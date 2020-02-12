Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

OTHER WITNESSES - Lauren Young testified that the film producer trapped her in a hotel bathroom in 2013, masturbated in front of her while groping her breasts, and told her: "This is what all the actresses do to make it." She is one of two accusers...more

OTHER WITNESSES - Lauren Young testified that the film producer trapped her in a hotel bathroom in 2013, masturbated in front of her while groping her breasts, and told her: "This is what all the actresses do to make it." She is one of two accusers in a separate sexual assault case against Weinstein in Los Angeles. Young was also questioned about the appearance of Weinstein's body. She said of his penis: "It looked like it had been cut and sewn back on." Later, the jury was shown photos of Weinstein naked. The defense said in an email that the photos were introduced to "shame" him. Pictured: Lauren Young steps off the witness stand next to a screen to describe a bathroom and attack during film producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in New York, February 5, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

