Thu Oct 22, 2020

Key moments in Trump and Biden's final presidential debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a tv camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. Trump and Biden offered sharply contrasting views on the still-raging pandemic, seeking to persuade the few remaining undecided voters 12 days before the Nov. 3 election. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a tv camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020.

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a tv camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. Trump and Biden offered sharply contrasting views on the still-raging pandemic, seeking to persuade the few remaining undecided voters 12 days before the Nov. 3 election. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The televised encounter in Nashville, Tennessee, represented one of Trump's last remaining opportunities to reshape a campaign dominated by a pandemic that has killed more than 221,000 people in the United States. Trump has trailed Biden in opinion polls for months, though the contest is tighter in some battleground states likely to decide the election. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The televised encounter in Nashville, Tennessee, represented one of Trump's last remaining opportunities to reshape a campaign dominated by a pandemic that has killed more than 221,000 people in the United States. Trump has trailed Biden in opinion polls for months, though the contest is tighter in some battleground states likely to decide the election.

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
The televised encounter in Nashville, Tennessee, represented one of Trump's last remaining opportunities to reshape a campaign dominated by a pandemic that has killed more than 221,000 people in the United States. Trump has trailed Biden in opinion polls for months, though the contest is tighter in some battleground states likely to decide the election. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
"Anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain president of the United States of America," Biden said. REUTERS/Mike Segar

"Anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain president of the United States of America," Biden said. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
"Anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain president of the United States of America," Biden said. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Trump defended his approach to the outbreak and said the country could not afford to close businesses again, even amid fresh surges. "We're learning to live with it," said Trump, who has played down the virus for months. "We have no choice." "Learning to live with it?" Biden retorted. "Come on. We're dying with it." REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Trump defended his approach to the outbreak and said the country could not afford to close businesses again, even amid fresh surges. "We're learning to live with it," said Trump, who has played down the virus for months. "We have no choice." "Learning to live with it?" Biden retorted. "Come on. We're dying with it."

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Trump defended his approach to the outbreak and said the country could not afford to close businesses again, even amid fresh surges. "We're learning to live with it," said Trump, who has played down the virus for months. "We have no choice." "Learning to live with it?" Biden retorted. "Come on. We're dying with it." REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
Trump repeated his accusations that Biden and his son Hunter engaged in unethical practices in China and Ukraine. No evidence has been verified to support the allegations, and Biden called them false and discredited. Trump's effort to uncover dirt on Hunter Biden's Ukraine business ties led to the president's impeachment. The president and his children have been accused of conflicts of interest of their own since he entered the White House in 2017, most involving the family's international real estate and hotel businesses. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Trump repeated his accusations that Biden and his son Hunter engaged in unethical practices in China and Ukraine. No evidence has been verified to support the allegations, and Biden called them false and discredited. Trump's effort to uncover dirt on...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Trump repeated his accusations that Biden and his son Hunter engaged in unethical practices in China and Ukraine. No evidence has been verified to support the allegations, and Biden called them false and discredited. Trump's effort to uncover dirt on Hunter Biden's Ukraine business ties led to the president's impeachment. The president and his children have been accused of conflicts of interest of their own since he entered the White House in 2017, most involving the family's international real estate and hotel businesses. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Biden defended his family and said unequivocally that he had never made "a single penny" from a foreign country, before pivoting to accuse Trump of trying to distract Americans. "There's a reason why he's bringing up all this malarkey," Biden said, looking directly into the camera. "It's not about his family and my family. It's about your family, and your family's hurting badly." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Biden defended his family and said unequivocally that he had never made "a single penny" from a foreign country, before pivoting to accuse Trump of trying to distract Americans. "There's a reason why he's bringing up all this malarkey," Biden said, looking directly into the camera. "It's not about his family and my family. It's about your family, and your family's hurting badly."

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Biden defended his family and said unequivocally that he had never made "a single penny" from a foreign country, before pivoting to accuse Trump of trying to distract Americans. "There's a reason why he's bringing up all this malarkey," Biden said, looking directly into the camera. "It's not about his family and my family. It's about your family, and your family's hurting badly." REUTERS/Mike Segar
He accused Trump of avoiding paying taxes, citing a New York Times investigation that reported Trump's tax returns show he paid almost no federal income tax over more than 20 years. "Release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption," Biden said. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

He accused Trump of avoiding paying taxes, citing a New York Times investigation that reported Trump's tax returns show he paid almost no federal income tax over more than 20 years. "Release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption," Biden said.

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
He accused Trump of avoiding paying taxes, citing a New York Times investigation that reported Trump's tax returns show he paid almost no federal income tax over more than 20 years. "Release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption," Biden said. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump, who has broken with decades of precedent in refusing to release his tax returns, said he had paid "millions." He again said he would release his returns only once a longstanding audit was completed. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Trump, who has broken with decades of precedent in refusing to release his tax returns, said he had paid "millions." He again said he would release his returns only once a longstanding audit was completed. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Trump, who has broken with decades of precedent in refusing to release his tax returns, said he had paid "millions." He again said he would release his returns only once a longstanding audit was completed. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Biden criticized Trump's effort to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the 2010 Affordable Care Act, the sweeping healthcare reform passed when Biden was vice president in President Barack Obama's administration. "People deserve to have affordable healthcare, period," Biden said, noting that the law prevented insurance companies from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Biden criticized Trump's effort to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the 2010 Affordable Care Act, the sweeping healthcare reform passed when Biden was vice president in President Barack Obama's administration. "People deserve to have...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Biden criticized Trump's effort to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the 2010 Affordable Care Act, the sweeping healthcare reform passed when Biden was vice president in President Barack Obama's administration. "People deserve to have affordable healthcare, period," Biden said, noting that the law prevented insurance companies from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump said he wanted to replace the ACA with something "much better" that would offer the same protections, even though the administration has yet to propose a comprehensive healthcare plan despite a promise to do so for years. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Trump said he wanted to replace the ACA with something "much better" that would offer the same protections, even though the administration has yet to propose a comprehensive healthcare plan despite a promise to do so for years.

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Trump said he wanted to replace the ACA with something "much better" that would offer the same protections, even though the administration has yet to propose a comprehensive healthcare plan despite a promise to do so for years. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
During a segment on climate change, Biden said his environmental plan would "transition from the oil industry" in favor of renewable energy sources, prompting Trump to go on the attack. "He is going to destroy the oil industry," Trump said. "Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that, Pennsylvania?" REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

During a segment on climate change, Biden said his environmental plan would "transition from the oil industry" in favor of renewable energy sources, prompting Trump to go on the attack. "He is going to destroy the oil industry," Trump said. "Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that, Pennsylvania?"

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
During a segment on climate change, Biden said his environmental plan would "transition from the oil industry" in favor of renewable energy sources, prompting Trump to go on the attack. "He is going to destroy the oil industry," Trump said. "Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that, Pennsylvania?" REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Debate moderator Kristen Welker. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Debate moderator Kristen Welker. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Debate moderator Kristen Welker. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
The candidates clashed over healthcare, China policy and - after months of anti-racism protests - race relations, with Biden saying Trump was "one of the most racist presidents" in history. "He pours fuel on every single racist fire," Biden said. "This guy has a dog whistle as big as a foghorn." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The candidates clashed over healthcare, China policy and - after months of anti-racism protests - race relations, with Biden saying Trump was "one of the most racist presidents" in history. "He pours fuel on every single racist fire," Biden said. "This guy has a dog whistle as big as a foghorn."

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
The candidates clashed over healthcare, China policy and - after months of anti-racism protests - race relations, with Biden saying Trump was "one of the most racist presidents" in history. "He pours fuel on every single racist fire," Biden said. "This guy has a dog whistle as big as a foghorn." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump responded by criticizing Biden's authorship of a 1994 crime bill that increased incarceration of minority defendants while asserting that he had done more for Black Americans than any president with the "possible" exception of Abraham Lincoln in the 1860s. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Trump responded by criticizing Biden's authorship of a 1994 crime bill that increased incarceration of minority defendants while asserting that he had done more for Black Americans than any president with the "possible" exception of Abraham Lincoln in the 1860s.

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Trump responded by criticizing Biden's authorship of a 1994 crime bill that increased incarceration of minority defendants while asserting that he had done more for Black Americans than any president with the "possible" exception of Abraham Lincoln in the 1860s. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump participates in the final debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump participates in the final debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Donald Trump participates in the final debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
Joe Biden smiles. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Joe Biden smiles. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Joe Biden smiles. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump and Joe Biden walk on stage. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Donald Trump and Joe Biden walk on stage. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Donald Trump and Joe Biden walk on stage. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joe Biden speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Joe Biden speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Joe Biden speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump, Joe Biden, and his wife Dr. Jill Biden are seen on stage at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump, Joe Biden, and his wife Dr. Jill Biden are seen on stage at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump, Joe Biden, and his wife Dr. Jill Biden are seen on stage at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump speaks . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump speaks . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Donald Trump speaks . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden hugs wife Jill Biden as Donald Trump stands first lady Melania Trump. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Joe Biden hugs wife Jill Biden as Donald Trump stands first lady Melania Trump. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Joe Biden hugs wife Jill Biden as Donald Trump stands first lady Melania Trump. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
Dr. Jill Biden claps as first lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Dr. Jill Biden claps as first lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Dr. Jill Biden claps as first lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Eric Trump's wife Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany Trump arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Eric Trump's wife Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany Trump arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Eric Trump's wife Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany Trump arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former UN ambassador from the U.S. Nikki Haley looks on ahead of the debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former UN ambassador from the U.S. Nikki Haley looks on ahead of the debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Former UN ambassador from the U.S. Nikki Haley looks on ahead of the debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, golfer John Daly, Lee Greenwood and Kid Rock are seen before the debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, golfer John Daly, Lee Greenwood and Kid Rock are seen before the debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, golfer John Daly, Lee Greenwood and Kid Rock are seen before the debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
