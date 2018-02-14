Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 14, 2018 | 9:40am EST

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

A man impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves in the stands as a unified Korean team play Japan at the Pyeongchang Games. REUTERS/Staff

A man impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves in the stands as a unified Korean team play Japan at the Pyeongchang Games. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A man impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves in the stands as a unified Korean team play Japan at the Pyeongchang Games. REUTERS/Staff
Close
1 / 8
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un holds a Korean unification flag. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man impersonating Kim Jong Un holds a Korean unification flag. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un holds a Korean unification flag. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 8
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un is escorted from the arena by security personnel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man impersonating Kim Jong Un is escorted from the arena by security personnel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un is escorted from the arena by security personnel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 8
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un is escorted from the arena by security personnel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man impersonating Kim Jong Un is escorted from the arena by security personnel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un is escorted from the arena by security personnel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 8
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un is surrounded by security personnel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man impersonating Kim Jong Un is surrounded by security personnel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un is surrounded by security personnel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 8
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un stands next to the North Korean cheerleaders. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man impersonating Kim Jong Un stands next to the North Korean cheerleaders. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un stands next to the North Korean cheerleaders. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 8
The same impersonator had caused a commotion during last Friday's opening ceremony when he and a person dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump were swiftly shown out of the stadium by security staff. Yonhap via REUTERS

The same impersonator had caused a commotion during last Friday's opening ceremony when he and a person dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump were swiftly shown out of the stadium by security staff. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
The same impersonator had caused a commotion during last Friday's opening ceremony when he and a person dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump were swiftly shown out of the stadium by security staff. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
7 / 8
Impersonators dressed-up as U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Yonhap via REUTERS

Impersonators dressed-up as U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Impersonators dressed-up as U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

Next Slideshows

Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

Revellers dress up for Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebrations in rural Louisiana on Fat Tuesday.

Feb 13 2018
Fire rips through historic Haiti market

Fire rips through historic Haiti market

A fire rips through the historic Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Feb 13 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Highlights from day four of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Feb 13 2018
Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

Feb 13 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 6

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 6

Highlights from day six of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Pyeongchang fans

Pyeongchang fans

Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.

Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast