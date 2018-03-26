Kids' Choice Awards
Heidi Klum (L) and Mel B are "slimed" as they ride swings during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
N.E.R.D. performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host John Cena is "slimed." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
JoJo Siwa performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Favorite Funny Youtube Creator Liza Koshy gets "slimed." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kat Graham (L) and Ben Schwartz (C) present the Favorite Instagram Pet award to Jiffpom (R).
Millie Bobby Brown (L) accepts the Favorite TV Actress award for "Stranger Things" from presenters Hailee Steinfeld (C) and Storm Reid. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host John Cena (C) performs on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Members of the crowd are covered with "slime." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello accepts the Favorite Breakout Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Owen Joyner, Daniella Perkins and Lilimar Hernandez perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host John Cena (C) performs on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Channing Tatum throws snow. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Laurie Hernandez is "slimed" as she performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host John Cena performs on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Storm Reid and Hailee Steinfeld (R) speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host John Cena speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
JoJo Siwa performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host John Cena. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Storm Reid. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Colleen Ballinger aka Miranda Sings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Retired boxer Mike Tyson (R) and guests. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger poses with Jiffpom. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2018 Kids Choice Awards - Arrivals - Inglewood, California, U.S., 24/03/2018 - Actress Breanna Yde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Landon Asher Barker, Travis Barker and Alabama Luella Barker. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model and television personality Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
