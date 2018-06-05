Edition:
Kilauea's destruction from above

Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows across a highway on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Dead trees lie in a lava flow on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava threatens homes on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava erupts in Leilani Estates during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava erupts in Leilani Estates during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava erupts in Leilani Estates during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava threatens a home on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava surrounds a home on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava threatens the Puna Geothermal Venture power plant in Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava threatens homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava erupts in Leilani Estates during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows toward the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

