Key moments in Trump and Biden's final presidential debate
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a tv camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in...more
The televised encounter in Nashville, Tennessee, represented one of Trump's last remaining opportunities to reshape a campaign dominated by a pandemic that has killed more than 221,000 people in the United States. Trump has trailed Biden in opinion...more
"Anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain president of the United States of America," Biden said. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Trump defended his approach to the outbreak and said the country could not afford to close businesses again, even amid fresh surges. "We're learning to live with it," said Trump, who has played down the virus for months. "We have no choice."...more
Trump repeated his accusations that Biden and his son Hunter engaged in unethical practices in China and Ukraine. No evidence has been verified to support the allegations, and Biden called them false and discredited. Trump's effort to uncover dirt on...more
Biden defended his family and said unequivocally that he had never made "a single penny" from a foreign country, before pivoting to accuse Trump of trying to distract Americans. "There's a reason why he's bringing up all this malarkey," Biden said,...more
He accused Trump of avoiding paying taxes, citing a New York Times investigation that reported Trump's tax returns show he paid almost no federal income tax over more than 20 years. "Release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption," Biden...more
Trump, who has broken with decades of precedent in refusing to release his tax returns, said he had paid "millions." He again said he would release his returns only once a longstanding audit was completed. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Biden criticized Trump's effort to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the 2010 Affordable Care Act, the sweeping healthcare reform passed when Biden was vice president in President Barack Obama's administration. "People deserve to have...more
Trump said he wanted to replace the ACA with something "much better" that would offer the same protections, even though the administration has yet to propose a comprehensive healthcare plan despite a promise to do so for years. REUTERS/Jim...more
During a segment on climate change, Biden said his environmental plan would "transition from the oil industry" in favor of renewable energy sources, prompting Trump to go on the attack. "He is going to destroy the oil industry," Trump said. "Will you...more
Debate moderator Kristen Welker. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
The candidates clashed over healthcare, China policy and - after months of anti-racism protests - race relations, with Biden saying Trump was "one of the most racist presidents" in history. "He pours fuel on every single racist fire," Biden said....more
Trump responded by criticizing Biden's authorship of a 1994 crime bill that increased incarceration of minority defendants while asserting that he had done more for Black Americans than any president with the "possible" exception of Abraham Lincoln...more
Donald Trump participates in the final debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
Joe Biden smiles. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump and Joe Biden walk on stage. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joe Biden speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump, Joe Biden, and his wife Dr. Jill Biden are seen on stage at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump speaks . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden hugs wife Jill Biden as Donald Trump stands first lady Melania Trump. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
Dr. Jill Biden claps as first lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Eric Trump's wife Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany Trump arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former UN ambassador from the U.S. Nikki Haley looks on ahead of the debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, golfer John Daly, Lee Greenwood and Kid Rock are seen before the debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
