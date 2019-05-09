Kim Jong Un, military man
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un supervises a "strike drill" for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapon into the East Sea during a military drill in North Korea, in this May 4, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test was successfully launched, in this undated photo released November 30, 2017. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un looks through a periscope of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un reacts during a ballistic rocket test-fire through a precision control guidance system in this undated photo released May 30, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released May 15, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released July, 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated photo released March 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, in this undated photo released February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released October 30, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un smiles as he guides a test fire of a new multiple launch rocket system in this undated photo released March 4, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un guides the night assault combat flight drill of fighter pilots of Hero Kil Yong Jo Pursuit Plane Regiment, in this undated photo released December 21, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
Kim Jong Un meets scientists and technicians in the field of research into nuclear weapons in this undated photo released March 9, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un attends the test-fire of an anti-tank guided weapon in this undated photo released February 27, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un looks at the latest combat and technical equipment, made by unit 1501 of the Korean People's Army, during his visit to the unit March 24, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un guides a flight training of KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 188, honoured with the title of O Jung Hup-led Seventh Regiment in this undated photo released April 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un inspects Unit 1016 of KPA (Korean People's Army) Air and Anti-Air Force honored with the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment, in this undated photo released March 9, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un stands in the snow as he inspects KPA Unit 1313 honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment in this undated photo released December 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un meets with the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA) and sentry guards at Mount O-sung, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-Un visits a long-range artillery sub-unit of the Korean People's Army Unit 641, whose mission is to strike Baengnyeong Island of South Korea in the western sector of the front line March 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
