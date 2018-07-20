Kids Choice Sports Awards
Race car driver Danica Patrick gets "slimed" as she accepts the Legend Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Candace Parker reacts as she gets "slimed". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NFL football player Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks accepts Best Cannon award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chloe Kim participates in a challenge onstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
U.S. alpine skier Lindsey Vonn accepts the Need For Speed award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Candace Parker reacts after being "slimed", next to Chris Paul. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
P. K. Subban and Mikaela Shiffrin participate in a challenge onstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maia Shibutani (L), Shaun White and Jojo Siwa on stage during a challenge. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Candace Parker and Isaiah Thomas participate in a challenge on stage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NBA basketball player Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets is "slimed". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Race car driver Danica Patrick accepts the Legend award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Isaiah Thomas gets "slimed". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
U.S. snowboarder Shaun White accepts the Winter Wonders award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
