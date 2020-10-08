Key moments from the Harris-Pence vice presidential debate

Mike Pence was questioned about the administration's White House event last month announcing Trump's latest Supreme Court nomination, where masks and social distancing were mostly absent. A number of prominent attendees, including the president himself, have since tested positive for COVID-19. The vice president noted that the event was outdoors before criticizing Harris and Biden, who have said they would mandate masks on federal property and encourage the practice nationwide, for not respecting people's freedom to make their own choices on health. "You respect the American people when you tell them the truth," Harris retorted, noting that Trump played down the virus for months. Justin Sullivan/Pool via REUTERS

