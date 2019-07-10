Edition:
Key moments of President Trump's up-and-down relationship with the U.K.

President Donald Trump said his government would no longer deal with the British ambassador to the United States after the envoy described the Trump administration as "clumsy" and "inept" in confidential correspondence. The leaked memos are a further blow to relations between the allies. Britain s so-called special relationship with the United States was one of the most enduring alliances of the 20th century, though Brexit and Trump's presidency have raised questions about its future. Here are some key moments of the relationship between the two countries during Trump's presidency: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

January 2017 - Prime Minister Theresa May becomes the first foreign leader to visit Trump in Washington after he took office. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

February 2017 - May says Trump's order temporarily banning people from a number of Muslim-majority countries is "wrong" and "divisive". Pictured: Demonstrators hold placards outside Downing Street during a march against U.S. President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, in London, Britain, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

March 2017 - May's spokesman dismisses as "ridiculous" charges that Britain's GCHQ spy agency helped tap Trump's phones during the 2016 presidential election campaign. The spokesman says the White House promised not to repeat the allegation. Pictured: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump talks on his phone as he is driven to his at a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

May 2017 - British police halt intelligence-sharing with the United States after the name of the suicide bomber who attacked a pop concert in Manchester was leaked to U.S. media. Trump calls the leaks "deeply troubling". Pictured: Armed police officers stand near the Manchester Arena, where singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, in northern England, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

June 2017 - Trump criticizes London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a Muslim, on Twitter following a deadly attack by three Islamists on the British capital. He accused Khan of making a "pathetic excuse" after the mayor urged Londoners not to be alarmed by extra police on the streets. May says Khan, a member of the opposition Labour Party, is doing a good job. Pictured: London Mayor Sadiq Khan stands in Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack, in central London, Britain June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

August 2017 - After a rally by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia in which a neo-Nazi drove a car into a crowd, killing a woman, May rebukes Trump for saying counter-protesters were also to blame for the violence. Pictured: White supremacists clash with counter protesters at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

September 2017 - Following the attempted bombing of a train in London, May says it is unhelpful for anyone to speculate about the attack after Trump tweets that London police had the suspects in their sights. Pictured: Forensic investigators search on the platform at Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

November 2017 - Trump shares anti-Muslim videos on Twitter posted by the deputy leader of a British far-right group, something May's spokesman said he was wrong to do. Trump responded "Theresa @theresamay, don't focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom". REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

December 2017 - May's spokesman says Britain disagrees with Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. "We believe it is unhelpful in terms of prospects for peace in the region," the spokesman said. Pictured: President Donald Trump holds up the signed proclamation that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy there, during an address from the White House in Washington, DC, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/

January 2018 - Trump cancels a trip to London to open a new embassy, saying he did not want to endorse what he understood was an Obama-era decision to move out of the old one. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

May 2018 - Britain, France and Germany urge Iran to remain in the Iran deal after Trump declared that he was withdrawing from the agreement, opening a trans-Atlantic rift over how to deal to prevent the country gaining nuclear weapons. Pictured: President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

July 2018 - Trump delivered a withering verdict on Britain's Brexit strategy in an interview published just hours before holding talks with May in London, saying her strategy would "kill" any chance of a trade deal with the U.S. and said she had not listened to his advice on how to negotiate with the EU. Hours later he changed tack, praising May and saying there could be a great deal, while tens of thousands of people joined protests against his visit denouncing his policies as divisive. Pictured: Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

May 2019 - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked Britain over its attitude toward China and Huawei, the world's largest telecoms equipment maker, saying it could impede Washington's sharing of intelligence with London. The warning came after Britain's preliminary decision to allow China's Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

June 2019 - Trump accused May of botching Britain's negotiations to leave the EU and said the next British leader should send arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage to conduct talks with the EU. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

July 2019 - Britain's ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, described Trump as "radiating insecurity" and his administration as diplomatically "clumsy and inept" in private correspondence leaked to a British newspaper. In his rebuke, Trump said the United States would no longer deal with the ambassador. He later branded May "foolish" for not following his advice on Brexit negotiations with the European Union and described Darroch as "wacky," "a very stupid guy" and a "pompous fool." Darroch resigned a day later, saying the current situation made it impossible for him to carry out his role. Pictured: Britain's ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch (C) listens as President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

