Kids train for active shooter scenarios at school
Pinnacle Charter School high school student Zoe Marie Musser (R) practices taking down a shooter during training for an active shooter situation in a school in Thornton, Colorado, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, speaks to kindergarten students at Pinnacle Charter School. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pinnacle Charter School high school students practice CPR on a doll, simulating the pressure needed, during training for an active shooter situation. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, is swarmed by fifth grade students in a shooter takedown exercise. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, demonstrates the sound of a pistol slide being racked to hundreds of Pinnacle Charter School high school students. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fifth grade students move the teacher's desk to blockade the classroom entrance door. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fifth grade student Alondra Gomez shows how to tie a door shut in a exercise. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A door blockading device is seen across a classroom door at Pinnacle Charter School. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Pinnacle Charter School high school student practices taking down a shooter during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Second grade students at Pinnacle Charter School listen to an instructor during TAC*ONE training for an active shooter situation. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Kindergarten students at Pinnacle Charter School are seen in a mirror listening to an instructor. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, leads kindergarten students in evacuation training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, shows a Pinnacle Charter School high school student an evacuation procedure. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pinnacle Charter School high school students practice evacuating during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Kindergarten students at Pinnacle Charter School listen to an instructor. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pinnacle Charter School high school students practice evacuating. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pinnacle Charter School high school student Gregory Younce practices self-defense with trainer Alexis Halkovic during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, speaks to hundreds of Pinnacle Charter School high school students. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pinnacle Charter School high school students practice self-defense moves during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A girl (L) reacts as Joe Emery, TAC*ONE trainer and former Las Vegas police department sergeant, tells third grade students about a shooter's intent. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pinnacle Charter School high school student Christopher Eichman practices taking down a shooter during training. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, shows a Pinnacle Charter School high school student an evacuation procedure. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chad Miller, CEO of Pinnacle Charter School (L), is reflected in a window watching Joe Deedon, president of TAC*ONE, showing Pinnacle Charter School high school students an evacuation procedure during active shooter situation training. REUTERS/Rick...more
