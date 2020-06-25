Edition:
Key events in the month since George Floyd's death

Thursday marks one month since George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay on the pavement in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd's death has sparked global protests about racial inequality and police brutality, and renewed pledges from some to fight racism. Pictured: Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 26, 2020. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Heather Timmons; Editing by Leslie Adler) REUTERS/Eric Miller

Thursday marks one month since George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay on the pavement in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd's death has sparked global protests about racial inequality and police brutality, and renewed pledges from some to fight racism.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Thursday marks one month since George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay on the pavement in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd's death has sparked global protests about racial inequality and police brutality, and renewed pledges from some to fight racism. Pictured: Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 26, 2020. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Heather Timmons; Editing by Leslie Adler) REUTERS/Eric Miller
May 25: Floyd dies in police custody. A video shot by a bystander and posted on Facebook shows him saying, "I can't breathe" before he goes still. Courtesy of Floyd family/Handout via REUTERS

May 25: Floyd dies in police custody. A video shot by a bystander and posted on Facebook shows him saying, "I can't breathe" before he goes still. Courtesy of Floyd family/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
May 25: Floyd dies in police custody. A video shot by a bystander and posted on Facebook shows him saying, "I can't breathe" before he goes still. Courtesy of Floyd family/Handout via REUTERS
May 26: Protests begin in Minneapolis; the four officers present at Floyd's detention are fired. Pictured: Police spray mace at protestors to break up a gathering near the Minneapolis Police third precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 27. REUTERS/Eric Miller

May 26: Protests begin in Minneapolis; the four officers present at Floyd's detention are fired. Pictured: Police spray mace at protestors to break up a gathering near the Minneapolis Police third precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 27. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
May 26: Protests begin in Minneapolis; the four officers present at Floyd's detention are fired. Pictured: Police spray mace at protestors to break up a gathering near the Minneapolis Police third precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 27. REUTERS/Eric Miller
May 27: Protesters throng streets around Minneapolis's Third Precinct police station, chanting, "No justice, no peace" and "I can't breathe." Police use tear gas, plastic bullets and concussion grenades to keep the crowds at bay. A nearby Target is looted. Protesters stream onto a highway in Los Angeles. Pictured: Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

May 27: Protesters throng streets around Minneapolis's Third Precinct police station, chanting, "No justice, no peace" and "I can't breathe." Police use tear gas, plastic bullets and concussion grenades to keep the crowds at bay. A nearby Target is...more

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
May 27: Protesters throng streets around Minneapolis's Third Precinct police station, chanting, "No justice, no peace" and "I can't breathe." Police use tear gas, plastic bullets and concussion grenades to keep the crowds at bay. A nearby Target is looted. Protesters stream onto a highway in Los Angeles. Pictured: Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
May 28: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activates the National Guard. Pictured: A convoy of police and National Guard vehicles drives past remnants of buildings burnt down in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

May 28: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activates the National Guard. Pictured: A convoy of police and National Guard vehicles drives past remnants of buildings burnt down in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
May 28: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activates the National Guard. Pictured: A convoy of police and National Guard vehicles drives past remnants of buildings burnt down in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
May 29: Derek Chauvin, the officer who held Floyd down, is charged with third degree murder; President Donald Trump holds a news conference on China, but doesn't answer questions on Floyd. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a booking photograph at Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

May 29: Derek Chauvin, the officer who held Floyd down, is charged with third degree murder; President Donald Trump holds a news conference on China, but doesn't answer questions on Floyd. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a booking photograph at Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
May 29: Derek Chauvin, the officer who held Floyd down, is charged with third degree murder; President Donald Trump holds a news conference on China, but doesn't answer questions on Floyd. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a booking photograph at Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
May 29: Protests spread to New York City, Atlanta and Washington, D.C., where the White House is temporarily locked down. Pictured: Protesters stand in front of a vandalized CNN logo at the CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

May 29: Protests spread to New York City, Atlanta and Washington, D.C., where the White House is temporarily locked down. Pictured: Protesters stand in front of a vandalized CNN logo at the CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
May 29: Protests spread to New York City, Atlanta and Washington, D.C., where the White House is temporarily locked down. Pictured: Protesters stand in front of a vandalized CNN logo at the CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
May 30: Multiple cities, including Atlanta, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, impose curfews after civil disturbances. Pictured: People stand on top of a burned-out police car in Los Angeles, California, May 30. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

May 30: Multiple cities, including Atlanta, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, impose curfews after civil disturbances. Pictured: People stand on top of a burned-out police car in Los Angeles, California, May 30. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
May 30: Multiple cities, including Atlanta, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, impose curfews after civil disturbances. Pictured: People stand on top of a burned-out police car in Los Angeles, California, May 30. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
May 31: Tens of thousands of Americans protest across the country; some demonstrations erupt into arson and violence in the evening. A truck drives into protesters in Minneapolis. National Guard troops are called in to over a dozen states. Pictured: A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W northbound highway during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31. REUTERS/Eric Miller

May 31: Tens of thousands of Americans protest across the country; some demonstrations erupt into arson and violence in the evening. A truck drives into protesters in Minneapolis. National Guard troops are called in to over a dozen states. Pictured:...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
May 31: Tens of thousands of Americans protest across the country; some demonstrations erupt into arson and violence in the evening. A truck drives into protesters in Minneapolis. National Guard troops are called in to over a dozen states. Pictured: A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W northbound highway during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31. REUTERS/Eric Miller
June 1: Protests over racial injustice spread oversea to Amsterdam, Spain and Nairobi, among other cities. Pictured: A woman reacts in Hyde Park during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in London, Britain, June 3. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

June 1: Protests over racial injustice spread oversea to Amsterdam, Spain and Nairobi, among other cities. Pictured: A woman reacts in Hyde Park during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in London, Britain, June 3. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
June 1: Protests over racial injustice spread oversea to Amsterdam, Spain and Nairobi, among other cities. Pictured: A woman reacts in Hyde Park during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in London, Britain, June 3. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
June 1: U.S. Park Police deploy tear gas and pepper balls to disperse peaceful protesters outside the White House, before Trump walks to a historic church to pose for a photograph holding a Bible. Pictured: President Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

June 1: U.S. Park Police deploy tear gas and pepper balls to disperse peaceful protesters outside the White House, before Trump walks to a historic church to pose for a photograph holding a Bible. Pictured: President Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
June 1: U.S. Park Police deploy tear gas and pepper balls to disperse peaceful protesters outside the White House, before Trump walks to a historic church to pose for a photograph holding a Bible. Pictured: President Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
June 3: Three former Minneapolis police officers implicated in Floyd's death are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. Pictured: Former Minneapolis police officers (clockwise from top left) Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng poses in a combination of booking photographs from the Minnesota Department of Corrections and Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Corrections and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

June 3: Three former Minneapolis police officers implicated in Floyd's death are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. Pictured: Former Minneapolis police officers (clockwise from top left) Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
June 3: Three former Minneapolis police officers implicated in Floyd's death are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. Pictured: Former Minneapolis police officers (clockwise from top left) Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng poses in a combination of booking photographs from the Minnesota Department of Corrections and Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Corrections and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
June 4: Police in Buffalo, New York, are suspended after video shows them shoving a 75-year-old man, Martin Gugino, to the ground, with his head bleeding. Pictured: Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester, lays on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo police officers during a protest in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 4. Jamie Quinn/Handout via REUTERS

June 4: Police in Buffalo, New York, are suspended after video shows them shoving a 75-year-old man, Martin Gugino, to the ground, with his head bleeding. Pictured: Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester, lays on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo police officers during a protest in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 4. Jamie Quinn/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
June 4: Police in Buffalo, New York, are suspended after video shows them shoving a 75-year-old man, Martin Gugino, to the ground, with his head bleeding. Pictured: Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester, lays on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo police officers during a protest in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 4. Jamie Quinn/Handout via REUTERS
June 4: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam orders the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, the state capital; the statue becomes a focal point for demonstrators. Pictured: Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 5. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

June 4: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam orders the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, the state capital; the statue becomes a focal point for demonstrators. Pictured: Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 5. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
June 4: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam orders the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, the state capital; the statue becomes a focal point for demonstrators. Pictured: Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 5. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
June 5: Washington, D.C.'s mayor emblazons "Black Lives Matter" on the street leading up to the White House. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league was wrong not to listen to players who protested racism and police brutality earlier. Pictured: A street sign of Black Lives Matter Plaza is seen near St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

June 5: Washington, D.C.'s mayor emblazons "Black Lives Matter" on the street leading up to the White House. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league was wrong not to listen to players who protested racism and police brutality earlier....more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
June 5: Washington, D.C.'s mayor emblazons "Black Lives Matter" on the street leading up to the White House. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league was wrong not to listen to players who protested racism and police brutality earlier. Pictured: A street sign of Black Lives Matter Plaza is seen near St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
June 7: A statue of Edward Colston, who made his fortune as a West African slave-trader, is toppled in the English port city of Bristol. Republican Senator Mitt Romney joins a march with evangelical Christians against racism. Pictured: The statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston falls into the water after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks in Bristol, Britain, June 7. Keir Gravil via REUTERS

June 7: A statue of Edward Colston, who made his fortune as a West African slave-trader, is toppled in the English port city of Bristol. Republican Senator Mitt Romney joins a march with evangelical Christians against racism. Pictured: The statue of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
June 7: A statue of Edward Colston, who made his fortune as a West African slave-trader, is toppled in the English port city of Bristol. Republican Senator Mitt Romney joins a march with evangelical Christians against racism. Pictured: The statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston falls into the water after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks in Bristol, Britain, June 7. Keir Gravil via REUTERS
June 7: In Seattle, a man drives his car into a crowd of protesters, then shoots and injures a demonstrator. Pictured: A man exits a vehicle with a gun as Dan Gregory is tended to by medics after being shot in the arm by a driver who tried to drive through a protest in Seattle, Washington, June 7. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

June 7: In Seattle, a man drives his car into a crowd of protesters, then shoots and injures a demonstrator. Pictured: A man exits a vehicle with a gun as Dan Gregory is tended to by medics after being shot in the arm by a driver who tried to drive through a protest in Seattle, Washington, June 7. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
June 7: In Seattle, a man drives his car into a crowd of protesters, then shoots and injures a demonstrator. Pictured: A man exits a vehicle with a gun as Dan Gregory is tended to by medics after being shot in the arm by a driver who tried to drive through a protest in Seattle, Washington, June 7. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
June 8: George Floyd's casket is displayed in Houston, drawing thousands of mourners. Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, meets with Floyd's family. Pictured: A mourner puts his fist into the air while during a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS

June 8: George Floyd's casket is displayed in Houston, drawing thousands of mourners. Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, meets with Floyd's family. Pictured: A mourner puts his fist into the air while during a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
June 8: George Floyd's casket is displayed in Houston, drawing thousands of mourners. Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, meets with Floyd's family. Pictured: A mourner puts his fist into the air while during a public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS
June 8: Congressional Democrats introduce police reform legislation, and kneel in the Capitol building. Pictured: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stands with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during a news conference to unveil police reform and racial injustice legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

June 8: Congressional Democrats introduce police reform legislation, and kneel in the Capitol building. Pictured: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stands with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during a news conference to unveil police reform and racial injustice legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
June 8: Congressional Democrats introduce police reform legislation, and kneel in the Capitol building. Pictured: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stands with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during a news conference to unveil police reform and racial injustice legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
June 8: Seattle police abandon a precinct located in the Capital Hill neighborhood. Activists rename the neighborhood the Capital Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area. Pictured: Street art, modified to represent the area's acronym change from CHAZ to CHOP is seen as protesters against racial inequality occupy space near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

June 8: Seattle police abandon a precinct located in the Capital Hill neighborhood. Activists rename the neighborhood the Capital Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area. Pictured: Street art, modified to represent the area's acronym change from CHAZ to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
June 8: Seattle police abandon a precinct located in the Capital Hill neighborhood. Activists rename the neighborhood the Capital Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area. Pictured: Street art, modified to represent the area's acronym change from CHAZ to CHOP is seen as protesters against racial inequality occupy space near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
June 9: George Floyd is buried in Houston. Pictured: The casket of George Floyd is carried to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas, June 9. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

June 9: George Floyd is buried in Houston. Pictured: The casket of George Floyd is carried to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas, June 9. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
June 9: George Floyd is buried in Houston. Pictured: The casket of George Floyd is carried to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas, June 9. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
June 10: NASCAR bans the Confederate flag from racetracks and facilities. Pictured: An RV in the camping section sports U.S., Dale Earnhardt and Confederate flags on race day for NASCAR's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

June 10: NASCAR bans the Confederate flag from racetracks and facilities. Pictured: An RV in the camping section sports U.S., Dale Earnhardt and Confederate flags on race day for NASCAR's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
June 10: NASCAR bans the Confederate flag from racetracks and facilities. Pictured: An RV in the camping section sports U.S., Dale Earnhardt and Confederate flags on race day for NASCAR's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
June 12: The Minneapolis City Council votes to replace the police department with a community-led public safety system. Pictured: Police patrol during a demonstration in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

June 12: The Minneapolis City Council votes to replace the police department with a community-led public safety system. Pictured: Police patrol during a demonstration in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
June 12: The Minneapolis City Council votes to replace the police department with a community-led public safety system. Pictured: Police patrol during a demonstration in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
June 12: In Atlanta, Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, is killed by a police officer after falling asleep in a Wendy's restaurant drive-through lane. Pictured: Atlanta Police Department officer Garrett Rolfe searches 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's restaurant parking lot in a still image from the video body camera of officer Devin Bronsan in Atlanta, Georgia, June 12. Atlanta Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

June 12: In Atlanta, Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, is killed by a police officer after falling asleep in a Wendy's restaurant drive-through lane. Pictured: Atlanta Police Department officer Garrett Rolfe searches 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in a...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
June 12: In Atlanta, Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, is killed by a police officer after falling asleep in a Wendy's restaurant drive-through lane. Pictured: Atlanta Police Department officer Garrett Rolfe searches 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's restaurant parking lot in a still image from the video body camera of officer Devin Bronsan in Atlanta, Georgia, June 12. Atlanta Police Department/Handout via REUTERS
June 13: Protesters burn down the Wendy's where Brooks was killed. Anti-racist demonstrators and counter-protesters clash in London. Pictured: A Wendy's burns following a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

June 13: Protesters burn down the Wendy's where Brooks was killed. Anti-racist demonstrators and counter-protesters clash in London. Pictured: A Wendy's burns following a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
June 13: Protesters burn down the Wendy's where Brooks was killed. Anti-racist demonstrators and counter-protesters clash in London. Pictured: A Wendy's burns following a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
June 15: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces a government commission on racism and ethnic disparities in education, health and criminal justice. Pictured: Demonstrators hold up flares in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

June 15: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces a government commission on racism and ethnic disparities in education, health and criminal justice. Pictured: Demonstrators hold up flares in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
June 15: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces a government commission on racism and ethnic disparities in education, health and criminal justice. Pictured: Demonstrators hold up flares in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
June 19: Americans commemorate Juneteenth. Colorado becomes one of the first U.S. states to strip police officers of qualified immunity. Pictured: A child takes part in a rally as demonstrators march down Central Park West during events to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, in Manhattan, New York, June 19. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 19: Americans commemorate Juneteenth. Colorado becomes one of the first U.S. states to strip police officers of qualified immunity. Pictured: A child takes part in a rally as demonstrators march down Central Park West during events to mark...more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
June 19: Americans commemorate Juneteenth. Colorado becomes one of the first U.S. states to strip police officers of qualified immunity. Pictured: A child takes part in a rally as demonstrators march down Central Park West during events to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, in Manhattan, New York, June 19. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
June 20: Trump holds a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where white residents murdered an estimated 300 Black Americans 99 years ago. The rally doesn't draw the crowd expected. Pictured: A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20. REUTERS/Leah Millis

June 20: Trump holds a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where white residents murdered an estimated 300 Black Americans 99 years ago. The rally doesn't draw the crowd expected. Pictured: A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump shoots a video with his...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
June 20: Trump holds a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where white residents murdered an estimated 300 Black Americans 99 years ago. The rally doesn't draw the crowd expected. Pictured: A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20. REUTERS/Leah Millis
June 23: One of the three police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in Louisville, Kentucky when drug investigators burst into her home, is fired. Personnel with the Federal Bureau of Investigation stage outside the apartment of Breonna Taylor as the agency executes a search warrant of the home in Louisville, Kentucky, June 19. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

June 23: One of the three police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in Louisville, Kentucky when drug investigators burst into her home, is fired. Personnel with the Federal Bureau of Investigation stage...more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
June 23: One of the three police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in Louisville, Kentucky when drug investigators burst into her home, is fired. Personnel with the Federal Bureau of Investigation stage outside the apartment of Breonna Taylor as the agency executes a search warrant of the home in Louisville, Kentucky, June 19. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
June 23: In Atlanta, Rayshard Brooks is mourned at a funeral. Pictured: Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, raises her hand during a prayer while holding their 2-year-old daughter Memory at his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 23. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS

June 23: In Atlanta, Rayshard Brooks is mourned at a funeral. Pictured: Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, raises her hand during a prayer while holding their 2-year-old daughter Memory at his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 23. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
June 23: In Atlanta, Rayshard Brooks is mourned at a funeral. Pictured: Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, raises her hand during a prayer while holding their 2-year-old daughter Memory at his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 23. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS
June 23: Natalie White is arrested after being accused of setting fire to the Wendy's. Pictured: A Wendy's burns following a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

June 23: Natalie White is arrested after being accused of setting fire to the Wendy's. Pictured: A Wendy's burns following a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
June 23: Natalie White is arrested after being accused of setting fire to the Wendy's. Pictured: A Wendy's burns following a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
June 24: A Republican bill intended to reform U.S. policing fails in the Senate after civil rights leaders, activist groups and Senate Democrats call it irrevocably flawed. Pictured: Protesters take part in a march near the Washington Monument, in Washington, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

June 24: A Republican bill intended to reform U.S. policing fails in the Senate after civil rights leaders, activist groups and Senate Democrats call it irrevocably flawed. Pictured: Protesters take part in a march near the Washington Monument, in Washington, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
June 24: A Republican bill intended to reform U.S. policing fails in the Senate after civil rights leaders, activist groups and Senate Democrats call it irrevocably flawed. Pictured: Protesters take part in a march near the Washington Monument, in Washington, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
One month of protest as America reckons with legacy of racism

One month of protest as America reckons with legacy of...

