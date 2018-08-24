Edition:
Kenya's Maasai mark rite of passage

A Maasai boy bites a bull's heart during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. Thousands of Kenyan boys had a blessing of milk and beer sprayed on them as part of a rare Maasai ethnic community initiation ceremony to mark their passing into early manhood. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
Maasai children part of the leaders' group stand during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
Maasai children part of the leaders' group walk as they hold sticks during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
A Maasai boy wears a traditional costume during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
A Maasai boy wears sandals made from a tire during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
A Maasai boy takes part in an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
Maasai elders smear oil on children during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
A Maasai boy is painted with red ochre pigment during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
A Maasai boy eats meat during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
A Maasai master of ceremony painted with red ochre pigment takes part in an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
A Maasai man uses a phone to paint himself with a red ochre pigment during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
Maasai children hold sticks as they gather for an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
A Maasai woman painted with a red ochre pigment dances during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
Maasai children hold sticks as they gather for an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
Maasai elder cuts the meat of a sacrificed bull during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
A Maasai boy with a painted face looks at the camera during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
Maasai elders distribute meat to children, taking part in an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
A Maasai holds a bowl of red ochre pigment during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
A Maasai boy stands during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
Maasai children part of the leaders' group walk as they hold sticks during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
A Maasai elder places a ring made of a bull's leather on a boy's finger during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
A Maasai woman dances during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
Maasai children gather during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
