Kenyan opposition calls for calm
Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women hurry past riot police in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Anti-riot police stand on the side of a road during a protest by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman runs in front of a policeman during clashes between opposition supporters and police in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man walks with his hands up in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People run past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Rioters push a cupboard in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Anti riot police attempt to disperse rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man carries off a table as rioters loot a property in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A motorcyclist rides past a burning barricade in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Opposition supporters carry a protester injured during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti riot police drive past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Opposition supporters take cover during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A police officer walks by a burning barricade during an opposition protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An opposition supporter looks at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
