in Gatundu in Kiambu county. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Kenyans queue to cast their vote outside a polling station during the presidential election in Gatundu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Maasai tribeswoman votes during the Presidential election at a polling station in Olepolos primary school in Kisamis. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
IEBC election officials check election papers in a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A prisoner votes during the national election at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison near Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Women queue as they wait for a polling station to open to cast their votes in the presidential election in Mombasa. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women carrying babies cast their vote in Gatundu in Kiambu county. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People queue as they wait for a polling station to open to cast their votes in the presidential election in Mombasa. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenyan security person stands outside a polling station during the presidential election in Gatundu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
