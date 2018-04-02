Kim Jong Un meets K-pop stars
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with South Korean K-pop singers in Pyongyang. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets South Korean K-pop singers. KCNA/via Reuters
South Korean K-pop singers perform in a concert under the title "Spring is Coming" at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre. KCNA/via Reuters
The audience watch South Korean K-pop singers perform. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch South Korean K-pop singers perform. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju greet South Korean K-pop singers at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre. KCNA/via Reuters
Members of South Korean art troupe led by Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan pose for photographs before leaving for Pyongyang, at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, March 31. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Members of South Korean K-pop girl group Red Velvet leave for Pyongyang at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, March 31. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean K-pop idol singer Seohyun leaves for Pyongyang at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, March 31. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Yoon Sang (C), the musical director for South Korean art troupe and Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan (L) attend a ceremony before leaving for Pyongyang, at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, March 31. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
