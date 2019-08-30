Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 30, 2019 | 12:25am EDT

Kids train for active shooter scenarios at school

Pinnacle Charter School high school student Zoe Marie Musser (R) practices taking down a shooter during training for an active shooter situation in a school in Thornton, Colorado, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pinnacle Charter School high school student Zoe Marie Musser (R) practices taking down a shooter during training for an active shooter situation in a school in Thornton, Colorado, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Pinnacle Charter School high school student Zoe Marie Musser (R) practices taking down a shooter during training for an active shooter situation in a school in Thornton, Colorado, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
1 / 23
Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, speaks to kindergarten students at Pinnacle Charter School. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, speaks to kindergarten students at Pinnacle Charter School. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, speaks to kindergarten students at Pinnacle Charter School. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
2 / 23
Pinnacle Charter School high school students practice CPR on a doll, simulating the pressure needed, during training for an active shooter situation. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pinnacle Charter School high school students practice CPR on a doll, simulating the pressure needed, during training for an active shooter situation. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Pinnacle Charter School high school students practice CPR on a doll, simulating the pressure needed, during training for an active shooter situation. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 23
Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, is swarmed by fifth grade students in a shooter takedown exercise. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, is swarmed by fifth grade students in a shooter takedown exercise. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, is swarmed by fifth grade students in a shooter takedown exercise. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
4 / 23
Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, demonstrates the sound of a pistol slide being racked to hundreds of Pinnacle Charter School high school students. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, demonstrates the sound of a pistol slide being racked to hundreds of Pinnacle Charter School high school students. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, demonstrates the sound of a pistol slide being racked to hundreds of Pinnacle Charter School high school students. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
5 / 23
Fifth grade students move the teacher's desk to blockade the classroom entrance door. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Fifth grade students move the teacher's desk to blockade the classroom entrance door. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Fifth grade students move the teacher's desk to blockade the classroom entrance door. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
6 / 23
Fifth grade student Alondra Gomez shows how to tie a door shut in a exercise. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Fifth grade student Alondra Gomez shows how to tie a door shut in a exercise. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Fifth grade student Alondra Gomez shows how to tie a door shut in a exercise. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 23
A door blockading device is seen across a classroom door at Pinnacle Charter School. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A door blockading device is seen across a classroom door at Pinnacle Charter School. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
A door blockading device is seen across a classroom door at Pinnacle Charter School. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
8 / 23
A Pinnacle Charter School high school student practices taking down a shooter during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Pinnacle Charter School high school student practices taking down a shooter during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
A Pinnacle Charter School high school student practices taking down a shooter during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
9 / 23
Second grade students at Pinnacle Charter School listen to an instructor during TAC*ONE training for an active shooter situation. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Second grade students at Pinnacle Charter School listen to an instructor during TAC*ONE training for an active shooter situation. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Second grade students at Pinnacle Charter School listen to an instructor during TAC*ONE training for an active shooter situation. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 23
Kindergarten students at Pinnacle Charter School are seen in a mirror listening to an instructor. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Kindergarten students at Pinnacle Charter School are seen in a mirror listening to an instructor. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Kindergarten students at Pinnacle Charter School are seen in a mirror listening to an instructor. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
11 / 23
Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, leads kindergarten students in evacuation training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, leads kindergarten students in evacuation training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, leads kindergarten students in evacuation training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
12 / 23
Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, shows a Pinnacle Charter School high school student an evacuation procedure. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, shows a Pinnacle Charter School high school student an evacuation procedure. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, shows a Pinnacle Charter School high school student an evacuation procedure. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
13 / 23
Pinnacle Charter School high school students practice evacuating during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pinnacle Charter School high school students practice evacuating during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Pinnacle Charter School high school students practice evacuating during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 23
Kindergarten students at Pinnacle Charter School listen to an instructor. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Kindergarten students at Pinnacle Charter School listen to an instructor. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Kindergarten students at Pinnacle Charter School listen to an instructor. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
15 / 23
Pinnacle Charter School high school students practice evacuating. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pinnacle Charter School high school students practice evacuating. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Pinnacle Charter School high school students practice evacuating. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
16 / 23
Pinnacle Charter School high school student Gregory Younce practices self-defense with trainer Alexis Halkovic during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pinnacle Charter School high school student Gregory Younce practices self-defense with trainer Alexis Halkovic during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Pinnacle Charter School high school student Gregory Younce practices self-defense with trainer Alexis Halkovic during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
17 / 23
Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, speaks to hundreds of Pinnacle Charter School high school students. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, speaks to hundreds of Pinnacle Charter School high school students. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, speaks to hundreds of Pinnacle Charter School high school students. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
18 / 23
Pinnacle Charter School high school students practice self-defense moves during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pinnacle Charter School high school students practice self-defense moves during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Pinnacle Charter School high school students practice self-defense moves during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
19 / 23
A girl (L) reacts as Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, tells third grade students about a shooter's intent. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A girl (L) reacts as Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, tells third grade students about a shooter's intent. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
A girl (L) reacts as Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, tells third grade students about a shooter's intent. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
20 / 23
Pinnacle Charter School high school student Christopher Eichman practices taking down a shooter during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pinnacle Charter School high school student Christopher Eichman practices taking down a shooter during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Pinnacle Charter School high school student Christopher Eichman practices taking down a shooter during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
21 / 23
Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, shows a Pinnacle Charter School high school student an evacuation procedure. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, shows a Pinnacle Charter School high school student an evacuation procedure. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, shows a Pinnacle Charter School high school student an evacuation procedure. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
22 / 23
Chad Miller, CEO of Pinnacle Charter School (L), is reflected in a window watching Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, showing Pinnacle Charter School high school students an evacuation procedure during active shooter situation training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Chad Miller, CEO of Pinnacle Charter School (L), is reflected in a window watching Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, showing Pinnacle Charter School high school students an evacuation procedure during active shooter situation training. REUTERS/Rick...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Chad Miller, CEO of Pinnacle Charter School (L), is reflected in a window watching Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, showing Pinnacle Charter School high school students an evacuation procedure during active shooter situation training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 29 2019
Amazon under threat from deforestation and fires

Amazon under threat from deforestation and fires

An unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region...

Aug 29 2019
West Africa's historic slave sites bear witness to brutal trade

West Africa's historic slave sites bear witness to brutal trade

From Senegal's Goree Island at Africa's western-most point to the Nigerian port of Badagry on the Gulf of Guinea, the sites where slaves spent their final days...

Aug 29 2019
101st Airborne trains at Eglin Air Force Base

101st Airborne trains at Eglin Air Force Base

Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division take part in tactical leader's training exercises at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

Aug 29 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Drag shows and hipster parties in Jerusalem's underground nightlife

Drag shows and hipster parties in Jerusalem's underground nightlife

Jerusalem - ancient sacred city and heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict where religious, ethnic and political divisions run deep - has spawned a cutting-edge subculture of drag shows, hipster parties and hardcore punk bands.

Amazon under threat from deforestation and fires

Amazon under threat from deforestation and fires

An unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region for farming and mining, ignoring international concern over increased deforestation.

West Africa's historic slave sites bear witness to brutal trade

West Africa's historic slave sites bear witness to brutal trade

From Senegal's Goree Island at Africa's western-most point to the Nigerian port of Badagry on the Gulf of Guinea, the sites where slaves spent their final days on African soil have turned into places of pilgrimage and remembrance.

Best of Venice Film Fest

Best of Venice Film Fest

Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

101st Airborne trains at Eglin Air Force Base

101st Airborne trains at Eglin Air Force Base

Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division take part in tactical leader's training exercises at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

Thailand's royal consort flashes camo, guns and planes

Thailand's royal consort flashes camo, guns and planes

King Maha Vajiralongkorn named 34-year-old Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, a former nurse and his bodyguard, his Royal Noble Consort last month.

Mother and daughter revisit family's slavery past in Ghana

Mother and daughter revisit family's slavery past in Ghana

Mom Tani Sanchez and her daughter Tani Sylvester are among a growing number of African Americans exploring their ancestral roots in Ghana, which has encouraged people with Ghanaian heritage to return in honor of the 400th anniversary of the first recorded arrival of African slaves to English settlements in what would one day become America.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast