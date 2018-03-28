Kim Jong Un visits Beijing
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan pose for a photo in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a banquet in Beijing, as he paid an unofficial visit to China. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he paid an unofficial visit to Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toasts with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju visit the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan meet in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan walk together in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping inspect honor guards in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan meet in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju are seen in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters
A view of a banquet attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. CCTV via Reuters TV
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan toast each other in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju wave and smile in Beijing. CCTV via Reuters TV
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen writing in Beijing. CCTV via Reuters TV
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a train, as he paid an unofficial visit to China. KCNA/via Reuters
A motorcade believed to be carrying a North Korean delegation makes its way along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A motorcade believed to be carrying a North Korean delegation makes its way along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Police officers keep watch next to a train at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation leaves China's captial in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Security personnel take position along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation leaves the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation leaves the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Paramilitary police officers stand guard outside the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where foreign dignitaries usually stay, in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Policemen take position along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, near the Great Hall of the People. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen take position along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, near the Great Hall of the People. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
