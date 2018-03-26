Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 26, 2018 | 12:45pm EDT

Kids' Choice Awards

Heidi Klum (L) and Mel B are "slimed" as they ride swings during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
N.E.R.D. performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Show host John Cena is "slimed." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
JoJo Siwa performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Favorite Funny Youtube Creator Liza Koshy gets "slimed." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Kat Graham (L) and Ben Schwartz (C) present the Favorite Instagram Pet award to Jiffpom (R).

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Millie Bobby Brown (L) accepts the Favorite TV Actress award for "Stranger Things" from presenters Hailee Steinfeld (C) and Storm Reid. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Show host John Cena (C) performs on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Members of the crowd are covered with "slime." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Camila Cabello accepts the Favorite Breakout Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
(L-R) Owen Joyner, Daniella Perkins and Lilimar Hernandez perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Show host John Cena (C) performs on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Actor Channing Tatum throws snow. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Laurie Hernandez is "slimed" as she performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Show host John Cena performs on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Actresses Storm Reid and Hailee Steinfeld (R) speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Show host John Cena speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
JoJo Siwa performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Show host John Cena. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Actress Storm Reid. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Colleen Ballinger aka Miranda Sings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Retired boxer Mike Tyson (R) and guests. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger poses with Jiffpom. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
2018 Kids Choice Awards - Arrivals - Inglewood, California, U.S., 24/03/2018 - Actress Breanna Yde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
(L-R) Landon Asher Barker, Travis Barker and Alabama Luella Barker. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Model and television personality Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
