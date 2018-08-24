Kenya's Maasai mark rite of passage
A Maasai boy bites a bull's heart during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. Thousands of Kenyan boys had a blessing of milk and beer sprayed on them as part of a rare Maasai ethnic community...more
Maasai children part of the leaders' group stand during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Maasai children part of the leaders' group walk as they hold sticks during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Maasai boy wears a traditional costume during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Maasai boy wears sandals made from a tire during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Maasai boy takes part in an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Maasai elders smear oil on children during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Maasai boy is painted with red ochre pigment during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Maasai boy eats meat during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Maasai master of ceremony painted with red ochre pigment takes part in an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Maasai man uses a phone to paint himself with a red ochre pigment during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Maasai children hold sticks as they gather for an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Maasai woman painted with a red ochre pigment dances during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Maasai children hold sticks as they gather for an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Maasai elder cuts the meat of a sacrificed bull during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Maasai boy with a painted face looks at the camera during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Maasai elders distribute meat to children, taking part in an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Maasai holds a bowl of red ochre pigment during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Maasai boy stands during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Maasai children part of the leaders' group walk as they hold sticks during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Maasai elder places a ring made of a bull's leather on a boy's finger during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Maasai woman dances during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Maasai children gather during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
