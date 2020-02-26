Edition:
Key moments from the Democratic debate in South Carolina

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders came under fire early in the Democratic debate in South Carolina as rival Michael Bloomberg said Russia was helping the senator because it knew he would lose in November to Republican President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders came under fire early in the Democratic debate in South Carolina as rival Michael Bloomberg said Russia was helping the senator because it knew he would lose in November to Republican President Donald Trump.

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders came under fire early in the Democratic debate in South Carolina as rival Michael Bloomberg said Russia was helping the senator because it knew he would lose in November to Republican President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mike Bloomberg going after Bernie Sanders: "Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump should be president of the United States and that's why Russia is helping you get elected so you lose to him." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Mike Bloomberg going after Bernie Sanders: "Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump should be president of the United States and that's why Russia is helping you get elected so you lose to him."

Mike Bloomberg going after Bernie Sanders: "Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump should be president of the United States and that's why Russia is helping you get elected so you lose to him." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bernie Sanders replying to Mike Bloomberg's allegation that Russia is helping the Vermont senator's campaign: "Hey Mr. Putin, if I'm president of the United States you're not going to interfere in any more American elections." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bernie Sanders replying to Mike Bloomberg's allegation that Russia is helping the Vermont senator's campaign: "Hey Mr. Putin, if I'm president of the United States you're not going to interfere in any more American elections."

Bernie Sanders replying to Mike Bloomberg's allegation that Russia is helping the Vermont senator's campaign: "Hey Mr. Putin, if I'm president of the United States you're not going to interfere in any more American elections." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pete Buttigieg criticized Bernie Sanders for what he said are shifting costs of his ambitious plans. "I can tell you exactly how it all adds up. It adds up to four more years of Donald Trump, Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the house, and the inability to get the senate into Democratic hands. The time has come to stop acting like the presidency is the only thing that matters. Not only is this a way to get Donald Trump reelected, we got a house to worry about, we got a senate to worry about. This is really important. If you want to keep the house in Democratic hands, you might want to check with the people that actually turned the house blue: Forty Democrats, who are not running on your platform, they are running away from it as fast as they possibly can." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pete Buttigieg criticized Bernie Sanders for what he said are shifting costs of his ambitious plans. "I can tell you exactly how it all adds up. It adds up to four more years of Donald Trump, Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the house, and the inability...more

Pete Buttigieg criticized Bernie Sanders for what he said are shifting costs of his ambitious plans. "I can tell you exactly how it all adds up. It adds up to four more years of Donald Trump, Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the house, and the inability to get the senate into Democratic hands. The time has come to stop acting like the presidency is the only thing that matters. Not only is this a way to get Donald Trump reelected, we got a house to worry about, we got a senate to worry about. This is really important. If you want to keep the house in Democratic hands, you might want to check with the people that actually turned the house blue: Forty Democrats, who are not running on your platform, they are running away from it as fast as they possibly can." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tom Steyer: "We are looking at a party that has decided that we're either going to support someone who is a Democratic Socialist or somebody who has a long history of being a Republican.... I am scared, if we cannot pull this party together, if we go to one of those extremes, we take a terrible risk of reelection Donald Trump." "That is a risk that will hurt the American people in a way that we, none of us on this stage, should be willing to risk." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tom Steyer: "We are looking at a party that has decided that we're either going to support someone who is a Democratic Socialist or somebody who has a long history of being a Republican.... I am scared, if we cannot pull this party together, if we go...more

Tom Steyer: "We are looking at a party that has decided that we're either going to support someone who is a Democratic Socialist or somebody who has a long history of being a Republican.... I am scared, if we cannot pull this party together, if we go to one of those extremes, we take a terrible risk of reelection Donald Trump." "That is a risk that will hurt the American people in a way that we, none of us on this stage, should be willing to risk." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden pointed out Sanders' voting against the 1993 Brady Bill that imposed mandatory background checks and waiting periods for gun purchases. "Bernie voted five times against the Brady bill ... and wanted a waiting period of 12 hours," Biden said. Referring to the 2015 mass shooting at a church near the debate venue, Biden added: "I'm not saying (Sanders is) responsible for the nine deaths, but that man would not have been able to get that weapon with the waiting period." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Joe Biden pointed out Sanders' voting against the 1993 Brady Bill that imposed mandatory background checks and waiting periods for gun purchases. "Bernie voted five times against the Brady bill ... and wanted a waiting period of 12 hours," Biden...more

Joe Biden pointed out Sanders' voting against the 1993 Brady Bill that imposed mandatory background checks and waiting periods for gun purchases. "Bernie voted five times against the Brady bill ... and wanted a waiting period of 12 hours," Biden said. Referring to the 2015 mass shooting at a church near the debate venue, Biden added: "I'm not saying (Sanders is) responsible for the nine deaths, but that man would not have been able to get that weapon with the waiting period." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Elizabeth Warren, a progressive ally of Bernie Sanders, said he was winning because progressive ideas were popular. "I think I would make a better president than Bernie. And the reason for that is that getting a progressive agenda enacted is going to be really hard," she said. "I dug in, I did the work, and then Bernie's team trashed me." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Elizabeth Warren, a progressive ally of Bernie Sanders, said he was winning because progressive ideas were popular. "I think I would make a better president than Bernie. And the reason for that is that getting a progressive agenda enacted is going to be really hard," she said. "I dug in, I did the work, and then Bernie's team trashed me."

Elizabeth Warren, a progressive ally of Bernie Sanders, said he was winning because progressive ideas were popular. "I think I would make a better president than Bernie. And the reason for that is that getting a progressive agenda enacted is going to be really hard," she said. "I dug in, I did the work, and then Bernie's team trashed me." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
