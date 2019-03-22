Key players in Mueller's probe
DONALD TRUMP JR. - Trump's eldest son set up a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York with a Kremlin-linked lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, and other Russians who had offered damaging information on Clinton. In an email after being promised the...more
JARED KUSHNER - Trump's son-in-law has served as a senior adviser to him as both candidate and president. Kushner initially did not list any Russian contacts on his application for a White House security clearance, but subsequently revised those...more
JEFF SESSIONS - Sessions, a longtime U.S. senator from Alabama, served as a campaign adviser and then Trump's first attorney general. During his Senate confirmation hearings he said he did not meet with Russian officials during the campaign, but...more
MICHAEL FLYNN - A retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, Flynn was a top campaign adviser and served as Trump's first national security adviser until he was fired after only weeks on the job for lying about his conversations with Kislyak in December...more
PAUL MANAFORT - Manafort served on Trump's campaign from March to August 2016, including three months as chairman, ensuring Trump secured the Republican presidential nomination during the party's convention in Cleveland. During that time, the...more
RICK GATES - Manafort's longtime lobbying associate served as deputy campaign chairman and worked on the transition after Trump was elected. Gates pleaded guilty to lying to investigators and was a star witness in Manafort's 2018 trial, testifying...more
MICHAEL COHEN - Trump's former longtime personal attorney once boasted that he would take a bullet for his boss, but has since turned on him. In a series of guilty pleas, Cohen said he worked on a deal to build a Trump tower in Moscow for nearly a...more
ROGER STONE - Stone is a self-proclaimed political "dirty trickster" who has known Trump for about four decades. Stone is accused of telling members of Trump's presidential campaign that he knew in advance of plans by the WikiLeaks website to release...more
INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY - Muller's team has said this St. Petersburg-based organization tried to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election through fake social-media accounts, aiming to spread distrust about the candidates and the American...more
RUDY GIULIANI - The former New York mayor and 2008 Republican presidential candidate has offered a freewheeling defense of the president in the news media since signing on as Trump's personal lawyer in April 2018. Giuliani has occasionally misstated...more
MARIA BUTINA - This Russian woman, a former graduate student at American University in Washington, has admitted to trying to infiltrate the influential National Rifle Association lobby group and make inroads with conservative activists and...more
JAMES COMEY - As FBI director, Comey oversaw the initial stages of the Russia investigation until Trump fired him in May 2017. The White House initially said Comey was fired because he had mishandled a 2016 investigation into Clinton's emails, but...more
CARTER PAGE - The Trump foreign-policy adviser met with Russian officials in Moscow in July 2016, and has said he reported back to Sessions and other senior campaign officials after the trip. His contacts attracted suspicion from the FBI, which said...more
Next Slideshows
Charged in the Mueller investigation so far
Some of the high-profile names charged as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique
Rescue workers pluck survivors from trees and roofs a week after a cyclone ripped through southern Africa, triggering floods that have killed hundreds of people...
Above the Boeing 737 MAX factory
Aerial photos show Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia lead the...
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.
MORE IN PICTURES
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Charged in the Mueller investigation so far
Some of the high-profile names charged as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique
Rescue workers pluck survivors from trees and roofs a week after a cyclone ripped through southern Africa, triggering floods that have killed hundreds of people and displaced hundreds of thousands.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Above the Boeing 737 MAX factory
Aerial photos show Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia lead the world's entire fleet of the aircraft to be grounded.
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.
Flower fields of Carlsbad
Nearly 50 acres of giant tecolote ranunculus flowers bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year in Carlsbad, California.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Ichiro Suzuki retires in emotional Tokyo finale
Ichiro Suzuki, the most prolific hitter in baseball history and an icon on both sides of the Pacific, retired as his fellow Seattle Mariners wept, bowed and hugged him in a Tokyo stadium rocking with cheers.