Kenya votes

Samburu tribesmen wait to vote in front of a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is greeted by supporters after casting his vote in the Kenya election in his hometown of Gatundu in Kiambu county. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
An election official from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) holds a presidential candidates ballot marked for President Uhuru Kenyatta after the close of the polling station during the presidential election in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
People queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the presidential election in Mombasa. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official shows a ballot paper during vote counting at the end of the presidential election in Mombasa. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A child waits as its mother votes during the presidential election at a polling station in Gatundu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, stands atop of a vehicle after casting his vote during the presidential election in Kibera primary school outside Kibera slums of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
People queue outside a polling station to cast their vote during the presidential election in the city centre in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya T

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Women carrying babies cast their vote in Gatundu in Kiambu county. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Members of Turkana tribe wait to vote in front of a polling station during the election in a village near Baragoy. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
An old woman is carried from the polling station after casting her vote in Gatundu in Kiambu county. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Kenyans queue to cast their vote outside a polling station during the presidential election in Gatundu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A Maasai tribeswoman votes during the Presidential election at a polling station in Olepolos primary school in Kisamis. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
IEBC election officials check election papers in a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A prisoner votes during the national election at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison near Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Women queue as they wait for a polling station to open to cast their votes in the presidential election in Mombasa. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Women carrying babies cast their vote in Gatundu in Kiambu county. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
People queue as they wait for a polling station to open to cast their votes in the presidential election in Mombasa. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
A Kenyan security person stands outside a polling station during the presidential election in Gatundu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
