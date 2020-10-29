Key events in North Korea-U.S. ties during the Trump presidency
North Korea's Kim Jong Un awaits the winner of next week's U.S. presidential election armed with greater leverage in their high-stakes nuclear diplomacy thanks to a more powerful and versatile arsenal of weapons than at the start of the Trump...more
July 28, 2017: North Korea conducts a second Hwasong-14 ICBM test (pictured), two weeks after its first test-fire. KCNA via Reuters
Sept. 3, 2017: North Korea carries out its sixth nuclear test, claiming to have mastered hydrogen bomb technology. KCNA via REUTERS
Sept. 19, 2017: Trump threatens to "totally destroy" North Korea; two days later Kim called Trump a "mentally deranged U.S. dotard." KCNA via REUTERS
Nov. 29, 2017: North Korea test-fires Hwasong-15 ICBM, capable of reaching the entire United States, and declares it has become a nuclear power. REUTERS/KCNA
Feb. 25, 2018: North Korean official Kim Yong Chol (R) expresses willingness for U.S. talks while visiting South Korea for the Winter Olympics, where he was seated near Trump's daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
June 12, 2018: Kim, Trump hold first summit in Singapore, agreeing to denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in exchange for U.S. security guarantees. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
June 19, 2018: South Korea and the U.S. announce suspension of joint military exercises. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
July 27, 2018: North Korea returns remains of 55 U.S. soldiers. U.S. Army/ Sgt. Quince Lanford/Handout via REUTERS
Sept. 9, 2018: North Korea displays ICBMs at military parade. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Feb. 28, 2019: Trump and Kim end their second summit in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi without an agreement due to differences over demands by Pyongyang for sanctions relief and by Washington for North Korea to abandon nuclear weapons. REUTERS/Leah...more
May 4, 2019: Kim supervises tests of rockets and a new short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) in first such tests since the November 2017 ICBM launch. Five days later, North Korea fires two KN-23 SRBMs (pictured). KCNA via REUTERS
June 30, 2019: Trump and Kim meet for the third time in DMZ on the Korean peninsula. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
July 23, 2019: Kim inspects a large, new submarine, possibly designed for submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM). KCNA via REUTERS
Aug. 24, 2019: Kim oversees the test of a new "super-large" multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). KCNA via REUTERS
Oct. 2, 2019: North Korea test-fires new Pukguksong-3 SLBMs. KCNA via REUTERS
March 21, 2020: Kim supervises test of new tactical guided weapon (pictured); Trump sends letter to Kim offering help on the new coronavirus. KCNA/via REUTERS
Oct. 10, 2020: North Korea unveils a new ICBM and SLBM at military parade. KCNA via REUTERS
Oct. 22, 2020: Trump says he has a very good relationship with Kim and stopped war; Biden likens Kim to Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler and calls him a "thug." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
