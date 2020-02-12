Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
Harvey Weinstein's lawyers concluded their defense in the once-powerful Hollywood producer's rape trial in New York on Tuesday. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann, and faces...more
OUTSIDE THE COURTHOUSE = Images of Weinstein's feeble entrances into court rocketed around social media: a disheveled man slouched over a walker, trailed by his lead defense lawyer, a woman. "I think he's taken some good acting tips," quipped Rose...more
OUTSIDE THE COURTHOUSE - The trial, which began on Jan. 6, is a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement, in which women have accused powerful men of misconduct. Rose McGowan staged a protest outside the court, along with actress Rosanna Arquette...more
THE ACCUSERS - Haleyi, a former production assistant, cried as she testified that she accepted an invitation to Weinstein's Manhattan home in 2006. Haleyi said Weinstein "lunged" at her, backed her into a bedroom and forcibly performed oral sex on...more
THE ACCUSERS - The other accuser, Mann, described Weinstein as a "Jekyll and Hyde:" He was charming in public but often showed terrifying anger when they were alone. The onetime aspiring actress said that soon after meeting Weinstein she entered...more
OTHER WITNESSES - Prosecutors have been allowed to introduce evidence of attacks on other women, even though the incidents did not result in charges against Weinstein. Actress Annabella Sciorra testified that Weinstein pinned her hands behind her...more
OTHER WITNESSES - Costume designer Dawn Dunning said Weinstein groped her in 2004 and offered her movie roles in exchange for three-way sex with him and his assistant, which she refused. "This is how this industry works," she said he told her....more
OTHER WITNESSES - Tarale Wulff testified that she was a waitress when Weinstein invited her to read for a movie role at his home, where he pushed her onto a bed. She said Weinstein told her not to worry because he had a vasectomy, then raped her....more
OTHER WITNESSES - Lauren Young testified that the film producer trapped her in a hotel bathroom in 2013, masturbated in front of her while groping her breasts, and told her: "This is what all the actresses do to make it." She is one of two accusers...more
Defense WITNESSES - Writer Paul Feldsher testified that Sciorra told him she had "done this crazy thing with Harvey," and that he understood her to mean that she had "fooled around with him." Feldsher said that he had no indication it was a negative...more
Defense WITNESSES - Elizabeth Loftus, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, told jurors that people's memories can become distorted after the fact and testified that strong emotions around a memory were no guarantee of its accuracy....more
Defense WITNESSES - Actress Talita Maia, a former friend of Mann, and Thomas Richards, Mann's former agent, testified that Mann showed no signs of distress hours after she was allegedly raped. Weinstein never took the stand, although he told...more
