Pictures | Mon Jun 11, 2018 | 4:05pm EDT

Kim Jong Un strolls around Singapore

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Kim Jong Un is surrounded by guards as he visits Merlion Park in Singapore. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Kim Jong Un is surrounded by guards as he visits Merlion Park in Singapore. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Kim Jong Un is surrounded by guards as he visits Merlion Park in Singapore. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Bodyguards of Kim Jong Un arrive at The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Bodyguards of Kim Jong Un arrive at The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Bodyguards of Kim Jong Un arrive at The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan takes a selfie with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a visit in Merlion Park in Singapore. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan takes a selfie with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a visit in Merlion Park in Singapore. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan takes a selfie with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a visit in Merlion Park in Singapore. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Kim Yo Jong, sister of Kim Jong Un, visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Kim Yo Jong, sister of Kim Jong Un, visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Kim Yo Jong, sister of Kim Jong Un, visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Kim Jong Un is surrounded by guards as he visits Merlion Park in Singapore. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Kim Jong Un is surrounded by guards as he visits Merlion Park in Singapore. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Kim Jong Un is surrounded by guards as he visits Merlion Park in Singapore. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Cameramen run as they film people waiting for the arrival of Kim Jong Un at The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Cameramen run as they film people waiting for the arrival of Kim Jong Un at The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Cameramen run as they film people waiting for the arrival of Kim Jong Un at The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The vehicle carrying Kim Jong Un leaves the St Regis hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The vehicle carrying Kim Jong Un leaves the St Regis hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
The vehicle carrying Kim Jong Un leaves the St Regis hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kim Jong Un leaves after a visit to The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Kim Jong Un leaves after a visit to The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Kim Jong Un leaves after a visit to The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Bodyguards run for the lift as Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Bodyguards run for the lift as Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Bodyguards run for the lift as Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Kim Jong Un is surrounded by guards as he visits Merlion Park in Singapore. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Kim Jong Un is surrounded by guards as he visits Merlion Park in Singapore. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Kim Jong Un is surrounded by guards as he visits Merlion Park in Singapore. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
