Key moments from the Democratic debate in South Carolina

Pete Buttigieg criticized Bernie Sanders for what he said are shifting costs of his ambitious plans. "I can tell you exactly how it all adds up. It adds up to four more years of Donald Trump, Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the house, and the inability to get the senate into Democratic hands. The time has come to stop acting like the presidency is the only thing that matters. Not only is this a way to get Donald Trump reelected, we got a house to worry about, we got a senate to worry about. This is really important. If you want to keep the house in Democratic hands, you might want to check with the people that actually turned the house blue: Forty Democrats, who are not running on your platform, they are running away from it as fast as they possibly can." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

