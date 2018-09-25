Edition:
Kids in the halls of power

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve before speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Clarke Gayford, partner to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, holds their baby Neve as Ardern speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), with her daughter Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, cheers on demonstrators calling for "an end to family detention" and in opposition to the immigration policies of the Trump administration, as they are arrested by U.S. Capitol Police at the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Kumamoto City assembly member Yuka Ogata holds her 7-month-old baby during a session in Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, November 22, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

European Parliament Member Anneliese Dodds of the UK holds her baby as she arrives to take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

European Parliament Member Anneliese Dodds of the UK holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Podemos (We Can) party deputy Carolina Bescansa holds up her son Diego as members of parliament took their seats as parliament convened for the first time since a general election in Madrid, Spain, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Podemos (We Can) party deputy Carolina Bescansa arrives with a stroller to attend the first parliamentary session following a general election in Madrid, Spain, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Podemos (We Can) party leader Pablo Iglesias (L) holds the infant son of fellow party deputy Carolina Bescansa (R) as parliament convened for the first time following a general election in Madrid, Spain, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) of Italy holds her baby Vittoria as she talks with fellow MEP Barbara Matera (L) during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg to mark International Women's Day, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (top L) of Italy holds her baby Vittoria as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg to mark International Women's Day, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli kisses her baby Vittoria as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Denmark's member of the European Parliament Hanne Dahl (R) takes part with her baby in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

