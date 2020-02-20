Edition:
Key moments from the Democratic debate in Las Vegas

Michael Bloomberg came under heavy fire at his first Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 19, 2020, with rivals leaping to criticize him as a billionaire copy of President Donald Trump who would lead the party to defeat in November. REUTERS/David Becker

The nationally televised debate was for many voters the first unscripted look at Bloomberg, a media mogul and former New York mayor whose campaign until now has been fueled by hundreds of millions of dollars of self-funded television ads and carefully choreographed personal appearances. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Elizabeth Warren: "We're running against a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-face lesbians. And no I'm not talking about Donald Trump, I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg. Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop-and-frisk." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Pete Buttigieg went after both Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders: "Most Americans don't see where they fit if they have to choose between a socialist who thinks money is the root of all evil and a billionaire who thinks that money ought to be the root of all power. Let's put forward somebody who actually lives and works in the middle class neighborhood in an industrial Midwestern city. Let's put forward somebody who's actually a Democrat." "We shouldn't have to choose between one candidate who wants to burn this party down and another candidate who wants to buy this party out. We can do better." REUTERS/David Becker

Mike Bloomberg: "I'm a philanthropist who didn't inherit his money, but made his money. I'm spending that money to get rid of Donald Trump -- the worst president we've ever had. And if I can get that done, it will be a great contribution to America and to my kids." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Joe Biden on Mike Bloomberg: "The fact of the matter is has not managed his city very well when he was there. He didn't get a whole lot done. He had stop-and-frisk - throwing close to 5 million young black men up against the wall - and when we came along in our administration, President Obama and I said we're going to send a mediator to stop it. said that's unnecessary." REUTERS/David Becker

Bernie Sanders criticized Bloomberg's support for "stop-and-frisk" police policies as mayor - which Bloomberg has apologized for - that "went after African-American and Latino people in an outrageous way. That is not a way you are going to grow voter turnout." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bloomberg said he was "worried" and "embarrassed" about his support for stop and frisk and said he had apologized for supporting it. "If we took off everybody that was wrong off this panel, everybody that was wrong on criminal justice sometime in their careers, there'd be nobody else up here," Bloomberg said. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mike Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders pose onstage. Warren criticized Bloomberg for reports that his namesake media company mistreated women employees. She called on him to release women who sued his company from non-disclosure agreements. "I hope you heard what his defense was: I've been nice to some women. That just doesn't cut it. The mayor has to stand on his record and what we need to know is what's lurking out there." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mike Bloomberg said he had not mistreated women employees but defended his decision not to release those he settled with from non-disclosure agreements, saying they were made consensually. "We have a very few non-disclosure agreements. None of them accuse me of anything ... maybe they didn't like the jokes I told." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bernie Sanders: "We are giving a voice to people who would say we are sick and tired of billionaires, like Mr. Bloomberg, seeing huge expansions of their wealth, while a half a million people sleep out on the street tonight ... Maybe it's time for the working class in this country to get a little bit of power in Washington, rather than your billionaire campaign." Sanders added later: "Maybe we can talk about a billionaire saying that we should not raise the minimum wage, or that we should cut social security, Medicare and Medicaid. If that's a way to beat Donald Trump, wow, I would be very surprised." REUTERS/David Becker

Amy Klobuchar responded to reports of the Bloomberg campaign saying the other moderates should drop out to let him fight the liberal Sanders: "I have been told as a woman, as someone that maybe no one thought was still going to be standing up on this stage, but I am because of pure grit ... I've been told many times to wait my turn and to step aside, and I'm not going to do that now ... I think we need something different than Donald Trump. I think don't you look at Donald Trump and say, 'We need someone richer in the White House'." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mike Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar gather onstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bernie Sanders speaks as Joe Biden gestures towards himself. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders raise their hands to speak as Mike Bloomberg finishes answering a question. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The audience listens at the debate. REUTERS/David Becker

Pete Buttigieg speaks as Joe Biden listens. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg debate as Joe Biden listens. REUTERS/Mike Blake

