Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 2, 2018 | 8:15am EDT

Kim Jong Un meets K-pop stars

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with South Korean K-pop singers in Pyongyang. KCNA/via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with South Korean K-pop singers in Pyongyang. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with South Korean K-pop singers in Pyongyang. KCNA/via Reuters
Close
1 / 10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets South Korean K-pop singers. KCNA/via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets South Korean K-pop singers. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets South Korean K-pop singers. KCNA/via Reuters
Close
2 / 10
South Korean K-pop singers perform in a concert under the title "Spring is Coming" at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre. KCNA/via Reuters

South Korean K-pop singers perform in a concert under the title "Spring is Coming" at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
South Korean K-pop singers perform in a concert under the title "Spring is Coming" at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre. KCNA/via Reuters
Close
3 / 10
The audience watch South Korean K-pop singers perform. KCNA/via Reuters

The audience watch South Korean K-pop singers perform. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
The audience watch South Korean K-pop singers perform. KCNA/via Reuters
Close
4 / 10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch South Korean K-pop singers perform. KCNA/via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch South Korean K-pop singers perform. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch South Korean K-pop singers perform. KCNA/via Reuters
Close
5 / 10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju greet South Korean K-pop singers at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre. KCNA/via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju greet South Korean K-pop singers at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju greet South Korean K-pop singers at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre. KCNA/via Reuters
Close
6 / 10
Members of South Korean art troupe led by Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan pose for photographs before leaving for Pyongyang, at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, March 31. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of South Korean art troupe led by Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan pose for photographs before leaving for Pyongyang, at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, March 31. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
Members of South Korean art troupe led by Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan pose for photographs before leaving for Pyongyang, at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, March 31. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 10
Members of South Korean K-pop girl group Red Velvet leave for Pyongyang at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, March 31. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of South Korean K-pop girl group Red Velvet leave for Pyongyang at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, March 31. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
Members of South Korean K-pop girl group Red Velvet leave for Pyongyang at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, March 31. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
8 / 10
South Korean K-pop idol singer Seohyun leaves for Pyongyang at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, March 31. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean K-pop idol singer Seohyun leaves for Pyongyang at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, March 31. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
South Korean K-pop idol singer Seohyun leaves for Pyongyang at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, March 31. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
9 / 10
Yoon Sang (C), the musical director for South Korean art troupe and Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan (L) attend a ceremony before leaving for Pyongyang, at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, March 31. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Yoon Sang (C), the musical director for South Korean art troupe and Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan (L) attend a ceremony before leaving for Pyongyang, at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, March 31. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
Yoon Sang (C), the musical director for South Korean art troupe and Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan (L) attend a ceremony before leaving for Pyongyang, at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, March 31. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Protests turn deadly on Gaza-Israel border

Protests turn deadly on Gaza-Israel border

Next Slideshows

Protests turn deadly on Gaza-Israel border

Protests turn deadly on Gaza-Israel border

A tense calm descends on the border after one of the deadliest days of unrest in the area in years.

Apr 02 2018
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Apr 01 2018
Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Apr 01 2018
Farewell for Stephen Hawking

Farewell for Stephen Hawking

Well-wishers filled the streets of Cambridge for the funeral of British physicist Stephen Hawking.

Mar 31 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Oklahoma teachers walk out

Oklahoma teachers walk out

Oklahoma teachers walked out of classes for a second straight day, demanding higher state spending on public education in the latest U.S. labor action by educators.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

A "caravan" of more than 1,200 Central American migrants is heading to the U.S. border through Mexico.

Thousands remain in Gaza protest camps

Thousands remain in Gaza protest camps

Several thousand Palestinians remain in tent camps along the Israel- Gaza border, protesting for a right of return for refugees and descendants.

Celebrity breakups of 2018

Celebrity breakups of 2018

Couples who have called it quits this year.

Villanova beats Michigan to win NCAA title

Villanova beats Michigan to win NCAA title

Villanova becomes the first team since North Carolina nine years ago to win every tournament game by double figures.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Easter Parade in New York

Easter Parade in New York

The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan.

Spilled cargo

Spilled cargo

When trucks, trains and boats laden with goods lose their loads.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast