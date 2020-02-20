Key moments from the Democratic debate in Las Vegas
Michael Bloomberg came under heavy fire at his first Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 19, 2020, with rivals leaping to criticize him as a billionaire copy of President Donald Trump who would lead the party to defeat in...more
The nationally televised debate was for many voters the first unscripted look at Bloomberg, a media mogul and former New York mayor whose campaign until now has been fueled by hundreds of millions of dollars of self-funded television ads and...more
Elizabeth Warren: "We're running against a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-face lesbians. And no I'm not talking about Donald Trump, I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg. Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a...more
Pete Buttigieg went after both Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders: "Most Americans don't see where they fit if they have to choose between a socialist who thinks money is the root of all evil and a billionaire who thinks that money ought to be the...more
Mike Bloomberg: "I'm a philanthropist who didn't inherit his money, but made his money. I'm spending that money to get rid of Donald Trump -- the worst president we've ever had. And if I can get that done, it will be a great contribution to America...more
Joe Biden on Mike Bloomberg: "The fact of the matter is has not managed his city very well when he was there. He didn't get a whole lot done. He had stop-and-frisk - throwing close to 5 million young black men up against the wall - and when we came...more
Bernie Sanders criticized Bloomberg's support for "stop-and-frisk" police policies as mayor - which Bloomberg has apologized for - that "went after African-American and Latino people in an outrageous way. That is not a way you are going to grow voter...more
Bloomberg said he was "worried" and "embarrassed" about his support for stop and frisk and said he had apologized for supporting it. "If we took off everybody that was wrong off this panel, everybody that was wrong on criminal justice sometime in...more
Mike Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders pose onstage. Warren criticized Bloomberg for reports that his namesake media company mistreated women employees. She called on him to release women who sued his company from non-disclosure...more
Mike Bloomberg said he had not mistreated women employees but defended his decision not to release those he settled with from non-disclosure agreements, saying they were made consensually. "We have a very few non-disclosure agreements. None of them...more
Bernie Sanders: "We are giving a voice to people who would say we are sick and tired of billionaires, like Mr. Bloomberg, seeing huge expansions of their wealth, while a half a million people sleep out on the street tonight ... Maybe it's time for...more
Amy Klobuchar responded to reports of the Bloomberg campaign saying the other moderates should drop out to let him fight the liberal Sanders: "I have been told as a woman, as someone that maybe no one thought was still going to be standing up on this...more
Mike Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar gather onstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bernie Sanders speaks as Joe Biden gestures towards himself. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders raise their hands to speak as Mike Bloomberg finishes answering a question. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The audience listens at the debate. REUTERS/David Becker
Pete Buttigieg speaks as Joe Biden listens. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg debate as Joe Biden listens. REUTERS/Mike Blake
