Pictures | Fri Feb 7, 2020 | 10:00pm EST

Key moments from the Democrats debate in New Hampshire

Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders all try to be heard during the eighth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Joe Biden on Bernie Sanders: "Bernie has labeled himself, not me, a democratic socialist. I think that s the label that the president is going to lay on everyone running with Bernie if he is the nominee ... Imagine you re going unite the country, walking into Congress and saying, I got this bill. It s going provide healthcare for everybody. I don t know how much it s going cost. We ll figure it out later.' Who do you think is going get that passed? REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Bernie Sanders: "Donald Trump lies all the time. It's a sad state of affairs, it really is. ... At the end of the day, we defeat Donald Trump, and everybody up here by the way is united; no matter who wins this damn thing, we're all going to stand together. I believe the way we beat Trump is by having the largest voter turnout in the history of his country." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren (L-R) gather onstage. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Amy Klobuchar (L): "It is easy to go after Washington because that s a popular thing to do. It is much harder to lead and much harder to take those difficult positions," Klobuchar said to rival Pete Buttigieg. But what you said Pete as you were campaigning through Iowa as three of us were jurors in the impeachment hearing, you said it was exhausting to watch and that you wanted to turn the channel and watch cartoons. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Tom Steyer: "We're going to have to take Mr. Trump down on the economy. Because if you listen to him, he's crowing about it every single day, and he's going to beat us unless we can take him down on the economy, stupid. And that's the issue here is not about who has the best healthcare plan. All the healthcare plans are better, a million times better. The question is, who can go toe-to-toe with Mr. Trump, who can take down Mr. Trump, because he's the real threat to the country." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Andrew Yang (L): "Donald Trump is not the cause of all our problems, and we're making a mistake when we act like he is. He is a symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years and decades, and it is our job to get to the harder work of actually curing the disease." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer debate. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Young members of the audience listen during the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Bernie Sanders talks with Elizabeth Warren during a break. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Bernie Sanders speaks as Amy Klobuchar listens. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is seen on TV monitors in the media center at the Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates debate in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
(L-R) Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer pose before the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Joe Biden walks past Elizabeth Warren during a break. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks as Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden listen. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Moderators (R to L) ABC Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, ABC World News Tonight Anchor and Managing Editor David Muir and ABC News Live Anchor Linsey Davis speak to the audience before the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez speaks to the crowd before the debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
