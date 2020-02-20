Key moments from the Democratic debate in Las Vegas

Amy Klobuchar responded to reports of the Bloomberg campaign saying the other moderates should drop out to let him fight the liberal Sanders: "I have been told as a woman, as someone that maybe no one thought was still going to be standing up on this...more

Amy Klobuchar responded to reports of the Bloomberg campaign saying the other moderates should drop out to let him fight the liberal Sanders: "I have been told as a woman, as someone that maybe no one thought was still going to be standing up on this stage, but I am because of pure grit ... I've been told many times to wait my turn and to step aside, and I'm not going to do that now ... I think we need something different than Donald Trump. I think don't you look at Donald Trump and say, 'We need someone richer in the White House'." REUTERS/Mike Blake

