Key quotes from the third public Trump impeachment hearing

The House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its third day of public hearings on November 19, 2019, in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. On the first of two witness panels were Jennifer Williams, an aide to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, and U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
The House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its third day of public hearings on November 19, 2019, in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. On the first of two witness panels were Jennifer Williams, an aide to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, and U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman: "It is improper for the president of the United States to demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and a political opponent ... It would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing bipartisan support, undermine U.S. national security and advance Russia's strategic objectives in the region." REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman: "It is improper for the president of the United States to demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and a political opponent ... It would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing bipartisan support, undermine U.S. national security and advance Russia's strategic objectives in the region." REUTERS/Erin Scott
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat, opened the impeachment hearing by addressing the alleged actions by Trump that are the focus of the inquiry he is spearheading. "To press a foreign leader to announce an investigation into his political rival, President Trump put his own personal and political interests above those of the nation. He undermined our military and diplomatic support for a key ally, and undercut U.S. anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine." Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat, opened the impeachment hearing by addressing the alleged actions by Trump that are the focus of the inquiry he is spearheading. "To press a foreign leader to announce an investigation into his political rival, President Trump put his own personal and political interests above those of the nation. He undermined our military and diplomatic support for a key ally, and undercut U.S. anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine." Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
House Intelligence ranking member Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the committee, spent much of his opening statement denouncing the U.S. news media as "puppets of the Democratic Party" who are in "a fevered rush to tarnish and remove a president." "The media, of course, are free to act as Democrat puppets, and they're free to lurch from the Russia hoax to the Ukraine hoax at the direction of their puppet masters. But they cannot reasonably expect to do so without alienating half the country who voted for the President they're trying to expel." "Americans have learned to recognize fake news when they see it, and if the mainstream press won't give it to them straight, they'll go elsewhere to find it -- which is exactly what the American people are doing." Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
House Intelligence ranking member Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the committee, spent much of his opening statement denouncing the U.S. news media as "puppets of the Democratic Party" who are in "a fevered rush to tarnish and remove a president." "The media, of course, are free to act as Democrat puppets, and they're free to lurch from the Russia hoax to the Ukraine hoax at the direction of their puppet masters. But they cannot reasonably expect to do so without alienating half the country who voted for the President they're trying to expel." "Americans have learned to recognize fake news when they see it, and if the mainstream press won't give it to them straight, they'll go elsewhere to find it -- which is exactly what the American people are doing." Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS
Jennifer Williams, special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for European and Russian affairs: "On July 25th, along with several of my colleagues, I listened to a call between President Trump and President Zelenskiy ... I found the July 25th phone call unusual because, in contrast to other presidential calls I had observed, it involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Jennifer Williams, special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for European and Russian affairs: "On July 25th, along with several of my colleagues, I listened to a call between President Trump and President Zelenskiy ... I found the July 25th phone call unusual because, in contrast to other presidential calls I had observed, it involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vindman also addressed his father during his opening statement, saying he had made the right decision to leave the Soviet Union and come to the United States in search of a better life, free of fear, for the family. "Dad, my sitting here today in the U.S. Capitol, talking to our elected officials, is proof that you made the right decision forty years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our family. Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Vindman also addressed his father during his opening statement, saying he had made the right decision to leave the Soviet Union and come to the United States in search of a better life, free of fear, for the family. "Dad, my sitting here today in the U.S. Capitol, talking to our elected officials, is proof that you made the right decision forty years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our family. Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jennifer Williams and Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman are sworn in to testify. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Jennifer Williams and Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman are sworn in to testify. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Adam Schiff also addressed attacks on Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman, seen here being sworn in to testify, by the president and his supporters: "Ms. Williams, we all saw the president's tweet about you on Sunday afternoon ... You are here today, and the American people are grateful. Colonel Vindman, we have seen far more scurrilous attacks on your character and watched as certain personalities on Fox (News) have questioned your loyalty. I note that you have shed blood for America and we owe you an immense debt of gratitude. I hope no one on this committee will become part of those vicious attacks." Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Adam Schiff also addressed attacks on Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman, seen here being sworn in to testify, by the president and his supporters: "Ms. Williams, we all saw the president's tweet about you on Sunday afternoon ... You are here today, and the American people are grateful. Colonel Vindman, we have seen far more scurrilous attacks on your character and watched as certain personalities on Fox (News) have questioned your loyalty. I note that you have shed blood for America and we owe you an immense debt of gratitude. I hope no one on this committee will become part of those vicious attacks." Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS
Vindman spoke about attacks that have been directed against him and other witnesses by Trump and his allies: "I want to take a moment to recognize the courage of my colleagues who have appeared and are scheduled to appear before this committee. I want to say that the character attacks on these distinguished and honorable public servants is reprehensible ... We are better than personal attacks." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Vindman spoke about attacks that have been directed against him and other witnesses by Trump and his allies: "I want to take a moment to recognize the courage of my colleagues who have appeared and are scheduled to appear before this committee. I want to say that the character attacks on these distinguished and honorable public servants is reprehensible ... We are better than personal attacks." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman are sworn in to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman are sworn in to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Alexander Vindman takes his seat to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Alexander Vindman takes his seat to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman arrive to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman arrive to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
