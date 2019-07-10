Key moments of President Trump's up-and-down relationship with the U.K.

July 2018 - Trump delivered a withering verdict on Britain's Brexit strategy in an interview published just hours before holding talks with May in London, saying her strategy would "kill" any chance of a trade deal with the U.S. and said she had not...more

July 2018 - Trump delivered a withering verdict on Britain's Brexit strategy in an interview published just hours before holding talks with May in London, saying her strategy would "kill" any chance of a trade deal with the U.S. and said she had not listened to his advice on how to negotiate with the EU. Hours later he changed tack, praising May and saying there could be a great deal, while tens of thousands of people joined protests against his visit denouncing his policies as divisive. Pictured: Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

