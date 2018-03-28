Edition:
Kim Jong Un visits Beijing

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan pose for a photo in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a banquet in Beijing, as he paid an unofficial visit to China. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he paid an unofficial visit to Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toasts with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju visit the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan meet in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan walk together in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping inspect honor guards in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan meet in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju are seen in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A view of a banquet attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. CCTV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan toast each other in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju wave and smile in Beijing. CCTV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen writing in Beijing. CCTV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a train, as he paid an unofficial visit to China. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A motorcade believed to be carrying a North Korean delegation makes its way along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
A motorcade believed to be carrying a North Korean delegation makes its way along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Police officers keep watch next to a train at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation leaves China's captial in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Security personnel take position along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation leaves the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation leaves the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Paramilitary police officers stand guard outside the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where foreign dignitaries usually stay, in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Policemen take position along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, near the Great Hall of the People. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Policemen take position along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, near the Great Hall of the People. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
