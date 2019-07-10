Key moments of President Trump's up-and-down relationship with the U.K.
President Donald Trump said his government would no longer deal with the British ambassador to the United States after the envoy described the Trump administration as "clumsy" and "inept" in confidential correspondence. The leaked memos are a further...more
January 2017 - Prime Minister Theresa May becomes the first foreign leader to visit Trump in Washington after he took office. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
February 2017 - May says Trump's order temporarily banning people from a number of Muslim-majority countries is "wrong" and "divisive". Pictured: Demonstrators hold placards outside Downing Street during a march against U.S. President Donald Trump...more
March 2017 - May's spokesman dismisses as "ridiculous" charges that Britain's GCHQ spy agency helped tap Trump's phones during the 2016 presidential election campaign. The spokesman says the White House promised not to repeat the allegation....more
May 2017 - British police halt intelligence-sharing with the United States after the name of the suicide bomber who attacked a pop concert in Manchester was leaked to U.S. media. Trump calls the leaks "deeply troubling". Pictured: Armed police...more
June 2017 - Trump criticizes London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a Muslim, on Twitter following a deadly attack by three Islamists on the British capital. He accused Khan of making a "pathetic excuse" after the mayor urged Londoners not to be alarmed by extra...more
August 2017 - After a rally by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia in which a neo-Nazi drove a car into a crowd, killing a woman, May rebukes Trump for saying counter-protesters were also to blame for the violence. Pictured: White...more
September 2017 - Following the attempted bombing of a train in London, May says it is unhelpful for anyone to speculate about the attack after Trump tweets that London police had the suspects in their sights. Pictured: Forensic investigators search...more
November 2017 - Trump shares anti-Muslim videos on Twitter posted by the deputy leader of a British far-right group, something May's spokesman said he was wrong to do. Trump responded "Theresa @theresamay, don't focus on me, focus on the destructive...more
December 2017 - May's spokesman says Britain disagrees with Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. "We believe it is unhelpful in terms of prospects for peace in the region," the spokesman said. Pictured: President Donald...more
January 2018 - Trump cancels a trip to London to open a new embassy, saying he did not want to endorse what he understood was an Obama-era decision to move out of the old one. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
May 2018 - Britain, France and Germany urge Iran to remain in the Iran deal after Trump declared that he was withdrawing from the agreement, opening a trans-Atlantic rift over how to deal to prevent the country gaining nuclear weapons. Pictured:...more
July 2018 - Trump delivered a withering verdict on Britain's Brexit strategy in an interview published just hours before holding talks with May in London, saying her strategy would "kill" any chance of a trade deal with the U.S. and said she had not...more
May 2019 - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked Britain over its attitude toward China and Huawei, the world's largest telecoms equipment maker, saying it could impede Washington's sharing of intelligence with London. The warning came after...more
June 2019 - Trump accused May of botching Britain's negotiations to leave the EU and said the next British leader should send arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage to conduct talks with the EU. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
July 2019 - Britain's ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, described Trump as "radiating insecurity" and his administration as diplomatically "clumsy and inept" in private correspondence leaked to a British newspaper. In his rebuke, Trump...more
Next Slideshows
Floods sweep through northern Spanish towns
The raging Cidacos river burst its banks during sudden, torrential rain in the northern Spanish region of Navarra, killing one man just a week after a...
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above
Aerial images of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked in Washington state after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia led the world's entire fleet of the aircraft to be...
Kurdish women join the Peshmerga forces
Iranian Kurdish women enlist in the Kurdish Peshmerga, taking part in combat skills training in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq.
MORE IN PICTURES
Running of the bulls
Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.
Floods sweep through northern Spanish towns
The raging Cidacos river burst its banks during sudden, torrential rain in the northern Spanish region of Navarra, killing one man just a week after a Europe-wide heat wave caused two deaths in Spain.
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above
Aerial images of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked in Washington state after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia led the world's entire fleet of the aircraft to be grounded.
Kurdish women join the Peshmerga forces
Iranian Kurdish women enlist in the Kurdish Peshmerga, taking part in combat skills training in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede
The Stampede draws tourists from around the world for its rodeo and chuckwagon races in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Hong Kong's extradition bill crisis
The extradition bill that sparked the Chinese-ruled city's biggest crisis in decades drew hundreds of thousands of people on to the streets.