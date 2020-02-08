Key moments from the Democrats debate in New Hampshire
Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders all try to be heard during the eighth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden on Bernie Sanders: "Bernie has labeled himself, not me, a democratic socialist. I think that s the label that the president is going to lay on everyone running with Bernie if he is the nominee ... Imagine you re going unite the country,...more
Bernie Sanders: "Donald Trump lies all the time. It's a sad state of affairs, it really is. ... At the end of the day, we defeat Donald Trump, and everybody up here by the way is united; no matter who wins this damn thing, we're all going to stand...more
Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren (L-R) gather onstage. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Amy Klobuchar (L): "It is easy to go after Washington because that s a popular thing to do. It is much harder to lead and much harder to take those difficult positions," Klobuchar said to rival Pete Buttigieg. But what you said Pete as you were...more
Tom Steyer: "We're going to have to take Mr. Trump down on the economy. Because if you listen to him, he's crowing about it every single day, and he's going to beat us unless we can take him down on the economy, stupid. And that's the issue here is...more
Andrew Yang (L): "Donald Trump is not the cause of all our problems, and we're making a mistake when we act like he is. He is a symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years and decades, and it is our job to get to the...more
Elizabeth Warren speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer debate. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Young members of the audience listen during the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders talks with Elizabeth Warren during a break. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders speaks as Amy Klobuchar listens. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is seen on TV monitors in the media center at the Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates debate in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(L-R) Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer pose before the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden walks past Elizabeth Warren during a break. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren speaks as Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden listen. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Moderators (R to L) ABC Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, ABC World News Tonight Anchor and Managing Editor David Muir and ABC News Live Anchor Linsey Davis speak to the audience before the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez speaks to the crowd before the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
World races to contain coronavirus
Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a...
Democrats move on to New Hampshire
Democratic candidates campaign in New Hampshire after a chaotic vote count in the Iowa caucuses.
Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan
Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 61 passengers on the ship...
MORE IN PICTURES
World races to contain coronavirus
Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.
Democrats move on to New Hampshire
Democratic candidates campaign in New Hampshire after a chaotic vote count in the Iowa caucuses.
Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan
Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 61 passengers on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.
Palestinians protest Trump's peace plan
The peace proposal announced by President Trump would give Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict, including the disputed holy city of Jerusalem and nearly all the occupied land on which it has built settlements.
Residents flee as Syrian army advances toward last rebel stronghold
President Bashar al-Assad's army, aided by heavy Russian air strikes, has swept through dozens of towns in Idlib province in the last two weeks in the deepest advance in years, forcing tens of thousands to flee to the Turkish border.
Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together
Grief-stricken relatives of passengers killed aboard an airliner shot down by Iran over Tehran last month are grappling in Canada with the daily challenges of long-distance funeral arrangements, empty homes, cars left in driveways and unpaid bills.
China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears
Chinese cities are largely deserted as the country grapples with the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Mass wedding attracts thousands despite coronavirus fears
Mass weddings are a well-known feature of the South Korea-based church, but the spread of the new coronavirus has cast a pall over many public events.