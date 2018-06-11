Kim Jong Un strolls around Singapore
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Kim Jong Un is surrounded by guards as he visits Merlion Park in Singapore. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Bodyguards of Kim Jong Un arrive at The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan takes a selfie with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a visit in Merlion Park in Singapore. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Kim Yo Jong, sister of Kim Jong Un, visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Cameramen run as they film people waiting for the arrival of Kim Jong Un at The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The vehicle carrying Kim Jong Un leaves the St Regis hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kim Jong Un leaves after a visit to The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Bodyguards run for the lift as Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
