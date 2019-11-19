Key quotes from the third public Trump impeachment hearing

House Intelligence ranking member Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the committee, spent much of his opening statement denouncing the U.S. news media as "puppets of the Democratic Party" who are in "a fevered rush to tarnish and remove a president." "The media, of course, are free to act as Democrat puppets, and they're free to lurch from the Russia hoax to the Ukraine hoax at the direction of their puppet masters. But they cannot reasonably expect to do so without alienating half the country who voted for the President they're trying to expel." "Americans have learned to recognize fake news when they see it, and if the mainstream press won't give it to them straight, they'll go elsewhere to find it -- which is exactly what the American people are doing." Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

