Key moments from the Democrats debate in New Hampshire

Tom Steyer: "We're going to have to take Mr. Trump down on the economy. Because if you listen to him, he's crowing about it every single day, and he's going to beat us unless we can take him down on the economy, stupid. And that's the issue here is...more

Tom Steyer: "We're going to have to take Mr. Trump down on the economy. Because if you listen to him, he's crowing about it every single day, and he's going to beat us unless we can take him down on the economy, stupid. And that's the issue here is not about who has the best healthcare plan. All the healthcare plans are better, a million times better. The question is, who can go toe-to-toe with Mr. Trump, who can take down Mr. Trump, because he's the real threat to the country." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close