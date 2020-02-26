Key moments from the Democratic debate in South Carolina
Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders came under fire early in the Democratic debate in South Carolina as rival Michael Bloomberg said Russia was helping the senator because it knew he would lose in November to Republican President Donald Trump. ...more
Mike Bloomberg going after Bernie Sanders: "Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump should be president of the United States and that's why Russia is helping you get elected so you lose to him." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bernie Sanders replying to Mike Bloomberg's allegation that Russia is helping the Vermont senator's campaign: "Hey Mr. Putin, if I'm president of the United States you're not going to interfere in any more American elections." REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Pete Buttigieg criticized Bernie Sanders for what he said are shifting costs of his ambitious plans. "I can tell you exactly how it all adds up. It adds up to four more years of Donald Trump, Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the house, and the inability...more
Tom Steyer: "We are looking at a party that has decided that we're either going to support someone who is a Democratic Socialist or somebody who has a long history of being a Republican.... I am scared, if we cannot pull this party together, if we go...more
Joe Biden pointed out Sanders' voting against the 1993 Brady Bill that imposed mandatory background checks and waiting periods for gun purchases. "Bernie voted five times against the Brady bill ... and wanted a waiting period of 12 hours," Biden...more
Elizabeth Warren, a progressive ally of Bernie Sanders, said he was winning because progressive ideas were popular. "I think I would make a better president than Bernie. And the reason for that is that getting a progressive agenda enacted is going to...more
