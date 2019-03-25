Edition:
Kids' Choice Awards

Chris Pratt gets slimed while accepting the Best Butt-Kicker award for "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom 2019" at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March, 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Actors Naomi Scott, Will Smith and Mena Massoud. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Host DJ Khaled gets slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
DJ Khaled and JoJo Siwa perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Actor Will Smith gets slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
The cast of Fuller House accept the Favorite Funny TV Show award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Host DJ Khaled. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Hip hop group Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Adam Sandler gets slimed as he accepts the Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie award for "Hotel Transylvania Three: Summer Vacation." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Liza Koshy and Jason Sudeikis present the Favorite Butt-Kicker award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
The cast of the SpongeBob SquarePants musical performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Host DJ Khaled high fives Ryan of Ryan ToysReview. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Eugenio Derbez, Isabela Moner and Michael Pena. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Actors Kiernan Shipka and Josh Peck. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
A general view of the audience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
T.I. and family. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Lilly Singh. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
King Cairo (L) and Tyga. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Singer Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Hip hop group Migos. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Frankie Grande. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
(L-R) Nicole Tuck, Asahd Tuck Khaled and DJ Khaled. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Taylen Biggs. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Actor Marcel Ruiz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
JoJo Siwa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
(L-R) Spencer Pratt, Gunner Stone, and Heidi Pratt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
The Backpack Kid, Russell Horning. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Tia Mowry and Cree Hardrict. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Nia Long and her children. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
