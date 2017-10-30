Kenya's president wins re-run election
Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Supporters of incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta celebrate after he was announced winner of the repeat presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A girl walks in front of policemen during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Policemen search for opposition supporters during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Opposition supporters stand near barricades set on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman runs in front of a policeman during clashes between opposition supporters and police in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An opposition supporter gestures in front of policemen during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the certificate of President-Elect of the Republic of Kenya after he was announced winner of the repeat presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi....more
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a placard next to burning tires during a protest after the Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta was announced winner of the repeat presidential election in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A policeman gestures in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Opposition party supporters protest in the streets in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Rioters attempt to loot a shop in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Anti-riot police attempt to disperse protesters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People walk amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man stands amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People inspect the damage as they stand amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People inspect the damage as they stand amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A policeman kicks at a shop doors during clashes with rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
