Kids' Choice Awards
Chris Pratt gets slimed while accepting the Best Butt-Kicker award for "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom 2019" at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March, 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Naomi Scott, Will Smith and Mena Massoud. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host DJ Khaled gets slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DJ Khaled and JoJo Siwa perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Will Smith gets slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of Fuller House accept the Favorite Funny TV Show award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host DJ Khaled. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hip hop group Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adam Sandler gets slimed as he accepts the Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie award for "Hotel Transylvania Three: Summer Vacation." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Liza Koshy and Jason Sudeikis present the Favorite Butt-Kicker award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of the SpongeBob SquarePants musical performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host DJ Khaled high fives Ryan of Ryan ToysReview. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Eugenio Derbez, Isabela Moner and Michael Pena. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Kiernan Shipka and Josh Peck. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A general view of the audience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
T.I. and family. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lilly Singh. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
King Cairo (L) and Tyga. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hip hop group Migos. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Frankie Grande. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
(L-R) Nicole Tuck, Asahd Tuck Khaled and DJ Khaled. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Taylen Biggs. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Marcel Ruiz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
JoJo Siwa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
(L-R) Spencer Pratt, Gunner Stone, and Heidi Pratt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The Backpack Kid, Russell Horning. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tia Mowry and Cree Hardrict. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nia Long and her children. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
