Key events of the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein, who transformed the independent film world with award-winning movies such as "Shakespeare in Love" and "The English Patient," faces criminal sexual assault charges before a jury trial in New York state court to begin next...more
1979 - Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob found independent film distribution and production company Miramax, naming it after their parents, Miriam and Max. REUTERS/Stringer
June 1993 - The Walt Disney Company buys Miramax for $80 million but the brothers stay on until 2005. REUTERS/Alexander Winkler
May 1994 - Director Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction," starring Uma Thurman and John Travolta and backed by Miramax, wins the prestigious Palme d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
1997 - Miramax wins its first Academy Award for best picture with "The English Patient." (Pictured: Director Anthony Minghella poses with actor Ralph Fiennes.) REUTERS/Fred Prouser
1999 - Miramax's "Shakespeare in Love" wins seven Oscars - including best picture and best actress for Gwyneth Paltrow. REUTERS/Mike Blake
2004 - Weinstein divorces his first wife Eve Chilton, with whom he has three daughters. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
2005 - The Weinstein brothers leave Miramax to set up their own production company, The Weinstein Company. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
2007 - Weinstein marries English fashion director Georgina Chapman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
October 5, 2017 - The New York Times reports Weinstein settled with eight women who accused him of unwanted physical contact and sexual harassment over three decades. Weinstein in a statement apologized for causing pain to colleagues and said he was...more
October 6, 2017 - Weinstein takes indefinite leave of absence from The Weinstein Co. The company later says he is fired. REUTERS/Mike Blake
October 10, 2017 - The New Yorker reports allegations by 13 women who said Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them, including three who said he raped them. Weinstein again denies non-consensual sex. Reuters did not independently verify the...more
October 10, 2017 - Chapman, Weinstein's wife, says she is leaving him. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
October 14, 2017 - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that selects the Oscar winners, expels Weinstein. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
October 2017 - Actress Alyssa Milano fuels the expansion of the #MeToo movement, founded by Tarana Burke, by writing on Twitter: "If you've ever been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." In the following weeks,...more
January 1, 2018 - Hollywood celebrities launch the Time's Up campaign to fight sexual harassment in the workplace. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
May 25, 2018 - Weinstein surrenders to New York police on charges of rape and a criminal sex act involving alleged assaults against two women, in 2004 and 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
June 5, 2018 - Weinstein pleads not guilty to the charges. Steven Hirsch/Pool via REUTERS
June 9, 2018 - Weinstein pleads not guilty to new charges of sexually assaulting a third woman in 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
October 11, 2018 -- Weinstein wins dismissal of the charges over the alleged 2004 assault. Charges involving the other two women remain pending. REUTERS/Mike Segar
January 17, 2019 - Benjamin Brafman, Weinstein's defense attorney, issues statement saying he is quitting, without elaborating. REUTERS/Mike Segar
January 25, 2019 - Weinstein appears in court to announce new defense team. (Pictured: Weinstein attends a hearing with attorneys Ronald S. Sullivan Jr. and Jose Baez.) Steven Hirsch/Pool via REUTERS
April 26, 2019 - Weinstein's trial is delayed until September 9 to allow defense more time to gather evidence. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
July 11, 2019 - Weinstein hires third legal team after second team of defense attorneys exits the case. (Pictured: Attorney Donna Rotunno leads her client Harvey Weinstein out of New York State Supreme Court.) REUTERS/Mike Segar
August 26, 2019 - Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment involving the same two women accusing him of two counts of predatory sexual assault, in 2006 and 2013. His trial is pushed back to January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
December 11, 2019 - Weinstein and his bankrupt studio reach tentative $25 million settlement with dozens of women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Representatives for Weinstein declined to comment. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
January 7, 2020 - Jury selection at Weinstein's trial expected to begin. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
