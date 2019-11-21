Key quotes from the fifth public Trump impeachment hearing
The fifth day of public proceedings in the impeachment inquiry against Trump featured testimony by the official former National Security Council aide Fiona Hill and by David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S. embassy official in Kiev. Andrew...more
Fiona Hill: "Some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country - and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did." REUTERS/Loren Elliott
David Holmes: "Over the following months, it became apparent that Mr. Giuliani was having a direct influence on the foreign policy agenda that the Three Amigos were executing on the ground in Ukraine. In fact, at one point during a preliminary...more
Fiona Hill noted the Russian annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and Russia's "acts of aggression" in eastern Ukraine since then. "There is a great deal of hostility and malign intent towards Ukraine, and it suits the Russian government very...more
Asked by Schiff if the Russians were now seeking to place the blame on Ukraine, Hill said, "That's absolutely the case ...The Russians like to put a lot of blame on U.S. allies for incidents that they have perpetrated ... This falls into a long...more
Fiona Hill: "I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternative narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine - not Russia - attacked us in 2016." REUTERS/Loren Elliott
David Holmes: "I asked Ambassador Sondland if it was true that the President did not "give a s--t about Ukraine." Ambassador Sondland agreed that the President did not "give a s--t about Ukraine." I asked why not, and Ambassador Sondland stated that...more
Devin Nunes, top Republican on House Intelligence Committee: "From the Russia hoax to this shoddy Ukrainian sequel, the Democrats got caught. Let's hope they finally learn a lesson, give their conspiracy theories a rest, and focus on governing for a...more
Devin Nunes: "Needless to say, it is entirely possible for two separate nations to engage in election meddling at the same time. And Republicans believe we should take meddling seriously by all foreign countries, regardless of which campaign is the...more
David Holmes: "It is important to understand that a White House visit was critical to President Zelenskiy. President Zelenskiy needed to show U.S. support at the highest levels in order to demonstrate to Russian President Putin that he had U.S....more
Adam Schiff, Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Comittee: "In the coming days, Congress will determine what response is appropriate. If the president abused his power and invited foreign interference in our elections, if he sought to...more
