Thu Jul 19, 2018

Kids Choice Sports Awards

Race car driver Danica Patrick gets "slimed" as she accepts the Legend Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
1 / 15
Candace Parker reacts as she gets "slimed". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
2 / 15
NFL football player Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks accepts Best Cannon award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
3 / 15
Chloe Kim participates in a challenge onstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
4 / 15
U.S. alpine skier Lindsey Vonn accepts the Need For Speed award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
5 / 15
Candace Parker reacts after being "slimed", next to Chris Paul. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
6 / 15
P. K. Subban and Mikaela Shiffrin participate in a challenge onstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
7 / 15
Race car driver Danica Patrick gets "slimed" as she accepts the Legend Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
8 / 15
Maia Shibutani (L), Shaun White and Jojo Siwa on stage during a challenge. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
9 / 15
Candace Parker and Isaiah Thomas participate in a challenge on stage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
10 / 15
NBA basketball player Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets is "slimed". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
11 / 15
Race car driver Danica Patrick accepts the Legend award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
12 / 15
NFL football player Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks accepts Best Cannon award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
13 / 15
Isaiah Thomas gets "slimed". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
14 / 15
U.S. snowboarder Shaun White accepts the Winter Wonders award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
15 / 15
