Key quotes from the third public Trump impeachment hearing
The House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its third day of public hearings on November 19, 2019, in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. On the first of two witness panels were Jennifer...more
Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman: "It is improper for the president of the United States to demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and a political opponent ... It would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing bipartisan support,...more
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat, opened the impeachment hearing by addressing the alleged actions by Trump that are the focus of the inquiry he is spearheading. "To press a foreign leader to announce an investigation...more
House Intelligence ranking member Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the committee, spent much of his opening statement denouncing the U.S. news media as "puppets of the Democratic Party" who are in "a fevered rush to tarnish and remove a...more
Jennifer Williams, special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for European and Russian affairs: "On July 25th, along with several of my colleagues, I listened to a call between President Trump and President Zelenskiy ... I found the July 25th phone...more
Vindman also addressed his father during his opening statement, saying he had made the right decision to leave the Soviet Union and come to the United States in search of a better life, free of fear, for the family. "Dad, my sitting here today in...more
Jennifer Williams and Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman are sworn in to testify. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Adam Schiff also addressed attacks on Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman, seen here being sworn in to testify, by the president and his supporters: "Ms. Williams, we all saw the president's tweet about you on Sunday afternoon ... You are here...more
Vindman spoke about attacks that have been directed against him and other witnesses by Trump and his allies: "I want to take a moment to recognize the courage of my colleagues who have appeared and are scheduled to appear before this committee. I...more
Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman are sworn in to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Alexander Vindman takes his seat to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman arrive to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
