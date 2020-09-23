Kenya's Maasai gather for ceremony to turn warriors into elders

Maasai men of Matapato jostle to parade as they attend the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony to unite two age-sets; the older Ilpaamu and the younger Ilaitete into senior elderhood as the final rite of passage, in Maparasha hills of Kajiado,...more

Maasai men of Matapato jostle to parade as they attend the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony to unite two age-sets; the older Ilpaamu and the younger Ilaitete into senior elderhood as the final rite of passage, in Maparasha hills of Kajiado, Kenya September 23, 2020. Thousands of Maasai men clad in red and purple shawls and with their heads coated in red ochre gathered this week for a ceremony that transforms them from Moran (warriors) to Mzee (elders). REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

