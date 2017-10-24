Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 24, 2017 | 12:47pm EDT

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted during a court visit to the crime scene at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
1 / 12
Siti Aisyah of Indonesia, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, is escorted at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
2 / 12
Armed police take the escalator as they escort Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
3 / 12
Siti Aisyah is escorted by police at the airport. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
4 / 12
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong as they revisit the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
5 / 12
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong on the escalator. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
6 / 12
Siti Aisyah at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
7 / 12
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
8 / 12
Siti Aisyah of Indonesia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
9 / 12
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
10 / 12
Doan Thi Huong is escorted on a wheelchair as she revisits the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
11 / 12
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
12 / 12
