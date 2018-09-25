Kids in the halls of power
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve before speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Clarke Gayford, partner to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, holds their baby Neve as Ardern speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), with her daughter Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, cheers on demonstrators calling for "an end to family detention" and in opposition to the immigration policies of the Trump administration, as they are arrested by U.S....more
Kumamoto City assembly member Yuka Ogata holds her 7-month-old baby during a session in Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, November 22, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS
Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
European Parliament Member Anneliese Dodds of the UK holds her baby as she arrives to take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
European Parliament Member Anneliese Dodds of the UK holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Podemos (We Can) party deputy Carolina Bescansa holds up her son Diego as members of parliament took their seats as parliament convened for the first time since a general election in Madrid, Spain, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Podemos (We Can) party deputy Carolina Bescansa arrives with a stroller to attend the first parliamentary session following a general election in Madrid, Spain, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Podemos (We Can) party leader Pablo Iglesias (L) holds the infant son of fellow party deputy Carolina Bescansa (R) as parliament convened for the first time following a general election in Madrid, Spain, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) of Italy holds her baby Vittoria as she talks with fellow MEP Barbara Matera (L) during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg to mark International Women's Day, March 8, 2011....more
Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (top L) of Italy holds her baby Vittoria as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg to mark International Women's Day, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli kisses her baby Vittoria as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Denmark's member of the European Parliament Hanne Dahl (R) takes part with her baby in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
